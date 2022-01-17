In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher.

Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager. He studied forestry at Humboldt State University and earned an associate degree in economics in 1972. Fisher received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Humboldt State in 2007. Fisher founded Fisher Asset Management 1979 and served as CEO until July 2016, when Damian Ornani, a long-time Fisher Investments employee, took over.

Fisher currently serves as the hedge fund's executive chairman and co-chief investment officer.

Fisher Asset Management has a portfolio value of $161 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The portfolio's top 10 holdings account for 31.09% of the total. In the third quarter, the fund added $1 billion to its portfolio, mostly from new acquisitions of 78 stocks.

Fisher prefers to diversify his portfolio by investing in various industries, such as technology, energy, pharmaceuticals, and banking. Fisher Asset Management has shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), as of the third quarter of 2021.

10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management

The fund reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7% in the third quarter, ending the period with 60.89 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is also a vital holding of the fund management. The hedge fund owns 25.52 million shares of the company worth $7.20 billion.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is another large-cap stock in Ken Fisher’s portfolio. Fisher Asset Management holds 18.34 million shares of the company worth $4.08 billion.

Here is a list of 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher. We used Fisher’s 13F portfolio for Q3 2021 for this analysis.

Story continues

Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

10. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $26,160,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Dividend Yield: 5.90%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) deals in oil, gas, power, and chemicals exploration, production, refining, and sales. On December 3, Deutsche Bank analyst James Hubbard raised his price target on Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to EUR 14.70 from EUR 14.10 and kept a “Buy” rating on the shares.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital is a leading shareholder in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) with 1.82 million shares worth more than $48.67 million. In the third quarter of 2021, 3 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $75.41 million in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) are some of the dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher, along with Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

9. Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $1,394,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) specializes in purchasing and managing mineral and royalty interests. Fisher Asset Management manages 72,731 shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) worth $1.39 million, representing 0.01% of the fund's portfolio. The hedge fund increased its stake in the firm by 42% in the third quarter of 2021.

In November, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) posted earnings for the third quarter of 2021, reporting EPS of $0.31, beating the estimates by $0.04. In October, Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond raised his price target on Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to $24 from $20 and kept an "Overweight" rating on the shares.

Hedge fund sentiment increased for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the third quarter. Insider Monkey's data shows that 16 hedge funds held stakes in the company at the end of the third quarter, up from 14 funds a quarter earlier.

8. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $99,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a natural gas and propane pipeline delivery firm. In September, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. analyst Colton Bean upgraded Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to “Buy” from “Hold” and gave a price target of $14.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced on December 3 that their previously announced merger had been completed. According to Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), the merged business will possess over 114K miles of pipeline throughout the United States and achieve more than $100 million in yearly cost savings.

In the third quarter of 2021, 29 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $727.72 million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), the same as the preceding quarter worth $835.29 million.

7. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $334,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Dividend Yield: 7.7%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a holding company specializing in natural gas and petrochemicals production and trading. In October, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, in line with the previous.

In October, Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to "Peer Perform" from "Outperform" and gave a price target of $24.

Jean-Marie Eveillard’s First Eagle Investment Management is the leading shareholder of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), with 2.82 million shares worth $61.12 million.

In its first-quarter 2021 investor letter, investment management firm ClearBridge Investments cited Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Here is what the fund said:

“While reducing in health care and consumer staples, we increased our exposure to high-quality names in economically sensitive areas of the market. We added to low-cost, high-quality energy names (including) Enterprise Products Partners LP. We are positive on this company’s strong balance sheets, competitive positions and exposure to an economic recovery.”

6. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fisher Asset Management Stake Value: $315,000

Percentage of Fisher Asset Management’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) manufactures and distributes cigarettes. Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall are among the company's brands. William B. Gray’s Orbis Investment Management is the leading shareholder of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) with a $573.22 million stake.

The hedge fund managed by Ken Fisher owns 8,919 shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) worth $315,000, representing close to 0.01% of their portfolio. The hedge fund has strengthened its stake in the firm by 4% in the third quarter of 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, 9 hedge funds out of the 867 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes worth $724.38 million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), down from 12 the preceding quarter worth $1.01 billion.

Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is a notable dividend stock to buy, according to Ken Fisher.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher is originally published on Insider Monkey.