Dad Will Eat Up These Father's Day Cakes

You’ve already got the Father’s Day cards, gifts, and homemade crafts that the kiddos made. You even picked out recipes for Father’s Day brunch and dinner. But you’re still stuck on ideas for a Father’s Day cake. Well, rather than getting a store-bought one, make him one. You’ll impress him with your baking skills, while showing him how well you know him.

Here are a few Father’s Day cake ideas that will seriously surprise Dad. Whether he likes chocolate and lemon or he’s a fan of ice cream cakes and cupcakes, we have the perfect Father’s Day cake recipes that the whole family can enjoy.