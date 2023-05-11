10 Easiest Places in Europe to Fly Nonstop From New York

These are some of the easiest destinations to travel to from the NYC area.

New York City is a destination in its own right, but the metropolitan region is also home to more than 20 million residents and eager travelers. Three major airports serve the city and the surrounding area: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in Queens; and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) across the Hudson River in New Jersey.

However, only two airports — JFK and EWR — have nonstop, long-haul international service to Europe. Travel to Europe is hot this summer, as travel trends and booking numbers indicate. (United Airlines, for instance, has added nearly 25 international routes to this summer’s schedule, including Newark to Naples, Italy; Nice, France; and Stockholm, Sweden.)

If you’re one of the many Americans planning a European getaway, let’s take a look at some of the easiest destinations to get to from the New York City area. Best of all, with these spots, you’ll have the most airline options and frequency of flights to choose from — no layover needed.

London, England

From New York City, London is by far the easiest place in Europe to travel in terms of frequency and airline choice. To hop across the pond, you can pick from 30 nonstop flights across seven airlines — four of which are U.S.-based carriers. In fact, New York City to London is the seventh busiest flight route in the world, according to April 2023 data from OAG, a global travel data provider.

Airlines that fly here: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, United Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Norse Atlantic Airways

Paris, France

Whether “set-jetting” to have an Emily in Paris moment or planning to spectate the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, there is a slew of options to fly to the City of Light. During the peak summer season, expect at least 15 nonstop flight options — with a range of airlines from low-cost French Bee to business-class-only La Compagnie. All three major U.S. airlines — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines — fly to Paris. And New York-based JetBlue will commence its nonstop daily service to Paris in June.

Airlines that fly here: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue (launching June 29), United Airlines, Air France, French Bee, and La Compagnie

Milan, Italy

With seven airlines operating nonstop service from New York City to Milan, it’s effortless to get to this hot spot of fashion and design. And as a financial hub, airlines fiercely compete on this route for business travelers. While you could fly any of the three major U.S. airlines to Milan, there is a clear winner for the best way to get here: A first-class suite on Emirates, offering a unique nonstop to Milan.

Airlines that fly here: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, ITA Airways, Neos Air, Emirates, and La Compagnie

Rome, Italy

A trip to Rome is as much about soaking up the dolce vita lifestyle as it is indulging in art and culture. And from the Six Senses Rome to The Rome Edition and Bulgari Hotel Roma, 2023 is shaping up to be a standout year for new hotels in the Eternal City. Getting here from New York City is a breeze, thanks to five airlines offering nonstop service — including newcomer (and low-cost carrier) Norse Atlantic Airways. During the peak summer season, choose from at least 10 flight options per day.

Airlines that fly here: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, ITA Airways, and Norse Atlantic Airways

Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt is a buzzing European financial hub, and while often overshadowed in tourism by the likes of Munich or Berlin, travelers will find more nonstop flights here than in any other German city. Five airlines fly between New York City and Frankfurt, including a noteworthy service on Singapore Airlines. (First class suite, anyone?) Condor is another option to highlight, often offering lower fares than its competitors.

Airlines that fly here: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Condor

Madrid, Spain

Vibrant and lively Madrid is one of Europe’s cultural capitals, with grand boulevards and an impressive repository of fine art. Five airlines fly between New York City and Madrid, with all three major U.S. carriers represented. Iberia, Spain’s flag carrier, typically offers at least two flights per day to the Spanish capital.

Airlines that fly here: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Iberia, and Air Europa

Athens, Greece

While Athens naturally is a thriving hub of history and ancient civilization, it’s often used as a gateway for U.S. visitors to get to the Greek Islands and beyond. Four airlines fly the New York City to Athens route, providing easy connectivity to Greece’s capital. Besides the three major U.S. carriers, Emirates also offers a unique, year-round route between Newark, New Jersey, and Athens on a Boeing 777.

Airlines that fly here: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Emirates

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The picturesque canals and fields of tulips of the Dutch capital are a nonstop flight away from New York City — with as many as seven flights daily on three (soon to be four) airlines. Amsterdam travelers, take note: KLM, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, delivers collectible Delft Blue miniature houses, filled with Dutch gin, to every passenger seated in business class.

Airlines that fly here: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue (starting late summer), United Airlines, and KLM

Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is a global financial center and cosmopolitan city, with a colorful old town and waterfront promenade. From New York City, three airlines offer service to this alpine metropolis, including at least two flights per day on Switzerland’s flag carrier, Swiss International Air Lines.

Airlines that fly here: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Swiss International Air Lines

Lisbon, Portugal

The city of Lisbon is an enchanting European capital, with pastel-colored buildings lining its very walkable (but very hilly) streets. Travelers from the New York City area have multiple flight options per day, including on Portugal’s flag carrier, Tap Air Portugal.

Airlines that fly here: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Tap Air Portugal

