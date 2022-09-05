10 Dividend Aristocrats Under $60 You Can Buy in September

Vardah Gill
·9 min read

In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats under $60 you can buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend aristocrats and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Aristocrats Under $60 You Can Buy in September.

As consumer prices in the US are rising at a rapid pace, dividend stocks are witnessing a renewed interest because they offer a regular stream of income. Investors are seeking opportunities in quality dividend companies that have endured different market conditions in the past. Stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are popular in this regard as they have raised their dividends for several years, which shows their stable earnings and strong fundamentals.

Historically, companies that have raised their dividends have outperformed their peers during different market cycles. According to a report by ProShares, in the rising interest rates period from 2008 to 2010, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index returned 29.45%, compared with a 15.8% return of the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index. The report further mentioned that the Dividend Aristocrats index returned 20.8% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with a 16% gain of the DJ US Select Dividend Index. This data also complies with Citigroup’s report, which mentioned that dividend growers have performed well in comparison to other class assets in the first half of 2022. This has raised investors' interest in dividend companies as they seek the best investment opportunities in this rocky market.

Dividend payments reached their all-time high in the second quarter of 2022, according to the latest report by Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. The global dividend payments amount to $545 billion globally, up 11.3% on a headline basis. Similarly, the US companies paid $144.4 billion in dividends during the quarter, surpassing the previous quarter’s record. In view of the above discussion, we will discuss some dividend aristocrats under $60.

Our Methodology:

The stocks mentioned below have raised their dividends for over 25 years and have a share price under $60, as recorded on September 5. They are ranked according to their share prices.

Dividend Aristocrats Under $60 You Can Buy in September

10. Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Share Price as of September 5: $12.02

 

Dividend Yield as of September 5: 3.99%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is an American-Australian packaging company that specializes in the production of cartons, rigid containers, and flexible packaging.

In Q2 2022, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)'s earnings fell in line with the estimates. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at $14.5 billion, up 13.1% from the same period last year. Its adjusted free cash flow remained consistent with its guidance at $1.06 billion and its operating cash flow stood at $937 million. The company returned over $600 million in share repurchases and expects to allocate approximately $400 million for share repurchases in FY23.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.99%, as of September 5. The company has been raising its dividends for the past 39 years, maintaining a solid dividend growth record like other stocks such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

In July, CLSA initiated its coverage on Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) with a Buy rating and a A$22 price target, calling the company a leader in consumer packaging products.

At the end of Q2 2022, 20 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR), the same as in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $252.4 million. Polaris Capital Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q2, owning stakes worth roughly $200 million.

9. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Share Price as of September 5: $25.88

 

Dividend Yield as of September 5: 4.48%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a California-based investment management company that serves clients in over 165 countries. On August 29, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, in line with its previous dividend. The company has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 41 years. As of September 5, the stock's dividend yield came in at 4.48%. Its dividend are safe with a payout ratio of 34.12%.

In fiscal Q3 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) reported an operating cash flow of $819.8 million and its free cash flow came in at $806.7 million. The company generated over $2 billion in revenue and ended the quarter with $5.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In addition to this, it also repurchased shares worth over $51 million, with total shareholders' equity standing at over $12.3 billion.

In August, Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to $29, as the company showed strong fundamentals in its recent quarterly results. The firm further mentioned that the equity market is expected to rebound in the upcoming quarter.

As of the close of Q2 2022, 24 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), down from 30 a quarter earlier. These stakes hold a total value of over $217.2 million.

8. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Share Price as of September 5: $35.2

 

Dividend Yield as of September 5: 5.44%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is a multinational retail company that owns retail pharmacy chains and several pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. The company was a popular stock among hedge funds in Q2 2022, as 40 funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in it, worth over $600 million. Ken Griffin, Jim Simons, and Cliff Asness were some of the company's most prominent stakeholders in Q2.

In fiscal Q3 2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) generated $1.6 billion in cash from operating activities and its free cash flow stood at over $1.3 billion. The company had $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of May 2022, compared with $559 million in the prior-year period. Its payout ratio currently stands at 32.3%, which shows that the company is well-positioned to pay dividends smoothly.

On July 13, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a 0.5% hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.48 per share. The company has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for the past 89 years while maintaining a 47-year track record of dividend growth. As of September 5, the stock's dividend yield came in at 5.44%.

7. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Share Price as of September 5: $37.7

 

Dividend Yield as of September 5: 4.67%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is a Missouri-based manufacturing company that designs and manufactures homes and automobile-related products. In June, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating on the stock as demand for home durables is gaining strength post-pandemic.

In Q2 2022, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, which showed a 4.7% year-over-year growth. The company generated $90 million in operating cash flow, up from $41 million in the same period last year. For FY22, the company expects its operating cash flow to fall between $550 to $600 million. It also expects to pay $230 million in dividends at the end of the fiscal year.

On August 9, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, consistent with its previous dividend. The company maintains a 51-year streak of consistent dividend growth, which is one of the longest growth track records in the manufacturing sector. As of September 5, the stock's dividend yield was recorded at 4.67%.

At the end of Q2 2022, 12 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), compared with 15 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $48.3 million. With over $13.2 million worth of stakes, Millennium Management was the company's largest stakeholder in Q2.

6. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Share Price as of September 5: $40.7

 

Dividend Yield as of September 5: 4.91%

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is a Colorado-based apparel and footwear company that manages 13 brands. In fiscal Q1 2023, the company reported revenue of $2.26 billion, which showed a 3.2% year-over-year growth. The company's adjusted cash flow from operations came in at $1.2 billion and paid $194 million to shareholders in dividends. At the end of the quarter, it had over $528 million available in cash and cash equivalents, with total assets of over $13.2 billion.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share and has a yield of 4.91%, as recorded on September 5. The company maintains a 48-year track record of consistent dividend growth.

In August, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating on V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) as the company reported mixed quarterly results but remained positive on its growing customer base.

As per Insider Monkey's Q2 2022 database, 29 hedge funds owned stakes in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), up from 28 in the previous quarter. These stakes hold a consolidated value of over $316.3 million. Diamond Hill Capital owned the largest stake in the company in Q2, worth over $304.8 million.

In addition to Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is another dividend aristocrat to consider in this current market situation.

Ave Maria mentioned V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) in its Q2 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“One stock was eliminated from the Fund, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) (apparel & footwear). Deteriorating fundamentals and sustained weakness in some of the company’s core brands led us to liquidate the position.”

 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Dividend Aristocrats Under $60 You Can Buy in September.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 10 Dividend Aristocrats Under $60 You Can Buy in September is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does The Hartford (HIG) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Nebraska’s win over North Dakota

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 38-17, and two key statistics leaped out of the box score.

  • Nebraska wins first home game of the season against North Dakota

    NU rebounded from a season-opening 31-28 loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In late August, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported results for its fiscal second-quarter (ended July 31), and they weren't great. The long-term opportunity for Nvidia looks bright as semiconductors are rising in popularity, and the company is still seeing success in the industries with the highest potential. Second-quarter earnings results were a significant shift compared to Nvidia's previous quarters.

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • For some investors, a 2nd chance in a volatile market to limit the damage| Retire on Track

    Selling stocks that have done well is always difficult but when they become overvalued, you need to decide if it’s time to find a better opportunity.

  • 4 Sources of Income for Your Retirement

    Generating income without going to work can be a murky concept. Here's four ways it might happen.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best blue chip stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy. A humanitarian crisis has been sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. The economic damage from the conflict is adding to inflation and […]

  • It took ‘a whole year to find the person I’m hiring’: Small biz owner

    Small business owner Nesha Pai says it took her a year to find a solid bookkeeper for her accounting business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • 5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash

    Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...

  • Biden, ahead of midterms, marks Labor Day in election battleground states

    President Joe Biden, who prides himself as being a pro-union president, on Labor Day kicked off the the unofficial start of the fall campaign season ahead of the midterm elections with two cross-country stops in battleground states. Biden was making what the White House called official remarks "celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers" in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after a string of legislative victories and a slight bump in approval ratings. In heading to those states for Labor Day, Biden mirrored the strategy of his Democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

  • The numbers controlling midlife health – and how to change them

    Vicky Saynor knows how important it is to keep an eye on your health. Three years ago, she finished treatment for breast cancer, and ever since has had regular blood tests.

  • As Black jobs see decline this Labor Day, Biden labor secretary says employment market should still be celebrated

    Labor Day traditionally and historically is meant to celebrate the American worker. As U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh tells theGrio, […] The post As Black jobs see decline this Labor Day, Biden labor secretary says employment market should still be celebrated appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Down 19%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now?

    As measured by Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index ETF, the U.S .stock market currently sits around 19.4% below its recent highs. In particular, with the Federal Reserve making it clear it won't stop raising interest rates until inflation is under control, the downward pressure on stocks may very well continue. Well, the direct answer to that question is no. Of course, it is never safe to invest in the stock market.

  • Ready to buy an electric vehicle? What to know about the new tax breaks

    Substantial new tax breaks for consumers seeking to buy an electric car or truck are included in the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have gone on to lose as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. For the S&P 500, it was the index's worst first-half performance since Richard Nixon was president. The current bear market could very well be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.

  • “Their Visibility is Zero”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Uncertainty Grows

    In this article, we will look at the 10 semiconductor stocks to watch as macroeconomic uncertainty grows. If you want to explore more semiconductor stocks that can either gain or lose in the coming months based on industry dynamics, you can also take a look at 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Uncertainty Grows. The […]

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.