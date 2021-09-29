10 E-commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE Management

Aima Zaheer
·12 min read

In this article, we will discuss 10 e-commerce and tech stocks to buy now according to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Lyle’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 E-commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE Management.

Christopher Lyle, an alumnus of Stanford University, worked as an equity analyst at Bain Capital Public Equity LP from 2004 to 2009, where high net worth investors were provided with custom portfolios of liquid assets. Lyle founded SCGE Management L.P in November 2008. SCGE management is a well-reputed investment advisory hedge fund based out of Menlo Park, California. The hedge fund’s investments range from public to late-stage private companies. It currently holds popular stocks in different sectors, including communication, IT, consumer discretionary, utilities, and telecommunication.

SCGE Management’s investing strategy is based on bottom-up stock picking. The fund monitors exposure to different sectors and geographical areas but does not make decisions on a top-down basis.

Some of Christopher Lyle’s popular stock picks as of the second quarter of 2021 include Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Based on the latest 13F holdings for the second quarter of 2021, SCGE Management holds 894,000 shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) worth $1.3 billion. Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is a multinational Canadian e-commerce platform for retail point of sale systems and online stores. For the second quarter of 2021, the company posted earnings per share of $2.24, beating analysts' estimates by a considerable margin of $1.28.

In Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), Christopher Lyle owns close to 1.7 million shares which cover 2.41% of the fund's portfolio. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a market capitalization of $106.8 billion. As of the second quarter of 2021, 58 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 873 funds held stakes in ABNB, compared to 52 funds in the first quarter. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), amongst other travel-related companies, was hit hard by Covid-19. The company has managed to recover its occupancy rate to 61% which is now just 8.9% lower than the 2019 rate.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another well-known stock held by the SCGE management as of the second quarter. The hedge fund owns 120,800 shares in Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), worth $415.6 million. The investment covers 3.89% of the fund’s portfolio.

Photo by Marga Santoso on UnsplashOur Methodology

For this article, we picked top 10 ecommerce and tech stocks from the second quarter portfolio of Christopher Lyle’s SCGE management.

Why should we pay attention to SCGE's stock picks? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021, our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

10 E-commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle's SCGE Management

10. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lyle’s Stake Value: $436,742,000 Percentage of Christopher Brown Lyle’s 13F Portfolio: 4.09% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a California-based company providing communication solutions to businesses around the globe. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) was founded by Vlad Shmunis in 1999. Christopher Lyle’s SCGE management holds 1.5 million shares of RingCentral that amount to over $436.7 million and 4.09% of the 13F portfolio.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and posted earnings per share of $0.32, higher by $0.04 than analysts' estimate, in the second quarter of 2021. On September 15, it was announced that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) was granted a unified license by the Indian Department of Telecommunications. This would make RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) the first global cloud provider to be offering Unified communication services to clients with businesses in India.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) saw a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. Based on the data of the 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, the number of hedge fund positions decreased to 47 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to 51 positions in the first quarter.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, Baron Opportunity Fund mentioned RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG). Here’s what the fund said:

“RingCentral, Inc. has been a three-year portfolio holding and remains a leader in the cloud unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) space, which includes voice, video, messaging, and call center services. But after posting its third quarter in a row of accelerating revenue growth in the first quarter, RingCentral’s shares began to sell off on fears around heightened competition with both Microsoft Teams, of which RingCentral is a partner, and with Zoom Communications, a former partner who has launched its own voice communications offering. Shares sold off further during the period with the rotation out of secular growth names into cyclicals. We used the pullback in the shares to add significantly to our position given RingCentral’s best-in-class UCaaS technology, including five 9’s contractual service commitments (fully operational 99.999% of the time) for voice, which is orders of magnitude above its competitors; presence in roughly 40 countries; data governance and security requirements; number portability with all the relevant domestic and international carriers; and positioning as the Gartner Magic Quadrant UCaaS Leader. The UCaaS market is still quite early in its adoption curve, with only about 3% penetration of the roughly 400 million existing business landline seats in operation today. We believe RingCentral is in a solid position to capture meaningful share of this market, with its exclusive partnerships with legacy landline players like Avaya, Atos, and Alcatel, which effectively gives it a “hunting license” for about half of those 400 million legacy seats, leveraging joint go-to-market efforts with each partner. We remain confident that RingCentral is well positioned to achieve at least 30% top-line growth for years to come, along with steadily improving operating margins and free cash flow generation.”

9. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lyle’s Stake Value: $437,243,000 Percentage of Christopher Brown Lyle’s 13F Portfolio: 4.09% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 57

Okta, Inc. is a cloud software provider based in San Francisco. It offers automated user management, integration, mobile identification, multifactor authentication, and reporting software. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) serves customers worldwide. It scored impressive digits in the last quarter of 2021. Its fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $835 million and grew 43% year-over-year, while the subscription revenue grew 44% year-over-year.

Based on the data of the 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, the number of hedge fund positions in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) increased from 48 in the first quarter of 2021 to 57 in the second quarter. SCGE Management is a leading shareholder in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) with around 1.8 million shares worth $437.2 million. It represents 4.09% of the fund’s portfolio.

Besides, Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH), Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), and HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) are few of the best e-commerce and tech stocks to buy according to Christopher Lyle's SCGE management.

Lakehouse Capital discussed its stance on Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) in their Q2 2021 investor letter. Here’s what the fund said:

“The Fund held 20 positions as of the end of June and exited four during the year (including) Okta. The companies we exited were sold almost entirely on the basis of their valuations getting stretched well past their norms and to levels where the return profile no longer offered the asymmetric upside that led us to invest in the first place. We dislike selling on valuation as great growth companies are hard to find and letting winners run is an important facet of a winning growth strategy, however, we’re not gluttons for punishment either and in each of those cases we redeployed capital towards other high-quality growth companies with less demanding valuations.”

8. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lyle’s Stake Value: $457,830,000 Percentage of Christopher Brown Lyle’s 13F Portfolio: 4.28% Number of Hedge fund holders: 91

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is a US-based software company that develops cloud-based computing platforms to assist companies with managing digital workflows for enterprise operations. It facilitates customers throughout the United States. The company’s market capitalization is $130.05 billion.

SCGE Management’s investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) covers 4.28% of the portfolio through a total of 833,100 shares. Based on the data of the 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, the number of hedge fund positions in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) decreased from 98 in the first quarter of 2021 to 91 in the second quarter. Baron Opportunity Fund shared insights on the company in their Q1 2021 investor letter. Here’s what the fund said:

"We believe short-term focused investors and consensus often miss the longer-term strength and durability of growth and business-model efficiency (earnings and free cash flow margins) of truly special businesses. An example of this is ServiceNow, a SaaS-industry leader and pioneer, and a long-time Fund investment. As shown in the table below, over the seven years from March 2014 through March 2021, ServiceNow experienced eight multiple declines that averaged –32%, ranging from a low of –19% to a high of –52%.

But during that period, ServiceNow demonstrated compounding revenue performance and stronger operating leverage and FCF generation than expected by consensus. The table below shows the first quarter 2014 projections of one of the top software analysts on the Street, Keith Weiss of Morgan Stanley, versus what ServiceNow achieved.

As you can see, over this three-year period, ServiceNow beat revenue expectations by $315 million, or 29%, and generated FCF margins of 23%, trouncing estimates by $186 million, or 138%.The compounding effects of seven years of strong revenue growth and FCF generation drove ServiceNow’s share price to increase from $70.03 on March 5, 2014 to $500.11 on March 31, 2021, a 32% annualized return. A 7-bagger!

ServiceNow delivered these point-a-to-point-b returns despite the eight multiple pullbacks described above, including the one that occurred towards the end of the first quarter. The power of faster-for-longer, cash-generative business models.”

Apart from Servicenow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW), DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH), Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), and HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) are few of the best e-commerce and tech stocks to buy according to Christopher Lyle's SCGE management.

7. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lyle’s Stake Value: $523,498,000 Percentage of Christopher Brown Lyle’s 13F Portfolio: 4.9% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 143

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a US-based multinational company that operates as financial technology, facilitating online payment systems in the majority of the countries around the globe. The company has a market capitalization of about $332.5 billion. PYPL has a price-to-earnings ratio of about 67.50, which is high enough to suggest that investors expect high earnings growth from the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has maintained its position in 143 hedge funds as of the second quarter of 2021. Qualivian Investment Partners mentioned PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the Q2 2021 investor letter and discussed its stance on the firm. Here’s what the fund said:

PayPal: The company reported a slightly disappointing quarter with revenues growing 19%, missing on the average revenue per transaction due to the accelerated decline in eBay transactions, the higher mix of Braintree transactions, and other impacts from hedging and F/X translations. Given the stock’s significant outperformance in 2020 and heightened expectations coming into the quarter, the stock has been consolidating since the earnings report. Long term we remain bullish on PayPal, given the company’s continued growth in eCommerce end markets, as well as the continued share gains of digital payments/wallets over paper payments.”

Just like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH), Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), and HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) are few of the best e-commerce and tech stocks to buy according to Christopher Lyle's SCGE management.

6. Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lyle’s Stake Value: $597,750,000 Percentage of Christopher Brown Lyle’s 13F Portfolio: 5.59% Number of Hedge fund holders: 33

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is a South Korean e-commerce company that serves as the largest online marketplace in South Korea. The company was founded in 2010 and is placed sixth on the list of 10 e-commerce and tech stocks to buy according to Christopher Lyle's SCGE Management.

The company has a $51.58 billion market capitalization. Its revenue has observed an upward momentum soaring from $4 billion in 2018 to $12 billion in 2020. While the revenue recorded of $4.48 billion for the second quarter of 2021 was in line with the expectations, Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) missed the EPS estimate by $0.16. As of the second quarter of 2021, 33 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 873 funds held stakes in CPNG, compared to 40 funds in the first quarter.

SCGE Management has around 14.3 million shares in Coupang, Inc. worth $597.8 million. The investment covers 5.59% of the fund’s portfolio.

Click to continue reading and see 5 E-Commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle's SCGE Management.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 E-Commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle's SCGE Management is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street swoons on rising Treasury yields, growing inflation worries

    Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. It was the S&P 500 index's biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq's largest since March. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index were on track for their largest monthly declines since September 2020.

  • Can Amazon Really Do Department Stores Better?

    A chain of tech-heavy clothing stores might not move the needle on the e-commerce giant's bottom line.

  • New Investor? 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Whether you're a new investor or a seasoned professional, there is only one reason to buy individual growth stocks: You want to beat the market. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar healthcare industry. More importantly, Teladoc leans on a provider network of over 50,000 clinicians, with expertise in over 450 sub-specialties, making it the most comprehensive telehealth solution available.

  • EARGO INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Eargo, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

    Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Block & Leviton is investigating Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Eargo investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ear.What is this all about?After the markets closed on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation

  • Got $1,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've got $1,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bill or emergencies, the following five stocks would make for perfect buys for the fourth quarter. While I'm generally not a fan of chasing the coronavirus stocks after they've catapulted into the stratosphere, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is the rare exception. The company's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, led to an 89.7% vaccine efficacy (VE) in a large-scale trial in the U.K. earlier this year, and it produced a nearly identical 90.4% VE in a large-scale trial in the U.S. and Mexico in June.

  • 'Britcoin': Bank of England puts Monzo, PayPal and ASOS on digital pound forum

    Consultation launched as part of UK's central bank digital currency taskforce engagement.

  • Is Teladoc Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, TDOC Stock Chart Say

    According to MarketSmith, the number of mutual funds owning a piece of Teladoc stock has climbed steadily.

  • Three more UK energy companies go bust

    Customers will still continue to get energy supply despite the collapse, and funds paid into any accounts will be protected where they are in credit.

  • Stock Traders Step In After Rout as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of dip buyers returned to equity markets amid speculation that the worst selloff since May had gone too far.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureTraders are closely watching a European Central Bank panel, with Federal R

  • China Stocks Hammered By Regulations That Keep On Coming

    China stocks have been hit hard as Chinese authorities continue to issue new antitrust and antimonopoly laws with no end in sight.

  • Pfizer FDA authorization for kids vaccine delayed, Evergrande’s $1.5 billion stake sell-off, Ozy Media opens investigation

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Izzy Englander

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Izzy Englander based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Englander’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Izzy Englander. Israel […]

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]