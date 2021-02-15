10 Emerging Energy Technologies You Can Invest In Today

Ozgur Yalcin

In this article, we take a look at some of the expected highlights of the next energy revolution. You can skip our detailed discussion of the energy market and go directly to 5 emerging energy technologies you can invest in today.

Innovation in energy has changed the way companies offer sustainable products and services. These innovative energy segments include Concentrated Solar Energy, Carbon Storage, Nuclear Fusion, Smart Electricity Grids, Hydrogen Technologies, Energy Storage, Innovative Heat Pumps, Energy Efficiency, and so on. Those might sound confusing and niche words but in this article you will find clear explanations that will help you to catch up on energy technology advances. We will also mention the most innovative energy companies and related stocks which you can consider for investments.

Energy remains one of the biggest areas of investments worldwide. As the world moves away from fossil fuels, the renewable energy market is taking off. Data shows that the renewable energy market is expected to be valued at $1,512.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. In 2019, the energy research and development budget for the US is estimated at $8 billion. Moreover, the US accounted for 33% of the total R&D budget amongst the Internal Energy Agency Members (IEA). The Biden administration's push for innovation in the energy markets will fuel the transformation towards renewable energy worldwide.

Even though some companies had to cut their research budgets due to the pandemic, it is widely believed that the energy sector will witness a big jump in the near future.

15 biggest renewable energy companies and stocks
15 biggest renewable energy companies and stocks

Let's start our list of 10 emerging energy technologies you can invest in today.

10. Hydrogen Technologies

Some call it the new oil, some call it the blue energy. As the number of green energy researches and projects is skyrocketing around the world, hydrogen energy will change the world through decarbonizing a range of sectors. This clean energy carrier can be produced from any energy source such as coal, gas, and by-products besides renewable sources. Hydrogen generation from renewable sources is based on electrolysis which is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

However, hydrogen production from conventional resources causes greenhouse gases which is the main reason for climate change. Thankfully, advances in capturing CO2 have eased some of those concerns about conventional hydrogen production.

Nevertheless, there are some drawbacks that have to be tackled. Hydrogen energy faces challenges in terms of supply logistics and production upscaling. In addition, production from renewable sources is still costly.

When it comes to hydrogen energy, cost is the key concern for companies. Hydrogen production costs 3 - 7.5 USD/kg from renewable sources while 0.9 - 3.2 USD/kg from natural gas, according to the IEA hydrogen report 2018. Fortunately, the costs of producing hydrogen from renewable electricity are falling rapidly. According to IRENA, it is expected that the cost of producing hydrogen from renewables might be 0.9-1.2 USD/kg from wind and 1.1 - 2.5 USD/kg from solar until 2050. US, Saudi Arabia, Australia plan to take advantage of solar energy to produce green hydrogen in addition to hydropower for Norway.

The demand for hydrogen is increasing in the industry. The demand saw a significant rise to 74 Mt in 2018 from 52 Mt in 2000, a 43% rise.

Another area of use is power generation. Hydrogen may be one of the leading options for storing renewable energy.

There are several hydrogen companies you can invest in to ride the wave of green energy. Here is the list of companies with some useful information about their business and stock performance.

- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products for markets such as heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling as well as engineering services. Ballard has designed and shipped over 400 MW of fuel cell products to date.

The stock is up by 216% over the last 12 months.

- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE)

Bloom Energy is based in San Jose, California. It manufactures and markets solid oxide fuel cells that produce electricity on-site. Bloom Energy will supply 1.8 megawatts of hydrogen-powered fuel cells through a multi-stage deployment from late 2021 into 2022 in Korea.

The stock is up over 277% over the last 12 months.

- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a fuel cell power company. It designs, manufactures, operates and services fuel cell solutions.

The stock is up by 819% over the last 3 months.

- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Plug Power is a New York based company that provides clean hydrogen and zero emission fuel cell solutions and batteries.

The stock is up over 1329% over the last 12 months.

-Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI)

Cummins sells one of the 10 emerging energy technologies you can invest in today. It is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, filtration, and power generation products. Under the new power segment, the company focuses on new and emerging alternative power technologies.

Over the last 12 months, CMI has gained about 46%.

- Air Products (NYSE: APD)

The company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The stock is up by 1.7% over the last 12 months,

Overall, it is clear that companies whose main focus is hydrogen technology made investors happier.

9. Smart Electricity Grids

Smart grid is one of the 10 emerging energy technologies you can invest in today. The grid refers to network transmission lines and their stations from the power plant to your houses or business. What makes a grid smart is that the technology provides two-way communication from the utility to its customers. Smart grid controls and measures electric demand and allows automation to work together with the whole system.

There are several benefits of smart grid systems to business and customers such as efficient transmission, reduced peak demand, increased integration of large-scale renewable energy systems and better integration of customer-owned renewable energy systems.

Nowadays, there are some applications that allow EV car owners to sell electricity to the grid during high electricity price cycles. The role of distributed energy resources(DERs) is also increasing. DERs include small and large solar generation facilities, combined heat and power facilities, and energy storage systems.

Even though grid companies are now facing some challenges, they invest a great deal of money in smart grid systems and this inevitably pushes the energy sector higher. Some smart grid companies include:

- Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN)

Eaton Corporation is an American Irish-domiciled multinational power management company that focuses on the electric grid. With $21.4 billion sales in 2019, the business provides electrical power distribution and control equipment, truck drivetrain systems, engine components, and a wide variety of controls.

The stock is up over 19% over the last 12 months.

- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Enphase Energy is a US-based large-cap global company that energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters besides smart energy systems.

the stock is up 400% over the last 12 months.

- Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR)

Quanta Services is an American corporation that provides fully integrated infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy, and communications industries. One of the business areas is electric power and its distribution including transmission.

The stock is up 92% over the last 12 months.

- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies makes one of the 10 emerging energy technologies you can invest in today. It provides power optimizers, solar inverters, and monitoring systems for photovoltaic arrays besides grid services.

The stock is up over 197% over the last 12 months

8. Energy Storage

Energy storage market is thriving globally. The battery technology remains at the focus of this industry.

In order to compensate for energy imbalances, electricity storage devices manage the amount of power required to supply customers at peak load times. Additionally, these storage devices help make renewable energy smooth by controlling the grid system.

Lithium-ion technology continues to be most widely used. But more importantly, the EV sector dominates the sector as EV batteries are ten times greater than grid-scale batteries.

Some top energy storage companies include:

- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company’s main focus is on aqueous zinc battery in which was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology.

The stock is up about 192.4% over the last 12 months

- Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc is a US-based large-cap company that provides residential solar and energy storage services, with customers across the US and its territories. With home solar systems, battery storage, roof replacement, monitoring, maintenance, and financing options, the company has more than 100k customers.

The company has a compound YoY revenue growth rate of 27%.

- China BAK Battery (NASDAQ: CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology is a high-tech enterprise based in Mainland China that is engaged in the R&D, manufacture, and sales of high-power lithium batteries.

CBAT stock is up 891.3% over the last 12 months.

- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX)

Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States.

The stock is up 96.4% annually over the last 12 months.

7. Innovative Heat Pumps

Heat pump technology and systems cannot be classified as new technologies but can be considered as the future of heating and cooling systems for residential and commercial projects. The heat pump market is likely to see a significant rise in coming years as the EU is looking for technologies to rapidly increase electrification and decarbonization. According to IEA, nearly 20 million households purchased heat pumps in 2019 worldwide. The market’s average annual growth rate has seen a 12% increase since 2015 in Europe.

6. Solar CSP

The solar boom got a lot of attention worldwide, but apparently the solar technology did not come up to the expectations amid rising costs and declining efficiencies.

This technology, which is one of the 10 emerging energy technologies you can invest in today, uses a bunch of mirror configurations to concentrate the sunlight energy onto a receiver and convert it to heat. By using the heat, steam is produced, and either a turbine produces electricity or industrial process heat is obtained. The difficulty is having a limit to reach the desired temperature with current exchange fluids. In case it achieves the 1000 degrees Celsius levels with some new technologies, the sector will thrive. It is expected that CSP will see an upward trend through lower installation costs, attractive financing. It is expected that this energy technology capacity could reach up to 9.2 GW through 2025.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Emerging Energy Technologies You Can Invest In Today.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Emerging Energy Technologies You Can Invest In Today is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • After shooting, unrest, Wyoming gets its first Black sheriff

    As a student at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, Aaron Appelhans used to look at the photos of past graduating classes hanging on the wall. A decade later, Appelhans was appointed Wyoming's first Black sheriff, a post he took months after fury over racist policing roiled U.S. cities. Wyoming has made progress but remains “very racist," said Stephen Latham, president of the state NAACP.

  • Rare deep freeze leaves more than 2 million Texas customers without power

    The PowerOutage.us website - an ongoing project to track power outages - said 2,703,967 Texas customers were experiencing outages at 10:49 p.m. CST (1649 GMT). President Joe Biden declared an emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas, where temperatures on Monday ranged from 21 to minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 6 to minus 22 Celsius). Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport said in a statement that its airfield would remain closed until 1 p.m. CST (1900 GMT) while the city's Hobby Airport will cease operations until at least Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • 90-year-old takes out $10K advert to shame internet giant over their ‘shabby’ service, and wins

    Hollywood resident Aaron M. Epstein had been complaining about his slow internet service for years. Despite hours on the phone to customer services and promises that action would be taken, the 90-year-old said any attempt at streaming a film on Netflix was “like watching a slideshow.” With frustrations at boiling point and all traditional avenues seemingly exhausted, the AT&T customer of more than 60 years took drastic action - paying $10,000 for an advert in the Wall Street Journal. Titled, "Open Letter to Mr. John T. Stankey CEO AT&T," Epstein hoped to catch the eye of the company’s directors and financial backers. “AT&T prides itself as a leader in electronic communications," he wrote in the Feb 3 advert.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • SolarWinds hack was 'largest and most sophisticated attack' ever: Microsoft president

    A hacking campaign that used a U.S. tech company as a springboard to compromise a raft of U.S. government agencies is "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen," Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith said. The operation, which was identified in December and that the U.S. government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds Corp, giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. "I think from a software engineering perspective, it's probably fair to say that this is the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen," Smith said during an interview that aired on Sunday on the CBS program "60 Minutes."

  • Most Americans believe Trump should have been convicted by senate, post-impeachment poll finds

    Poll reveals Americans still bitterly divided along partisan lines after impeachment trial

  • Israel decides not to participate in Emirati arms fair

    Israel has decided not to send a delegation of defense companies to a prestigious arms fair in the United Arab Emirates next week due to coronavirus restrictions that have forced the closure of Israel’s international airport, the Defense Ministry announced Monday. Dozens of Israeli companies, including state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, had planned on sending delegations to the IDEX arms fair.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Homework and headaches: Study shows why remote students are more stressed

    The study by NBC News and Challenge Success is one of the first to shed light on differences between students who are online-only and those in classrooms.

  • Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over statement on Iraq killings

    Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara on Monday to convey "in the strongest terms" its reaction to a statement on the killing of 13 Turks captured by Kurdish militants, which President Tayyip Erdogan called "a joke". Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation in northern Iraq where the group was holding them. The United States said it stood by fellow NATO member Turkey and that it condemned the killings if it was confirmed that responsibility lay with the PKK.

  • Scheduled implosion brings down Pa. bridge

    A bridge in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania was demolished on Saturday as part of a $9.95 million bridge replacement project. (Feb. 13)

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

    President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and wrote the book “Inside Camp David.”

  • Iron Dome plans being finalized as US Army begins training on systems

    Options for an Iron Dome deployment are fleshing out as the Army begins a year of qualifying its two systems and training units to operate them.

  • Dollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies

    The U.S. dollar held near two-week lows on Monday, as optimism about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package offered a boost to riskier currencies, stock markets and commodity prices. Among the gainers versus the weaker dollar, the British pound broke $1.39 for the first time in nearly three years, helped by expectations that the success of the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme could enable the economy to open up and rebound. Commodity currencies strengthened too, with the South African rand touching a one-year high.