10 death row inmates in Oklahoma could get new trials

  • FILE -This Jan. 9, 2015, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Shaun Bosse. As many as ten death row inmates in Oklahoma, more than one-fifth of the state's prisoners condemned to die, could escape the death penalty because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling about criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country. Bosse, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2010 killing of Katrina Griffin and her two young children, is among the inmates likely to get a new trial in federal court. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
  • \ FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn talks with the media in Norman, Okla. As many as ten death row inmates in Oklahoma, more than one-fifth of the state's prisoners condemned to die, could escape the death penalty because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling about criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
1 / 2

Death Penalty Oklahoma

FILE -This Jan. 9, 2015, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Shaun Bosse. As many as ten death row inmates in Oklahoma, more than one-fifth of the state's prisoners condemned to die, could escape the death penalty because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling about criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country. Bosse, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2010 killing of Katrina Griffin and her two young children, is among the inmates likely to get a new trial in federal court. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
SEAN MURPHY
·4 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As many as 10 death row inmates in Oklahoma, more than one-fifth of the state’s prisoners condemned to die, could escape execution because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling concerning criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country.

The inmates have challenged their convictions in state court following the high court’s ruling last year, dubbed the McGirt decision, that determined a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. The decision means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal charges in cases in which the defendants, or the victims, are tribal citizens.

Among the inmates likely to get a new trial in federal court is Shaun Michael Bosse, 38, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2010 killing of Katrina Griffin and her two young children. The victims were all found inside a burning mobile home near Dibble, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Dozens of other inmates convicted in non-death penalty cases also are seeking to have their convictions tossed, which is expected to result in a dramatic increase in the workload of federal prosecutors.

Although Bosse is not a tribal citizen, the court determined that Griffin and her children were Native Americans and that the crime occurred on land inside the Chickasaw Nation’s historic reservation.

The decision is particularly frustrating to District Attorney Greg Mashburn, whose office prosecuted Bosse.

“He’s benefiting from the people he killed,” Mashburn said. “It would be a travesty of justice if he got anything less than death.”

Mashburn said another trial would also revictimize Griffin's family, who were pleased with the outcome of the state trial.

“Unfortunately, the law doesn't ask their opinion," Mashburn said.

Stephen Greetham, an attorney for the Chickasaw Nation, said Griffin’s family has reached out to the tribe with concerns that Bosse could escape his death sentence. But he says the tribe has no say in that case because Bosse is not American Indian.

“He’s not subject to our jurisdiction, so it’s entirely at the discretion of the federal prosecutor,” Greetham said.

The cases of Bosse and nine other death row inmates are being reexamined in district court to determine if the defendant or victims are enrolled members of a federally recognized tribe and if the crime occurred on a tribal reservation, according to the attorney general's office. If those conditions are met, it's likely the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals will toss the convictions and force the cases to be retried in federal court where obtaining a death sentence is much more difficult.

Although federal prosecutors have the authority to pursue the death penalty under certain circumstances, if the killing is determined to have occurred on tribal lands, the tribal nation must also agree to allow the death penalty. While some Oklahoma-based tribes have indicated they're considering that option, only one tribe — the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma — has explicitly authorized the death penalty in federal cases.

“The Sac & Fox Nation has always been a law-and-order tribe," said Carter Truman, an American Indian law expert and former prosecutor with the Sac & Fox Nation. “Our position was, if one of the most serious federal crimes was committed and you had a dangerous individual defendant accused of committing that crime, the death penalty should be an option."

But none of the crimes committed by the death row inmates seeking to have their convictions thrown out took place on Sac & Fox land. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said having to retry these cases, particularly some that are decades old, could pose unique challenges because of fading witness memories or stale evidence.

“In theory, a blueprint is there for how to present this case and how to successfully convict this individual, but it’s not without inherent problems because of the time that has passed since the original crime," Shores said.

Maria Kolar, an Oklahoma City University professor with expertise in capital punishment as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, agreed retrying cases in federal court will be a challenge for federal prosecutors.

“I think it’s going to be a tall order for a lot of these cases, and the older the case, the bigger the challenge," Kolar said. “They’ll get into issues like witness availability, witness memory."

Recommended Stories

  • Report: U.S. wasted billions in war-torn Afghanistan

    The United States wasted billions of dollars in war-torn Afghanistan on buildings and vehicles that were either abandoned or destroyed, according to a report released Monday by a U.S. government watchdog.

  • AP PHOTOS: 1 month in Myanmar under military control

    The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup Feb. 1. In the month since, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. When the army blocked Parliament from convening and detained Suu Kyi and others in her government the day of its takeover, it alleged the most recent election was tainted by fraud.

  • Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego

    The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped Swiatek improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on her psychology now involves building Lego models, said Swiatek, who rose to a career-best ranking of 15th on Monday.

  • Mask, gloves, cake: Hungarians bake to keep ambulance staff going

    Hungarians are baking for ambulance workers across the country coping with a new surge in COVID-19 infections after the founder of an online cookery group asked a friend in the service how she could help. "Before I could finish she said ‘oh we would love some cakes’," Eszter Harmath said of the conversation that launched the nationwide movement.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Newsom expected to value death penalty opposition in a new California attorney general

    With Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra up for a Cabinet post, activists have recommended a district attorney who has stopped seeking the death penalty in murder cases.

  • CPAC 2021: Pete Hegseth mocked for saying people in diners are discussing 10th amendment

    CPAC speech prompted numerous jokes on social media

  • Hong Kong charges 47 activists in largest use yet of new security law

    The pro-democracy figures are accused of "subversion" under the controversial security legislation.

  • Myanmar court files more charges against Suu Kyi, police crack down on protests

    Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters in the main city of Yangon on Monday, witnesses said. Suu Kyi, aged 75, looked in good health during her appearance before a court in the capital Naypyidaw, one of her lawyers said. "I saw Amay on the video, she looks healthy," lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters, using an affectionate term meaning "mother" to refer to Suu Kyi.

  • What's in an adjective? 'Democrat Party' label on the rise

    Two days before the assault on the U.S. Capitol, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican, said supporters of then-President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud were basically in a “death match with the Democrat Party.” A day later, right-wing activist Alan Hostetter, a staunch Trump supporter known for railing against California's virus-inspired stay-at-home orders, urged rallygoers in Washington to "put the fear of God in the cowards, the traitors, the RINOs, the communists of the Democrat Party.” The shared grammatical construction — incorrect use of the noun “Democrat” as an adjective — was far from the most shocking thing about the two men's statements.

  • The Latest: Serb part of Bosnia gets Russian Sputnik V shots

    BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A shipment of 20,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines has arrived in the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia that has launched inoculation separately from the rest of the Balkan country. This is the second shipment of the Russian vaccines to the Serb entity in Bosnia that has close relations with Moscow. The remaining part of Bosnia has been run by the country’s Bosniaks and Croats since the ethnic war during the 1990s’.

  • Police obtain warrant charging MIT grad with murder in fatal shooting of Yale student

    Qinxuan Pan remains at large, the New Haven Police Department said.

  • Goya Foods CEO Bizarrely Says Trump Is Still The 'Actual President' In CPAC Speech

    Robert Unanue, who prompted calls to boycott Goya Foods last year with his Trump worship, is still spouting election falsehoods.

  • Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court to face fresh charges

    Ms Suu Kyi's appearance follows the deadliest day of protests yet, after 18 people died on Sunday.

  • U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

    The U.S. government on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated in the coming weeks and setting the vaccine up for additional approvals around the world. The J&J vaccine is the third authorized in the United States, following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, both of which require two doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the emergency use authorization of the J&J vaccine for adults aged 18 and older following Friday's unanimous endorsement by the agency's panel of outside experts.

  • Box Office: ‘Tom and Jerry’ Opens to Surprisingly Strong $13.7 Million, Giving Movie Theaters Hope

    Warner Bros.’ animated family film “Tom and Jerry” debuted to $13.7 million at the domestic box office, one of the biggest opening weekend hauls of the coronavirus era and a signal that moviegoing may be on the mend. To be sure, it’ll take some time for ticket sales to reach pre-pandemic levels. But second to […]

  • On Lake Superior bay, ice racing puts a frozen twist on NASCAR

    SUPERIOR, WIS. – The motley crew of cars lined up at the icy starting line, engines revving. One man waved a green flag and they were off, careening eight times around the half-mile oval track plowed on the Lake Superior bay. "I'm pulling for that red '57 Chevy," said Phillip Wright, who drove his own car onto Allouez Bay on Feb. 20 to spend a Saturday afternoon watching ice racing. "He used ...

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • The 63 Shortest Celebrity Marriages

    From Britney Spears' 55-hour marriage to Kim K calling it quits after just 72 days.From Town & Country