In this article, we will be looking at 10 energy dividend stocks with over 2% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 2% Yield.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe, every industry has had to go through major and rapid transformations, sometimes to their disadvantage, and other times to their benefit. The energy industry is no exception to the above claim, with a changed US President bringing in a different perspective on how to approach the industry, and a drastically different approach to the renewables sector as well. As such, with the energy sector going through a serious of unprecedented changes in light of the pandemic and other factors, stocks within the sector like NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB), and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), among others, have been plunged into a more volatile situation than ever seen before.

According to a Renewable Energy Market Update published by the International Energy Agency this May for the year 2021, in 2020 renewable capacity additions per year rose by about 45% to roughly 280 gigawatts, while in 2021, high capacity additions became another form of the "new normal" whereby renewable sources made up 90% of new power capacity expansion across the globe. Within the US, in light of federal tax credit extensions and new emissions reduction targets alongside Biden's infrastructure bill, the growth of the renewables sector in the energy industry is expected to be stable and positive.

Regardless of the fact that the energy industry's renewables sector seems to be doing well, that does not mean that traditional energy companies and stocks are set to fare worse. In fact, a Bloomberg report published on August 15th just mentioned that despite the United Nations recently releasing a climate change report with updates on the gradually worsening situation, energy and traditional energy stocks managed to hold steady and weather the storm without many losses. In fact, instead of them faring worse, they have rather managed to be among the best-performing stocks in 2021 so far. Shares of traditional energy companies have been notoriously leading the S&P 500 to greater gains since 2021 began, and this August has been little different, showcasing the fact even if the world begins gravitating towards green energy in light of climate change concerns, traditional energy will always remain popular among investors because of the returns and profits it promises.

Let's now look at the 10 energy dividend stocks with over 2% yield.

Our Methodology

We have selected Russell 2000 index constituents, or small-cap energy stocks, to compile our list of energy dividend stocks. The stocks are also among the more popular ones with hedge funds today, based on Insider Monkey's tracked data of 866 hedge funds. They also mostly have positive analysts' ratings and strong fundamentals, demonstrating core business strengths.

For each stock, we have mentioned its hedge fund holders and dividend yield. The stocks have thus been ranked from the lowest to the highest dividend yield.

Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 2% Yield

10. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20 Dividend Yield: 2.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG), an energy company operating in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products across the world, ranks 10th on our list of energy dividend stocks with over 2% yield. By the end of this March, the company owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered about 131 product tankers.

This August, DNB Markets analyst Jorgen Lian upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) from Hold to Buy, placing a price target of $21 on the stock as well.

In the second quarter of 2021, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) had an EPS of -$0.94, beating estimates by $0.03. The company’s revenue was $138.05 million, beating the previous quarter's $132.78 million revenue. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has gained 33.65% year to date and 16.26% in the past year.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 20 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) worth roughly $87.8 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $44 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 20 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) worth roughly $87.8 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $44 million.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 21 Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is a drilling services and solutions provider to exploration and production companies. The company operates through its North America Solutions, Offshore Gulf of Mexico, and International Solutions segments. It ranks 9th on our list of energy dividend stocks with over 2% yield.

This July, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares were upgraded to Neutral from Underperform by BofA analyst Chase Mulvehill.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2021, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) had an EPS of -$0.57, missing estimates by $0.02. The company’s revenue was $332.21 million, up 4.68% year over year and beating estimates by $7.49 million. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) has gained 19.14% year to date and 48.47% in the past year.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 21 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) worth roughly $152 million. This is compared to 19 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $194 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 21 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) worth roughly $152 million. This is compared to 19 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $194 million.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22 Dividend Yield: 3.8%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is an owner and operator of crude oil tankers in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. The company ranks 8th on our list of energy dividend stocks with over 2% yield and as of this March, owned a fleet of 28 crude carriers with a capacity of about 8,660,835 deadweight tons.

This August, H.C. Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) from Neutral to Buy. The firm's analyst Magnus Fyhr also raised his price target on DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) shares from $7.50 to $8.

In the second quarter of 2021, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) had an EPS of -$0.09, beating estimates by $0.01. The company’s revenue was $45.25 million, missing estimates by $5.11 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 22 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) worth roughly $105 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $88 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 22 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) worth roughly $105 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $88 million.

7. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10 Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI), a designer, manufacturer, and renter of mobile proppant and chemical management systems for the unloading, storing, and delivery of proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas sits in the US, ranks 7th on our list of energy dividend stocks with over 2% yield. The company offers trained personnel and logistics services alongside other services as well.

This February, B. Riley Securities raised its price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) from $12.50 to $14. Analyst Thomas Curran led the move, while also reiterating a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) shares.

In the second quarter of 2021, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) had an EPS of -$0.03, in line with estimates. The company’s revenue was $35.18 million, up 276.69% year over year and beating estimates by $5.86 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 10 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) worth roughly $43.9 million. This is compared to 12 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $32.8 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 10 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) worth roughly $43.9 million. This is compared to 12 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $32.8 million.

6. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4 Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) is the owner of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin, West Texas. The company ranks 6th on our list of energy dividend stocks with over 2% yield and is based in Houston, Texas.

In the second quarter of 2021, Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) had a revenue of $35.59 million, up 12.6% year over year and beating estimates by $2.92 million. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) has gained 27.57% in the past 6 months and 46.41% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 4 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) worth roughly $2.33 million. This is compared to 4 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $2.8 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 4 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) worth roughly $2.33 million. This is compared to 4 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $2.8 million.

