10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ruchi Gupta
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher.

Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager. He studied forestry at Humboldt State University and earned an associate degree in economics in 1972. Fisher received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Humboldt State in 2007. Fisher founded Fisher Asset Management 1979 and served as CEO until July 2016, when Damian Ornani, a long-time Fisher Investments employee, took over.

Fisher currently serves as the hedge fund's executive chairman and co-chief investment officer.

Fisher Asset Management has a portfolio value of $161 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The portfolio's top 10 holdings account for 31.09% of the total. In the third quarter, the fund added $1 billion to its portfolio, mostly from new acquisitions of 78 stocks.

Fisher prefers to diversify his portfolio by investing in various industries, such as technology, energy, pharmaceuticals, and banking. Fisher Asset Management has shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), as of the third quarter of 2021.

10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher
10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management

The fund reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7% in the third quarter, ending the period with 60.89 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is also a vital holding of the fund management. The hedge fund owns 25.52 million shares of the company worth $7.20 billion.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is another large-cap stock in Ken Fisher’s portfolio. Fisher Asset Management holds 18.34 million shares of the company worth $4.08 billion.

Here is a list of 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher. We used Fisher’s 13F portfolio for Q3 2021 for this analysis.

Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

10. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $26,160,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Dividend Yield: 5.90%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) deals in oil, gas, power, and chemicals exploration, production, refining, and sales. On December 3, Deutsche Bank analyst James Hubbard raised his price target on Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to EUR 14.70 from EUR 14.10 and kept a “Buy” rating on the shares.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital is a leading shareholder in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) with 1.82 million shares worth more than $48.67 million. In the third quarter of 2021, 3 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $75.41 million in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) are some of the dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher, along with Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

9. Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $1,394,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) specializes in purchasing and managing mineral and royalty interests. Fisher Asset Management manages 72,731 shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) worth $1.39 million, representing 0.01% of the fund's portfolio. The hedge fund increased its stake in the firm by 42% in the third quarter of 2021.

In November, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) posted earnings for the third quarter of 2021, reporting EPS of $0.31, beating the estimates by $0.04. In October, Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond raised his price target on Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to $24 from $20 and kept an "Overweight" rating on the shares.

Hedge fund sentiment increased for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the third quarter. Insider Monkey's data shows that 16 hedge funds held stakes in the company at the end of the third quarter, up from 14 funds a quarter earlier.

8. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $99,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a natural gas and propane pipeline delivery firm. In September, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. analyst Colton Bean upgraded Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to “Buy” from “Hold” and gave a price target of $14.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced on December 3 that their previously announced merger had been completed. According to Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), the merged business will possess over 114K miles of pipeline throughout the United States and achieve more than $100 million in yearly cost savings.

In the third quarter of 2021, 29 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $727.72 million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), the same as the preceding quarter worth $835.29 million.

7. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $334,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Dividend Yield: 7.7%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a holding company specializing in natural gas and petrochemicals production and trading. In October, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, in line with the previous.

In October, Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to "Peer Perform" from "Outperform" and gave a price target of $24.

Jean-Marie Eveillard’s First Eagle Investment Management is the leading shareholder of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), with 2.82 million shares worth $61.12 million.

In its first-quarter 2021 investor letter, investment management firm ClearBridge Investments cited Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Here is what the fund said:

“While reducing in health care and consumer staples, we increased our exposure to high-quality names in economically sensitive areas of the market. We added to low-cost, high-quality energy names (including) Enterprise Products Partners LP. We are positive on this company’s strong balance sheets, competitive positions and exposure to an economic recovery.”

6. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $315,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) manufactures and distributes cigarettes. Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall are among the company's brands. William B. Gray’s Orbis Investment Management is the leading shareholder of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) with a $573.22 million stake.

The hedge fund managed by Ken Fisher owns 8,919 shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) worth $315,000, representing close to 0.01% of their portfolio. The hedge fund has strengthened its stake in the firm by 4% in the third quarter of 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, 9 hedge funds out of the 867 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes worth $724.38 million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), down from 12 the preceding quarter worth $1.01 billion.

Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is a notable dividend stock to buy, according to Ken Fisher.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Might be Slightly Undervalued, but There are Probably Better Opportunities

    After a severe decline through Q4 2021, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) rebounded from the lows, but it seems that it is struggling to keep that momentum. So far, the outlook seems mixed between the recent rating downgrades and the resolution with Amazon regarding the card payments in the UK.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Here are three top dividend stocks to buy now. You won't find a stock in the S&P 500 that offers a dividend yield of 8% -- other than Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). Devon's fixed dividend has a yield of less than 1%.

  • 11 Best Delivery Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best delivery stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Delivery Stocks To Buy Now. Delivery stocks have jumped into the spotlight as supply chain disruptions lead to inflation and businesses scramble to identify reliable […]

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple Inc., Johnson & Johnson and McDonald's Corp

    Apple Inc., Johnson & Johnson and McDonald's Corp are highlighted in this analyst blog article.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Social Justice Grant Helped Give Saichelle McNeill a Second Chance

    How a Duke Energy Foundation grant to Charlotte's Center for Community Transitions and other nonprofits can make an impact

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Investors Brace for Energy Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Schlumberger (SLB) all report fourth-quarter results this week and are viewed as an important read on the sector's outlook for the current year.

  • Glaxo (GSK) Rejects Unilever's $68B Bid for Consumer Business

    Glaxo (GSK) rejects an offer from Unilever to acquire its consumer business worth 50 billion pounds ($68 billion). However, Unilever is likely to pursue the acquisition of the business.

  • Reasons to Hold on to Montrose Environmental (MEG) Stock

    Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) is benefiting from robust organic growth across service lines.

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.