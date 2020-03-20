These 10 essentials are selling out—here's where you can still get them

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations for social distancing, many people are stocking their homes with all the supplies they might need to disinfect, per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and to make their home life a little more comfortable.

But household essentials—as well as fitness products and canned goods—are selling out at many online retailers. From hand sanitizer to toilet paper to thermometers, these products can help you and those you live with feel prepared during a self-quarantine or if anyone gets sick.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the most in demand household products to have during the coronavirus outbreak and where to get them before they sell out. Because of increased demand, there may be shipping delays, but we'll be covering the products most likely to get to you the fastest. We'll also be continuing to update this list as supplies dwindle and restocks, so be sure to check back often.

1. Hand sanitizer and wipes

Hand sanitizers from Purell and GermX are flying off the shelves right now, but you should be picky because the truth is, they’re not all the same. Some contain an alcohol substitute known as benzalkonium chloride, which isn’t as effective if you’re trying to stop the spread of germs. Instead, you want to look for a hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol content, according to the CDC.

But these items are selling out fast (seriously, you may even have to go in-store to grab them), so we definitely suggest you grab them as soon as possible. Or, you could just make your own, especially since the World Health Organization (WHO) just put together this do-it-yourself guide to creating your own sanitizer. Word of caution though—their step-by-step instructions do require 96% ethyl alcohol.

2. Hand soap

According to the CDC, one of the best things you can do right now to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently. That means scrubbing them after you use the bathroom, ride public transportation, blow your nose, cough, or sneeze, as well as before you eat. The American Red Cross also recommends that you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds in order to effectively clean them. While antibacterial soap is crucial, just regular hand-washing is a crucial way to stop germs from spreading.

3. Toilet Paper

During natural disasters and other emergencies, toilet paper always seems to be the first thing to go out of stock. The thought of running out of wipes to do your business when you can’t leave the house is absolutely horrifying. While we ranked the Charmin Ultra Soft as the No. 1 toilet paper for your No. 2, in times like these, you’re better off taking what your can get—even if it’s one-ply. Here are all the places you can still order toilet paper from.