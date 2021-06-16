18 details you missed in 'Loki'

"Loki" features many hidden details, references, Easter eggs, and red herrings. Disney Platform Distribution

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Loki" and "WandaVision."

"Loki," which premiered on June 9, has tons of Easter eggs and hidden details.

There's an homage to Iron Man, plus a potential Nightmare reference - and also lots of Josta Cola.

There's an homage to Iron Man right at the beginning of the first episode

Episode one of "Loki" included a nod to "Iron Man." Disney Platform Distribution

The MCU frequently features nods back to its rich past and "Loki" continues that trend.

Director Kate Herron told Insider's Olivia Singh that in the opening moments of episode one, there's a direct homage to the MCU's first-ever movie: "Iron Man."

"That first shot of Loki in the desert, for example, I wanted that to be an homage to 'Iron Man,' when he wakes up in the desert, so there's little teases like that across it," Herron said.

There's a Skrull at the TVA's headquarters

Skrulls first appeared in the MCU in "Captain Marvel." Disney Platform Distribution

This one was already spotted in the trailer, but it's still neat to see a Skrull pop up in the show's premiere.

The Skrulls are an alien race of shape-shifters who made their MCU debut in 2019's "Captain Marvel."

They've since appeared in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and now one of them has apparently found themselves in trouble with the Time Variant Authority.

A stained-glass window in episode 1 seemed to reference Mephisto, but it's actually a reference to Loki

Many fans thought this stained-glass window was a reference to Mephisto. Disney Platform Distribution

Fans thought Mephisto, Marvel's answer to the devil, was being teased throughout "WandaVision," but he never appeared.

So, this stained-glass window in "Loki" excited fans greatly — it seemed a direct, obvious reference to the devious, deal-making demon. Sadly not.

Herron told Entertainment Tonight that it was actually just "a super weird coincidence" and not a reference to Mephisto.

"It's genuinely a reference to Loki — the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that's what it's a reference to," Herron said. "It's more relevant to the themes of our show and it's not a nod to that character."

A file on Loki confirms the God of Mischief as gender-fluid

Loki has now officially been confirmed as gender fluid in the MCU. Disney Platform Distribution

Marvel's God of Mischief has been confirmed as gender fluid in the comics since 2014, but we've had to wait a while to get official confirmation of this in the MCU.

In the premiere, a file containing information on Loki is given to Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius, who gives the dossier a look over at the 15:06 minute mark. In the category reading "sex," it says "fluid" next to it.

In an interview with Insider, Herron said: "He's gender fluid in the Norse mythology and the comics and it felt like an important thing to, as you say, make sure it's canon."

There's a potential reference to Doctor Strange villain, Nightmare, in the first episode

This moment could be a tiny nod to the Marvel Comics villain Nightmare. Disney Platform Distribution

Although this reference is a little lighter in certainty, it could still allude to a very important Marvel Comics villain who could potentially appear in the MCU in the future.

Nightmare is a classic Doctor Strange villain, and the two have crossed paths multiple times.

With the multiverse being set up by "Loki," it seems that the upcoming sequel film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will be linked to this show — so it's not crazy to think that Nightmare could be teased here, setting the character up to be the villain of that movie.

It's either that or it could just be Mobius' dry sense of humor.

Mobius is a big fan of Josta Cola

Josta Cola was only available between 1995 and 1999. Disney Platform Distribution

When Mobius takes Loki to the Time Theater screening room to show him some clips from his life in "Glorious Purpose," there's two cans of a very specific energy drink waiting for Mobius: Josta Cola. This moment happens at the 21:30 minute mark.

Made by Pepsi, Josta Cola was only available from 1995 to 1999, so Mobius had to specifically go to a store on Earth in the mid-to-late '90s to get himself the drink. Supposedly, him doing this doesn't damage the sacred timeline — unlike Loki's actions.

D.B. Cooper was a real person who hijacked a plane in 1971

D.B. Cooper was a real person. Disney Platform Distribution

During Mobius' tour of the God of Mischief's life (at the 28:10 minute mark in the premiere), he mentions that Loki hijacking a plane was his favorite Loki moment.

Here, Loki takes on the mantle of D.B. Cooper and boards a plane with a bomb, hijacks it, makes a stop at an airport to pick up a bag full of cash, and then makes his escape mid-air using a parachute.

But D.B. Cooper is actually a real life person who did all of this and was never actually caught by the authorities. Known only as Dan Cooper, the potentially false name he used to book his airline ticket, the man hijacked a Boeing 727 on November 24, 1971.

He escaped with $200,000 in cash and was never captured. It's unknown how he escaped, but he probably didn't escape in the same way Loki did — being transported back to Asgard via Heimdall and the Bifröst Bridge.

A character who looks like Peggy Carter appears in the background of the TVA

Fans think this person in the background could be Peggy Carter. Disney Platform Distribution

While this one is as yet unconfirmed, some fans think that this mysterious background character could be none other than Peggy Carter.

Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, first appeared in "Captain America: The First Avenger" as a Strategic Scientific Reserve officer and Steve Rogers' love interest.

Carter is an important character in the MCU and helped to found and set up the organization that would come to be known as S.H.I.E.L.D. Cap also traveled back in time at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" in order to stay and live out his life with Carter, so it is possible that Carter could be involved in an incident that would land her in the TVA.

There are tons of interesting confiscated objects in this desk, including a military medal, a casino chip, and a crucifix

Infinity Stones are powerless in the TVA. Disney Platform Distribution

The Infinity Stones in the desk drawer are actually a big moment here for Loki, and the powerful stones are what attracts the eye.

But there's actually a whole host of interesting confiscated objects in this desk, including a Honus Wagner baseball card, a military medal, a casino chip, and a crucifix.

Who knows if any of these items mean anything or not, but that upside-down crucifix looks real Mephisto-y. Kind of.

There's a poster of a Time-Keeper saying 'Always Watching'

The Time-Keepers create and protect the sacred timeline. Disney Platform Distribution

There are lots of posters scattered around the offices of the TVA as seen in the premiere, but two stand out the most.

The first is the one pictured above, which seems to show a Time-Keeper with the words "Always Watching."

This gives off a slightly sinister vibe, indicating that the Time-Keepers are aware of everything and are keeping on eye on everyone, almost like Big Brother.

Are the Time-Keepers actually good guys, or not? We don't know yet.

Another poster reads 'Nexus Events Must be Pruned'

A Nexus event is what causes a branch in reality. Disney Platform Distribution

The second notable poster is this one shown at the 41:35 minute mark of episode one, which shows a picture of a timeline being snipped by a giant pair of scissors.

Next to the graphic are the words: "Nexus Events Must be Pruned."

A Nexus event is an incident that isn't supposed to happen, which causes a branch in reality. This could, theoretically, cause the realities to branch off into "madness" and cause the multiverse.

The TVA don't want this to happen, so all Nexus Events and variants (i.e., Loki) must be pruned and reset to protect the sacred timeline.

Oshkosh, Wisconsin is actually a reference to Mobius' inspiration, Mark Gruenwald

Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius is based on Mark Gruenwald. Disney Platform Distribution

The variant the TVA are hunting, who is later revealed to be Lady Loki/Sylvie/Enchantress/who knows, is tracked to a renaissance fair 1985 Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

This location is actually where famous Marvel comics writer and continuity expert Mark Gruenwald was from.

Gruenwald was the inspiration for the look of the Time Variance Authority's agents. All of them were cloned after Gruenwald, hence why Owen Wilson's Mobius sports shorter hair and a mustache.

In the Ragnarok file, the codename is mentioned as 'Revengers'

The Revengers featured in "Thor: Ragnarok." Disney Platform Distribution

When Loki looks through the file of the Ragnarok apocalypse in "The Variant," there's a neat little reference to "Thor: Ragnarok," with the codename for the event listed as "Revengers."

The Revengers were the briefly formed team in "Thor: Ragnarok" that stopped Hela and brought upon the destruction of Asgard by releasing Surtur the demon, who caused Ragnarok.

The Revengers consisted of Thor, Loki, Valkyrie, and the Hulk.

Alternate Lokis include a frost giant and some other Loki who looks like a cyclist

Several different versions of Loki can be seen. Disney Platform Distribution

In episode one of "Loki," Mobius explains to Loki that the variant wreaking havoc on the timeline who they are trying to track down is actually an alternate version of Loki himself.

When Mobius briefs the TVA agents for a mission in episode two, he tells them they are looking for an alternate version of Loki who may look different, and goes through some past Lokis they have already encountered, including a frost giant Loki, a troll-looking Loki, and a Loki who looks like a cyclist.

There's a deep cut reference to David Fincher's 'Se7en'

"Se7en" was an inspiration for "Loki." Disney Platform Distribution

Director Kate Herron mentioned that "Se7en" was an inspiration for "Loki," and mentioned a deep-cut reference that can be found in episode two.

This reference comes when Loki speaks to the TVA's librarian. She is listening to Sebastian Bach's Orchestral Suite no. 3 in D Major, the very same music that Detectives Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) listen to while conducting research into their serial killer (Kevin Spacey).

Roxxcart is a nod to Roxxon Energy Corporation, an organization from the comics

Roxxon Energy Corporation is often featured in the comics. Disney Platform Distribution

On episode two, Loki, Mobius, and the TVA agents travel to a giant superstore in Alabama 2050 in the hopes of catching the variant.

The superstore is called Roxxcart, which seems to be a reference to Roxxon Energy Corporation, a nefarious and evil-doing organization that has appeared in Marvel Comics many times. They were antagonists to Thor in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's Thor comics run, which introduced Jane Foster (Natalie Portman in the MCU) as the new Thor.

Portman will play the new Thor in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder" movie.

The reset charges were sent to many notable places including Asgard, Vormir, Ego, and Titan

The reset charges are sent to many different dates and locations. Disney Platform Distribution

Sophia Di Martino's variant sends multiple reset charges through time doors and into different locations across time.

What she is up to exactly remains unknown (for now), but the locations the reset charges are sent to are very notable.

While many are sent to different dates and places on Earth, other dates and locations include Loki's home world of Asgard pre-Ragnarok in 2004; the trash planet of Sakaar in 1984, before Thor and Loki end up on the planet in "Thor: Ragnarok"; Xander in 1001, long before we see the planet in "Guardians of the Galaxy"; Thanos' home planet of Titan pre-"Avengers: Infinity War" in 1982; Vormir, the location of the soul stone, in 2301, long after the events of both "Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"; and in 1382, Ego, the living planet as played by Kurt Russell and featured in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2."

The Disney+ Spanish credits list Sophia Di Martino's character as Sylvie

Sylvie is Enchantress in the comics. Disney Platform Distribution

Many fans assumed that Sophia Di Martino was set to play Lady Loki and that the variant the TVA were after was also Lady Loki.

However, the Spanish dub credits at the end of episode listed the character as Sylvie, a completely different character.

In the comics, Sylvie is actually Enchantress, a famous foe of Thor.

