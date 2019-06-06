A 4th of July Cookout Menu That'll Wow The Neighborhood

Kick off your Independence Day celebrations the right way - by heating up the grill and preparing the perfect 4th of July menu for your friends and family to feast on. These delicious dishes are all-inclusive, so your meat-loving friends and your vegetarian family members will all have something to eat while partaking in fun 4th of July activities and sipping cocktails.



Some of these 4th of July menu ideas, such as the pasta and bean salads, can be prepared the night before, while others will much taste better if you make them on the spot. Not to mention that it’ll make the whole backyard heavy with the smell of grilled meat and veggies.

If you’d like some additional help, send this list to your friends and family so they can bring their favorite recipe to the party - and don’t be surprised if they beg you to do it all over again next year. Click through the next couple of slides to explore the perfect 4th of July BBQ menu.

