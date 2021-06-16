  • Oops!
10 Democrats and 11 Republicans sign onto bipartisan infrastructure deal, but nobody knows what's in it

Azmi Haroun,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·2 min read
biden pittsburg infrastructure plan getty
President Joe Biden unveils part of his infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh on March 31. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

  • Eleven Republican senators and ten Democrats issued a statement saying they support a bipartisan infrastructure package.

  • That figure of Republicans could be enough for the skinny plan to clear the chamber, but some Democrats are already against it.

  • Details on the bipartisan framework have been scarce.

A group of eleven Republican and ten Democratic Senators announced on Wednesday that they supported a bipartisan infrastructure framework.

Sens. Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Chris Coons, Lindsey Graham, Maggie Hassan, John Hickenlooper, Mark Kelly, Angus King, Joe Manchin, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney, Mike Rounds, Jeanne Shaheen, Kyrsten Sinema, Jon Tester, Thom Tillis, Mark Warner, and Todd Young issued a joint statement outlining their support. Senator Jerry Moran threw in his support after the joint statement was issued, bringing the number of Senators who support the package up to 21.

The group is almost evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. That amount of Republicans would be enough to approve the package if every Democrat lined up behind it - an unlikely scenario, given that at least three senators say they're opposed to its lackluster climate provisions.

None of the details of the package have been made public, though some details have emerged. The framework is concentrated on physical infrastructures like roads and bridges, with limited support for electric charging stations.

In the US Senate Budget Committee, this week, Democrats met to discuss a budget resolution, which would trigger the reconciliation process. That's a tactic that would allow Democrats to approve the legislation in a party-line vote.

"We have a lot of things we have to do to help the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he left the meeting. And we have to have unity to do it and everyone has to listen to one another."

