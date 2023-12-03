Commuters, travelers and other drivers should prepare for possible delays with the planned closure of eastbound Interstate 10 due to construction this week near Vinton in northwest El Paso County.

I-10 East will be closed at Vinton Road starting at 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, through 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

The closure is necessary so construction crews can pour two new concrete bridge decks as part of work on the widening of I-10 project.

Vehicles travel on Interstate 10 near Transmountain Road in northwest El Paso in October 2023. File Art.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured off the highway at Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) onto South Desert Boulevard and then re-enter I-10 before Redd Road in West El Paso, TxDOT said.

Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, the temporary on-ramp from South Desert Boulevard to eastbound I-10 near Canutillo High School will be closed permanently. Traffic may enter the freeway at the Redd Road entrance.

Other ongoing construction-related closures in the area, include:

I-10 East reduced to one lane from near Transmountain Road to Redd Road and I-10 West reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain, Artcraft and Redd roads are closed.

Ramp connecting westbound Transmountain Road (Loop 375) to I-10 East is closed.

There are also alternating daytime lane closures possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Traffic: I-10 East to close for construction in West El Paso