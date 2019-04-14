10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $1 LED light bulbs, $10 wireless charger, Fire TV sale, more

Welcome to another special weekend edition of our daily deals roundups, where we dig through hundreds and hundreds of sales to find you the best of the bunch. Highlights from today’s list include a killer sale that gets you Sylvania soft white LED light bulbs for just $1 each when you buy a 24 pack, a fast wireless charging pad in four different colors for just $9.99, the best-selling Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon for $16.99, $10 off the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick, brand new current-generation Apple iPad tablets starting at just $250 instead of $330, a Bose TV sound bar for only $199, and more. Check out all of Sunday’s top deals below.

