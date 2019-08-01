With 10% Earnings Growth, Did Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Outperform The Industry?

Understanding Games Workshop Group PLC's (LON:GAW) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Games Workshop Group is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers' performance over the same period.

Check out our latest analysis for Games Workshop Group

Did GAW's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

GAW's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 02 June 2019) of UK£66m has jumped 10% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 45%, indicating the rate at which GAW is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

LSE:GAW Income Statement, August 1st 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Games Workshop Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 62% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 48% exceeds the GB Leisure industry of 7.3%, indicating Games Workshop Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Games Workshop Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 31% to 75%.

What does this mean?

Though Games Workshop Group's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Games Workshop Group gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Games Workshop Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Financial Health: Are GAW’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Valuation: What is GAW worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GAW is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 02 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.