10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's

I am an emergency physician by training, specializing in point-of-care or bedside diagnosis and therapeutics/interventions. I was in the emergency department throughout the first several waves of COVID, and especially during the first one witnessed struggles to diagnose COVID accurately and rapidly in patients. I was one of many proponents worldwide regarding the use of ultrasound scanning of the lungs which allowed us to diagnose COVID much more reliably than chest X-rays and was even more reli