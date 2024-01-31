10 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

In next week's Emmerdale episodes, it's all over for Tracy and Nate.

Meanwhile Rhona goes missing with baby Ivy and, Belle and Tom plan their wedding.

Here are the 10 big moments to watch out for.

1. Tracy ends her marriage

ITV

Despite Moira telling Tracy not to throw away her marriage, Tracy finally admits to Nate that she doesn't love him anymore.

Furious Nate demands answers but storms out, leaving Tracy in tears and wondering whether she has made the right decision.

When Caleb finds Nate wandering the village in distress, he invites him to stay at Mill Cottage through gritted teeth.

2. Ruby is suspicious

ITV

When Cain tries to lift Nate's spirits, he reveals his suspicions that Tracy is cheating on him. Mischievous Ruby shares a knowing look with Cain and suggests they should investigate who Tracy's seeing.

Caleb is disturbed by Ruby's comment and later argues with Nicky, raising her suspicions further. As Ruby makes it her mission to find out why they've fallen out, Nate moves home for Frankie's sake.

3. Jimmy tries to make amends

ITV

As Angelica anxiously returns to school, the first time since the accident, Jimmy visits Bob again to apologise.

Bob states they will never be friends again and later rants about Jimmy to Wendy. Desperate, Wendy urges Bob to stop this behaviour for Cathy's sake.

4. Nicola dreads the future

ITV

The Kings are nervous as they hear from the Youth Justice Service about an impending visit.

Later, Nicola is stunned when Charles confesses that he won't give Angelica a character reference. In anger, Nicola retaliates by bringing up her past with Naomi.

When the Youth Justice visit day arrives, Nicola dreads the future to come for her daughter.

5. Rhona fears losing Ivy

ITV

Rhona's worst nightmare comes true when Gus admits he's ready to have Ivy back full time. When he heads home with the baby, Rhona hopes Ivy misbehaves for Gus.

Meeting up the next day, Rhona showers Ivy with affection and is distraught to hear Gus planning a future for him and Ivy. But things get worse when Marlon learns Gus plans to move to France with her…

6. Rhona goes missing with Ivy

ITV

Feeling guilty about his plans to move abroad, Gus lets Rhona and Marlon look after Ivy for the day to say goodbye properly.

Devastated, Rhona holds Ivy close. Later, Marlon and Mary are panicked when they realise Rhona has gone missing with Ivy.

7. Belle and Tom make wedding plans

ITV

When Belle realises Tom knows more about their wedding arrangements than she does, she steps in to help him and Suzy plan a joint stag and hen do.

But when Jimmy refuses to be Tom's best man, Belle worries they need to tone down their wedding plans, so they decide to scale back.

Things get awkward when Tom accidentally sees Belle's wedding dress and Suzy is mortified. But when he later hears from her that Marlon is now doing the cake, he's annoyed he wasn't told.

8. Belle and Tom have a joint 'sten do'

ITV

The joint 'sten do' takes place, but before long Mandy has other plans and drags Belle away in handcuffs for a proper hen do at home.

Left alone, Tom struggles without Belle and decides to get drunk. As Belle has fun at home, Tom is worse for wear as he offloads to Suni. His future wife arrives to help him home and it's clear Tom is completely in love.

9. Cathy and Angel find peace

ITV

On the day of the twins' birthday, Bob and Brenda battle their emotions, trying to hide it from Cathy.

There's a big moment of acceptance from Cathy as she offers Angel an olive branch and they grieve Heath together.

10. Marlon worries about Charity

ITV

Since shooting Chloe's dad, Charity has been experiencing flashbacks and visions and she's a shadow of her former self.

Despite support from Mack and Moira, she's struggling desperately and next week it's Marlon who notices all is not well. Will he be able to help her?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like