10 Electronics To Buy at Costco If You Want To Save

Costco is legendary as the place to turn to for cheap chickens and super-sized packages of toilet paper, but the deals extend way past food and everyday household goods.

If you’re in the market for electronics — and a member of the warehouse club — wander the aisles or surf the website before making a purchase. Costco has some of the best bargains on electronics, as well as a bonus should your purchase not work for you.

“You can find great deals at Costco all year long,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “The store basically has monthly savings events both for in-store and online, so you can find good deals on different electronics practically every 30 days or so. The best thing is that Costco sends these mailers out early so that you have them before the events begin and you can plan ahead, which means you don’t have to worry about rushing to the website or store the day the sales begin to find out what’s been discounted.”

Plus, Ramhold said, the return policy is extra-generous.

“Many retailers will only offer return policies for 14 days or so when it comes to electronics; Costco will accept returns within 90 days on electronics in select categories including televisions, projectors, computers, touchscreen tablets, smart watches, cameras and more,” she said.

So what are some of the best electronics deals waiting for you at Costco?

Televisions

Ramhold said Costco has “excellent” prices on TVs throught the year. Right now, the store has a 60-inch Samsung model for $499.99, a 65-inch Hisense for $549.99 and an LG 75-incher for $869.99. All have consumer reviews of 4.3 stars (out of five) or better.

“It should come as no surprise that the discounts are even better when Black Friday rolls around. They carry several of the big brands, and have a number of models to choose from, both in-store and online.”

Audio Systems

Ramhold said Costco is a good place to turn for your home audio needs, too.

“While you’re upgrading your TV, consider upgrading your sound system as well,” she said. “Costco carries simple soundbars, but if you want to go big, the club has you covered there. You can buy receivers and build your own system, or spring for something like a full-blown cinema system with Dolby ATMOS to turn your living room into a true home theater if you want.”

Computers

Costco’s website outlines the reason why it’s wise to check out the warehouse store before buying a computer.

There’s the 90-day return policy and free technical support, along with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and a two-year Costco extended warranty. Plus, if you buy with your Costco-branded Visa card, you’ll earn a 2% cash-back reward as well as 2% annual reward if you’re an executive member.

Wireless Earbuds

“These are super easy to find but that doesn’t mean they’re always quality made,” Ramhold said. “However, at Costco, you can shop with confidence because they carry a variety of true wireless earbuds from a variety of brands. Whether you want Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, JBL or Skullcandy, you can find a pair at Costco that fit your budget.”

Office Phones

We’re shedding our landlines at home, but your office or small business likely still has one — and could require a replacement. At about $300, VTech’s 4-Line Small Business Phone System Office Bundle could answer the communication needs at your office. A similar four-line system from the manufacturer costs $200 more at Office Depot/Office Max.

Game Consoles

“In many cases, if you purchase a current console at Costco, you’ll get far more than just the console,” Ramhold said. “For instance, Costco has a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the console, wireless controller, case and a microSD card. If you shop around Black Friday, you can find these bundles for even less, or sometimes bigger bundles that also include a game or two.”

Smart Lighting

Switching your home to smart bulbs? The Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart Bulb BR30 Color Changing four-pack currently is selling for $45, or $11.25 per bulb. A similar bulb is nearly $15 each at Lowe’s.

Digital and Gaming Codes

You might want to power that new gaming system with a subscription to access more games across the cloud, and you’ll save money buying it at Costco. If you want to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll pay $79.99 for six months’ worth of gift cards — less than if you bought directly from Microsoft for recurring purchases.

Accessories

Even our gadgets need gadgets, and Costco has some great values when it comes to accessories. Take the Cygnett Power Bank 10K Duo Wireless Charging Dock, for example. It’s currently available for $24.97 on Costco’s website, a $70 savings off the price on the manufacturer’s website. Even with 20% off being offered on the Cygnett website, the price can’t come close to matching Costco’s.

Health Electronics

“When shopping at Costco, be aware that there is a variety of electronic products, especially related to health and wellness that can be purchased at much lower pricing than by buying directly from the brand’s website store or other retailers,” said Vipin Porwal, a consumer expert and the founder of Smarty.

Categories he recommends for big savings? “For example, newer high tech for kitchen and bathrooms, such as the Bio Bidet USPA 6800 is $100 cheaper.” The Bio Bidet costs about $300 at Costco and $400 via Amazon.

