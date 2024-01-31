10 downtown Knoxville to-dos in 2024: Try more food, see more shows, spend local

It's not too late to make New Year's resolutions. Just blame the delay on the freezing snow and heated election cycle that has everyone talking.

As the downtown reporter for Knox News, there's not much I haven't experienced in the center of our city. But with 2024 now upon us, I invited colleague Keenan Thomas to join our award-winning podcast, "The Scruffy Stuff," to talk about what we hope to accomplish in downtown Knoxville this year.

A lot of what we came up with involves supporting local, whether it's attending more shows or spreading our money around at more local shops and new downtown restaurants.

Escape reality and read more books in downtown Knoxville

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of downtown Knoxville calls for an escape, and there's nothing like getting lost in a book.

Truly, you can read anywhere. But there's something special about the coziness of a downtown coffee shop like Coffee & Chocolate or the atmosphere of a downtown bookstore like Union Ave Books.

Addison's provides the quintessential reading experience by being both a bookstore and a tea bar.

Save money for fancy downtown Knoxville restaurants

Saving money is always a good resolution, but this is more about saving up for a big purchase. Rather than going out to eat frequently in downtown Knoxville, skip a few outings to save for one of downtown's fancier restaurants.

Lilou is the newest fine-dining restaurant to open on Gay Street, but downtown Knoxville has plenty of well-established options to choose from: J.C. Holdway, Lonesome Dove and Osteria Stella, to name a few.

Spend time at the UT and Knoxville Botanical Garden

Overall, we'd like to get outdoors more. One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to do that is by visiting the gardens near downtown.

The UT Gardens serves as an oasis on the University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus, and the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum in East Knoxville includes 44 acres of nurseries, walking trails and more.

See a concert at every downtown Knoxville music venue

When we say every venue, we mean EVERY venue − from the grungy cash-only Pilot Light to Knoxville's largest venue, Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Big Ears Festival is a great time to knock a few off the bucket list, as the internationally attended festival will take place across multiple downtown Knoxville venues in March.

Go to a live show at the Tennessee Theatre

Out of all the venues, nothing quite compares to Knoxville's Grand Entertainment Palace. The twinkling lights of the Tennessee Theatre sign is synonymous with Knoxville, and the interior of the theater is just as stunning.

Whether it's a Broadway tour, a major concert or a summer movie screening, the Tennessee Theatre is a cultural gem worth visiting.

Use Knoxville public transit more through KAT system

Unfortunately, the downtown Knoxville trolleys are going away. But these are just a small part of Knoxville Area Transit's bus system, which connects people all over town.

Public transit has its barriers. For one, cars are convenient if you have one, and the transit map can be intimidating to decipher. But in 2024, take time to learn the routes. You'd be surprised at all the places you can go.

Shop at more downtown Knoxville businesses

Local shops are great when looking for unique holiday and birthday gifts, but we are making more of an effort to support local throughout the year in 2024.

Downtown has several businesses to accommodate different needs, including Knoxville Soap Candle & Gifts, Earth To Old City, Paris Woodhull Illustrations and more.

Buy tickets to visit the renovated Sunsphere

The Sunsphere has remained a Knoxville icon since it was constructed for the 1982 World's Fair. But since it reopened in 2022 with a $5 fee, guests have been able to enjoy a new-and-improved Sunsphere with a renovated observation deck.

It's worth checking out, and the experience is only going to get better now that the tower has reverted to its original blue color. Up next is a new visitors center, followed by a plan to permanently illuminate the structure at night.

Watch a game of each Knoxville sports team

Whether or not you're a sports fan, cheering on a local team is one of the most Knoxville things you can do.

Of course, we're talking about all of the teams that play on the University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus. But there's also One Knoxville SC, our city's new professional soccer team, and the Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team. Plus, it won't be long before the Tennessee Smokies are playing downtown at the team's new stadium.

Stay in a downtown Knoxville hotel for a staycation

You don't have to go far to get away, and staying in a downtown hotel has its perks. You'll be pampered by staff trying to leave you with a positive impression of Knoxville, and you won't have to worry about transportation between bars and restaurants (especially if you've had too much to drink).

You'll also get to enjoy some of the most beautiful spaces in downtown. That includes boutique concepts like Hotel Cleo, the newest hotel to open on Gay Street, as well as larger hotels like the Embassy Suites.

Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter.

