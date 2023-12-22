Here are the 10 dog breeds that are the most miserable in SC winter weather. Is your pup safe?

You might be surprised about the dog breed that hates winter the most.

A-Z Animals website created a list of the top 10 breeds that say no way to winter, even in South Carolina where winter isn’t as brutal as some places.

“Dozens of dogs and dog breeds hate the cold, but what makes this group stand out is their genetic and historical need to keep themselves warm and toasty,” the website says.

Topping the list is the poodle.

“When you initially look at this dog and its luscious coat of curly fur, you might believe that this breed has no reason to hate the cold,” A-Z said. “However, this coat is incredibly deceiving.”

The fur does not insulate the dog well and when it gets wet, the water goes all the way to the skin. Also, poodle fur can become matted and tangled up.

Next is the dachshund. Their short legs don’t do well in the snow, even light amounts. Parts of South Carolina rarely see snow but in other parts the average is 2 to 6 inches a year.

“The dachshund has a thin coat that can hardly be called snow-proof, so this combination of exposure and lack of protection can be detrimental to their health,” the website said.

Also short-legged, basset hounds have the same problem but they also have gigantic and fragile ears. Some even touch the ground.

“The ears of the basset hound could likely be treated as an extra set of appendages when it comes to susceptibility to frostbite,” the website said.

Next is the animal many people probably thought first about, the chihuahua. The have nothing when it comes to weather protection. Thin fur, small. Winter is just not their thing.

Greyhound’s are not built for cold, the website says.

“Short fur, low body fat, and thin appendages practically makes the greyhound a magnet for hypothermia,” the website said.

Next up, Chinese Crested, also routinely voted ugliest breed. They have fur only on their paws and head, leaving all that skin open to the elements.

The other dogs on the list are:

Yorkshire terrier





pugs





bulldogs





pit bulls





But A-Z has a suggestion to keep these breeds from being miserable in winter — sweaters and jackets. Add boots for good measure. And for chihuahuas, maybe an extra sweater or two.