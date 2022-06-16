In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management's performance and Ken Fisher's investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher.

Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his dissection of the ongoing market conditions often inspire other investors to follow his investment strategies. As the S&P 500 enters the bear market territory, falling 22.12% year-to-date as of June 15, Fisher asserted in his latest interview with Fox News that investors are looking for safe investment options amid mounting inflation and recession fears. He also talked about the historical performance of value stocks, which fare well when the market is down. His in-depth analysis of ongoing market conditions comes from his extensive experience in the field, which spans over 40 years. As of June, the billionaire's net worth stands at $4.5 billion.

Ken Fisher on Dividend Stocks

Fisher believes that high-dividend stocks have performed quite well at times, but investors should not over-rely on them. He further mentioned that though dividend stocks promise a passive and regular income for investors, sometimes companies slash their dividends to survive a recession. A successful portfolio demands the investments scattered over different industries and risk profiles to reduce the risks of losing capital in a market swoon.

As of Q1 2022, Fisher Asset Management holds a 13F portfolio value of roughly $170 billion, down from $178.5 billion in the previous quarter. The hedge fund invested heavily in the technology sector, with major tech companies Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) taking up the first three slots in the portfolio.

10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

Our Methodology

In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. This list is compiled by using data from Fisher Asset Management's 13F portfolio as of Q1 2022. The stocks mentioned below are ranked according to their positions in the portfolio.

Story continues

Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

10. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management’s Stake Value: $898,066,000

Dividend Yield as of June 15: 4.39%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 51

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a Minnesota-based manufacturing company that produces a wide range of products belonging to different industries. In the first quarter of 2022, the company reported solid results despite challenging global conditions. The company posted an EPS of $2.65 and revenue of $8.8 billion, beating estimates by $0.34 and $50 million, respectively.

Ken Fisher’s hedge fund started its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) with shares worth $15.4 million in 2010. At the end of Q1 2022, the hedge fund owned stakes worth roughly $900 million in the company, which represented 0.52% of Ken Fisher’s portfolio.

On May 10, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly payout of $1.49 per share, consistent with its previous dividend. The company has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 5.38% in the past five years while maintaining a 63-year track record of dividend growth. As of June 15, the stock’s yield was recorded at 4.39%. In April, Credit Suisse lowered its price target on 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to $161, with a Neutral rating on the shares, as its CEO mentioned that the company is confronted with supply chain issues.

As of Q1 2022, the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey remained bullish on 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), as the company was a part of 51 portfolios, up from 41 a quarter earlier. The consolidated value of stakes held by these hedge funds stood at over $1.5 billion. In addition to Ken Fisher, Cliff Asness and Jim Simons were some other major shareholders of the company in Q1.

Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is also facing unstable market conditions, falling 23.7% in 2022 so far.

9. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management’s Stake Value: $1,047,572,000

Dividend Yield as of June 15: 2.74%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 71

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is a leading global financial institution that provides a broad range of financial services, including consumer banking, investment management, and securities. The company’s Q1 earnings showed strength in its Consumer & Wealth Management segment, as it generated revenue of $2.1 billion, up 21% from the same period last year. The company expects its consumer revenues to reach $4 billion by 2024.

On April 14, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share, in line with its previous dividend. The company raised its dividend by 60% in June 2021. The stock’s dividend yield came to be recorded at 2.74%, as of the close of June 15. In May, Oppenheimer presented a positive stance on banking sectors due to their continuous dividends and loan growth. The firm set a $519 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), with an Outperform rating on the shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is one of the oldest holdings of Fisher Asset Management as the hedge fund started its position in the company during the fourth quarter of 2010, with shares worth a mere $667,000. At the end of Q1 2022, the hedge fund increased its position in the company by 5%, owning over 3.1 million GS shares, worth $1.04 billion. The company accounted for 0.61% of Ken Fisher’s portfolio.

Eagle Capital Management held the largest position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in Q1, with stakes worth nearly $1.2 billion. Overall, 71 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database reported owning stakes in the New York-based company at the end of March 2022, down from 74 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is roughly $4.6 billion.

Ariel Investments mentioned The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in its Q4 2021 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Rising interest rates, after a surprisingly long period of low absolute rates and negative “real” rates, will create a headwind. While there has been much debate about the cause of these low rates, we believe the most important factor has been the $120 billion in monthly federal reserve open market bond purchases and the accumulation of an $8 trillion balance sheet. The former will end, and the latter will shrink. It is not just the Fed that has aggressively purchased bonds, bidding up prices and lowering yields. Bond traders and hedge fund managers have added to positions, confident that being on the same side as the Fed was the wise place to be. Now as the Fed is about to become a seller of bonds rather than a buyer, Wall Street’s “smart money” is likely to follow suit. Against this backdrop, fixed income securities and bond substitutes such as high dividend paying utilities and absolute return hedge funds are substantially overpriced and are not likely to produce attractive returns going forward. This expectation of a reversion to the mean for interest rates helped 2021 performance, though not as much as we had hoped. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury did indeed increase from +0.92% at the beginning of the year to +1.52% at year-end. An underreported story was the poor performance of bonds last year. The Barclays Aggregate Index declined -1.67% for the year ending December compared to a return of +28.71% for equities as measured by the S&P 500. Interest rates have continued to climb in 2022 with the 10-year Treasury at +1.79% as we go to print. This move higher in rates has contributed to our good, early start to 2022. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) jumped +47.59% for the year and +1.73% in the quarter.”

8. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fisher Asset Management’s Stake Value: $1,078,739,000

Dividend Yield as of June 15: 1.80%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 68

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is an American medical device and healthcare company that manufactures products used for therapeutic purposes. At the end of Q1 2022, Fisher Asset Management held over 9 million shares in the company, valued at over $1.07 billion. The hedge fund increased its position in the company by 5% during the quarter, which represented 0.63% of its 13F portfolio.

On June 10, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, having raised it by 4.7% in December 2021. The Dividend King has been raising its payouts consecutively for the past 50 years, coming through as one of the best dividend stocks in Ken Fisher’s portfolio. The stock’s dividend yield was recorded at 1.80% on June 15. In June, Lake Street lifted its price target on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to $200, with a Buy rating on the shares.

According to Insider Monkey’s Q1 2022 database, 68 hedge funds held stakes in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), compared with 64 a quarter earlier. These stakes are collectively valued at over $4 billion, falling slightly from $4.25 billion worth of stakes held by hedge funds in Q4 2021.

Here is what Richie Capital Group said about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

“Abbott Labs (ABT – up 20.08%) – Abbot Labs continues to benefit from resurging demand for Covid testing kits. The company is planning to increase their monthly production of BinaxNOW at home rapid tests to 100M a month, a 43% increase from current levels.”

7. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management’s Stake Value: $1,326,902,000

Dividend Yield as of June 15: 2.30%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 64

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is one of America’s largest capital investors in clean energy infrastructure, providing services to over 12 million customers across Florida. On June 6, the stock gained 3% as Biden waved tariffs on solar panels for 24 months to accelerate the production of clean energy technologies in the US.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.30%, as of June 15. The company has 25 years of consistent dividend raises under its belt with a payout ratio of 60%, recorded at the end of 2021. Due to the growth in its operating cash flow and earnings strength, the management is hopeful to continue with its dividend policy in the coming years as well.

Insider Monkey’s Q1 database shows that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) remained popular among elite funds, with 64 hedge funds owning stakes in the Florida-based company, up from 55 in the previous quarter. These stakes hold a consolidated value of roughly $3 billion. In addition to Ken Fisher, D E Shaw was also one of the prominent stakeholders of the company in the first quarter, holding stakes worth over $125.8 million.

As NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) reported positive results on its Analysts’ Day, BMO Capital set a $93 price target on the stock, with an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm showed concerns about the company’s future performance due to higher interest rates.

At the end of Q1 2022, Fisher Asset Management owned over 15.6 million shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), worth $1.32 billion. The company made up 0.78% of Ken Fisher’s portfolio.

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fisher Asset Management’s Stake Value: $1,333,025,000

Dividend Yield as of June 15: 0.23%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 101

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) supplies scientific instrumentation and other products to customers that help them in laboratories and clinics. Along with this, the company also provides software services to its consumers around the globe. In Q1 2022, the company delivered strong results, posting a 16% year-over-year growth in its core organic revenue. Moreover, its Covid testing revenue came in at $1.68 billion.

According to Insider Monkey’s Q1 2022 data, 101 elite funds were bullish on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), up from 95 in the previous quarter. These stakes hold a consolidated value of roughly $8 billion, down from $9.4 billion worth of stakes owned by hedge funds in Q4 2021.

On May 19, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, with a yield of 0.23%, as recorded on June 15. In February, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 15%, which marked its fifth year of consecutive dividend growth.

During the first quarter of 2022, Fisher Asset Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5%, purchasing additional 104,324 TMO shares. This takes the fund’s total stake in the company to over $1.33 billion, representing 0.78% of Ken Fisher’s portfolio.

Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is also one of the prominent stocks in Ken Fisher's portfolio.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Improving health remains a key impact theme for the portfolio, and over the past year or so we have increased our exposure to the health care sector, through the addition of Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading health care tools company, a leading provider of fertility benefit management services to self-insured employers that offers a rare win-win-win for employers, employees, health systems, and doctors, with clear savings and quality improvements.”

Click to continue reading and see 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher is originally published on Insider Monkey.