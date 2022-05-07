10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lia Sestric
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they cost only a dollar or so.

Shopping: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring
More Advice: Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

But maybe you will want to think twice before buying some items. Dollar stores have been under scrutiny since the mid-2010s, with studies questioning the quality of items sold. Environmental groups have been looking into potential health hazards, and their studies have shown that while some house-label products have improved quality over the past handful of years, others still contain "chemicals of concern," according to a 2021 report from Campaign for Healthier Solutions.

The fact is, some dollar store deals can be a terrible buy if you don't know what you're getting into. You may be compromising on quality or safety, and even $1 might not be the best deal for what you get. Read on to see which dollar store items you're better off without.

iStock.com
iStock.com

1. Dollar Store Electronics

At a dollar store, it's best to skip the electronics aisle, according to consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.

"Most electronics that plug in are junk and don't last long, especially HDMI cords and power strips," she said. "When dealing with electronics, it's best to purchase from a legit electronic retailer or an online store like Amazon.com for cheaper prices."

Extension cords and USB cables from dollar stores previously were flagged for high chlorine levels in a dollar store safety report released by nonprofit organization the Ecology Center and Campaign for Healthier Solutions. That indicated the cords were made of polyvinyl chloride plastic, or PVC. And the research suggested this is a cancer-causing chemical.

galitskaya / Getty Images/iStockphoto
galitskaya / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Dollar Store Hand Sanitizer

Some dollar store hand sanitizers have been found to contain methanol (alternatively called wood alcohol), which can have dangerous side effects, including cancer, the Food and Drug Administration said. Substantial exposure to methanol can cause conditions that include headaches, blurred vision, seizures and even permanent blindness, comas and death.

atakss / iStock.com
atakss / iStock.com

3. Dollar Store Plastic Cooking Utensils

The dollar store is a go-to destination when planning a summer block party or a barbecue. But pause before you immediately head to the aisle with the plastic cooking utensils.

Plastic cooking utensils from a dollar store -- such as plastic slotted spoons, spatulas and the like -- might contain bromine, a component in brominated flame retardants, also known as BFRs, which have been linked to cancer, obesity and diabetes, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Consider saving your dollars and buying higher-quality stainless steel cooking utensils.

FatCamera / iStock.com
FatCamera / iStock.com

4. Dollar Store Toys

It might be tempting to buy a couple of dollar toys to keep your kids happy. Although a doll or action figure only costs a buck at a dollar store, the toys' short lifespan might have you recalling the adage, "you get what you pay for."

Many dollar store toys are made in China and are rarely tested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Woroch said. "Especially for children under 3, pieces can easily break and get swallowed. A trip to the ER isn't worth a couple of saved bucks."

Mikolette / iStock.com
Mikolette / iStock.com

5. Dollar Store Tools

A $1 hammer might sound like a great deal, but it probably won't be something you'll have in your toolbox for long.

The website of home-repair guru Bob Vila recommends against tools from the dollar store because of the possibility of poor manufacturing and the chance they could break, causing injury. Instead, the website recommends buying a higher-quality kit that offers a warranty.

PavelRodimov / iStock.com
PavelRodimov / iStock.com

6. Dollar Store Knives

When you're prepping in the kitchen, you'll want a knife that can get the job done. However, a knife from the dollar store might not live up to its duty, Woroch said.

"Some items in the kitchen section, like food storage containers, are a good buy. However, when it comes to knives, it's a big no-no, since these won't be sharp -- and dull knives can be very dangerous," she said. Any way you slice it, a knife from the dollar store might not be a wise investment.

supermimicry / iStock.com
supermimicry / iStock.com

7. Dollar Store Batteries

Batteries are one of those things we need but hate to buy because they can be expensive. But you're better off forking over the dough for batteries from another retailer than at a dollar store, as they are usually duds, according to Woroch.

"Cheap batteries may leak and damage your gadgets," she said. "Save by purchasing these from the warehouse store for the best deal or use a coupon."

arinahabich / iStock.com
arinahabich / iStock.com

8. Dollar Store Back-to-School Supplies

Parents rejoice when it's time for kids to return to school. What they might not be so thrilled about are those laundry lists of school supply requirements.

Although a dollar store might sound like a logical choice, you could beat the $1 price if you wait for back-to-school sales at big-box stores or shop the specials at office supply stores like Staples and Office Max. You'll likely get a better bulk value, as well as quality, for comparable items.

MmeEmil / iStock.com
MmeEmil / iStock.com

9. Dollar Store Pet Food or Treats

When it comes to your four-legged family members, you might want to avoid buying pet food from a dollar store. "Many folks have found that giving cheap food or chewables to the dog means having a violently ill pet," Woroch said.

For dollar store pet food, pay special attention to expiration dates and the ingredients list, as you would for any food product. Often, sticking to name-brand pet food is your best bet, especially if there are dietary restrictions for your dog or cat. Additionally, you might discover you'll get more bang for your buck at big-box stores.

skynesher / iStock.com
skynesher / iStock.com

10. Dollar Store Makeup, Toiletries and Medicines

Sometimes it's better to be safe than sorry. Although there might be nothing wrong with some products in these categories, you might want to err on the side of caution.

"I would avoid these products," said shopping expert Trae Bodge. "You will probably not recognize the brands, and if you do, they may have been sitting on the shelf for a long time."

Even makeup can become less effective if it's past its expiration date.

In November 2019, the FDA sent a warning letter to a dollar store chain that outlined "multiple violations of current food manufacturing practices" at the places where house brands of drugs and certain cosmetics items were made.

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This chart explains why Moscow could turn to China to ramp up oil imports after an EU embargo

    China has at least 83 million barrels of spare inventory capacity that could be filled with Russian oil made cheap by an EU embargo.

  • 12 Items Not Worth Buying at Walmart

    Walmart has established itself as a low-price leader in many ways, managing to keep a wide variety of products incredibly affordable, from groceries to home goods to clothing. It's no surprise that...

  • 6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

    Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant. However, even if you're a...

  • The Returns On Capital At Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Don't Inspire Confidence

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a...

  • 74 of our best brunch recipes for Mother's Day

    Nothing says "I love you" like making a big brunch spread for mom.

  • This beachside pool home is well maintained and updated

    This well-maintained beachside oasis is in a great community with city water and sewer.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

    Former President Donald Trump lost roughly $600 million of his net worth during his time in office as President of the United States. He lost another $700 million following the Capital Hill riots and...

  • Beautiful home is in a country-like setting in town

    This two-story ranch home, with wraparound porch that covers all its sides, is in a one-of-a-kind neighborhood with lots of deer and beautiful birds.

  • 25 Recipes Our Editors Are Making for Mother's Day

    Mother's Day comes but once a year, and all of us at EatingWell are gearing up to shower the mother figures in our lives with love, kind words and plenty of delicious food. We rounded up the recipes on our to-make list for the holiday, from refreshing desserts and sparkling cocktails to brunch classics and snack boards. Recipes like our Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake and Lavender Lemonade are tasty ways to celebrate your loved ones.

  • Rapper DaBaby Will Not Face Charges After Intruder Shot At His Home

    North Carolina-based rapper DaBaby will not face charges after reportedly shooting an intruder on his rural North Carolina estate in self-defense last month. The Troutman Police Department announced on Thursday that the investigation into the April 13 “shooting incident” has been “completed and closed.” “Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time,” they stated. The police department previously reported

  • The Most Cynical Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

    Every friend group has a cynic. You know the one: They're innately sarcastic, always view the "glass half empty," and make it known that they believe most people are just out there for themselves. Fortunately, they're also often wildly intelligent, fabulously clever, and downright hilarious (yes, snark has its merits.) While we're sure they'd never admit it—they are a cynic, of course—astrology could play a role in why these people have this particular trait. Read on to discover the six most cyn

  • Sri Lankan protesters undeterred by state of emergency

    STORY: Protesters waved flags and chanted slogans outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office and the official residence of his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, demanding the government to step down over a worsening economic crisis. Some were seen carrying out a mock funeral procession for the prime minister. Details of the latest emergency regulations were not yet made public, but previous emergency laws have given greater powers to the president to deploy the military, detain people without charge and break up protests.On Friday, police fired tear gas at dozens of demonstrators outside parliament, the latest in more than a month of sporadically violent anti-government protests amid shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines.

  • EU's Borrell to call meeting next week if Russia oil embargo deal not forthcoming

    A meeting of European Union foreign ministers will be held next week should countries from the bloc fail to reach an agreement over an oil embargo against Russia by the weekend, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday. The European Commission is proposing changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil in a bid to win over reluctant states, including Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Florence, Borrell reiterated he had faith in reaching "a solution that is shared, as not all countries are in the same situation," adding a deal had to be found quickly.

  • Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2022 status report

    USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll reveals which 24 shows are "on the bubble," and which others are destined for renewal or cancellation.

  • Nordstrom shoppers love these simple, flattering work pants: ‘Already ordered in another color’

    They're on sale in navy blue right now.

  • Dwayne Johnson's Wildest Cheat Meals and Recipes That'll Leave You Drooling

    "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself" is the motto Dwayne Johnson lives by. While The Rock maintains a healthy lifestyle the majority of his week, here's a roundup of the favorite foods he likes to indulge in on Sundays

  • That parakeet in your yard? Here's why it probably isn't a lost pet

    They might look like lost pets, but they're not. Feral monk parakeets have taken up residence in parts of New England over the years. Find out how.

  • Roomy 2023 Toyota bZ4X EV Impresses on the Road

    But there are numerous shortcomings, including omitted features and modest electric specsBy Jeff S. BartlettThe Toyota bZ4X strikes at the heart of the burgeoning electric vehicle market. This ne...

  • ’This Is Us’s Milo Ventimiglia Recounts First Meeting Mandy Moore

    Milo Ventimiglia talks about 'This Is Us' as the show approaches its series finale.