These 10 essentials are selling out—here's where you can still get them

In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations for social distancing, many people are stocking their homes with all the supplies they might need to disinfect, per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and to make their home life a little more comfortable.
But household essentials—as well as fitness products and canned goods—are selling out at many online retailers. From hand sanitizer to toilet paper to thermometers, these products can help you and those you live with feel prepared during a self-quarantine or if anyone gets sick.
We’ve rounded up 10 of the most in demand household products to have during the coronavirus outbreak and where to get them before they sell out. Because of increased demand, there may be shipping delays, but we'll be covering the products most likely to get to you the fastest. We'll also be continuing to update this list as supplies dwindle and restocks, so be sure to check back often.
1. Hand sanitizer and wipes
Hand sanitizers from Purell and GermX are flying off the shelves right now, but you should be picky because the truth is, they’re not all the same. Some contain an alcohol substitute known as benzalkonium chloride, which isn’t as effective if you’re trying to stop the spread of germs. Instead, you want to look for a hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol content, according to the CDC.
But these items are selling out fast (seriously, you may even have to go in-store to grab them), so we definitely suggest you grab them as soon as possible. Or, you could just make your own, especially since the World Health Organization (WHO) just put together this do-it-yourself guide to creating your own sanitizer. Word of caution though—their step-by-step instructions do require 96% ethyl alcohol.
- Get the More than Magic Hand Sanitizer at Target for $1.99 (in-stores)
- Get the Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer at Office Depot for $3.29 (store pickup only)
2. Hand soap
According to the CDC, one of the best things you can do right now to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently. That means scrubbing them after you use the bathroom, ride public transportation, blow your nose, cough, or sneeze, as well as before you eat. The American Red Cross also recommends that you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds in order to effectively clean them. While antibacterial soap is crucial, just regular hand-washing is a crucial way to stop germs from spreading.
- Get Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand Soap at Staples for $4.49
- Get the Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Soap, 1-Gallon Bottle at Office Depot for $14.99
3. Toilet Paper
During natural disasters and other emergencies, toilet paper always seems to be the first thing to go out of stock. The thought of running out of wipes to do your business when you can’t leave the house is absolutely horrifying. While we ranked the Charmin Ultra Soft as the No. 1 toilet paper for your No. 2, in times like these, you’re better off taking what your can get—even if it’s one-ply. Here are all the places you can still order toilet paper from.
- Get the Charmin Ultra Strong, 12 Mega Rolls at Office Depot for $15.16
- Get the Charmin Ultra Soft, 12 Mega Rolls at Office Depot for $15.19
- Get the Seventh Generation 100% Recycled 2-Ply Bathroom Tissue, 12 Rolls at Office Depot for $19.79
- Get the Green2 Tree Free Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, 96 Count at Staples for $109.59
4. Paper Towels
In most instances, paper towels can seem wasteful. While they’re definitely a popular household purchase—and we’ve even rounded up a list of the best paper towels you can buy right now—they’re not eco-friendly and they’re expensive, which can make them seem like a luxury to some households.
But the fact that paper towels are disposable actually could make them beneficial to have, particularly in homes where there’s already someone impacted by coronavirus. The CDC recommends paper towel usage for cleaning and disinfecting homes, which makes them good to have around, just in case.
- Get Bounty Essentials 2-Ply Paper Towels at Office Depot for $8.44
- Get Bounty Select-A-Size 2-Ply Paper Towels at Office Depot for $56.99
- Get the Boardwalk 1-Ply White Multifold Paper Towels, 16 Count at Target for $29.49
5. Cleaning wipes
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released a list of disinfectants that are safe for American households to use right now to protect against the coronavirus. One of the top disinfectants on the list? Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. Made to kill up to 99.9% of surface bacteria and viruses, these wipes are easy to use, safe on most surfaces, and essential to have around the house right now.
Editor's note: Supplies are all sold out right now, but we'll be checking tomorrow for up-to-date coverage.
6. Dish Soap
Dish soap is another household item, you’re going to want to have around. The CDC recommends that those who are affected by the coronavirus should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, or utensils. After these dishes have been used, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water. When we tested the best dish soap, we washed more than 125 plates, glasses, bowls, and spoons, and found that Dawn Ultra was the clear winner. Not only does it cut through grease, but it’s a great disinfectant as well.
- Get the Dawn Ultra Dish Detergent Liquid at Staples for $11.90
- Get the Dawn Professional Dishwashing Liquid at Office Depot for $6.49
- Get the Seventh Generation Natural Dish Free and Clear Liquid Soap at Home Depot for $4.01
7. Thermometers
A thermometer is essential for knowing whether or not you have a fever, which is one of the main symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC. With many people attempting to grab a thermometer that they're missing from their medicine drawer, there are very slim pickings in-store and online right now. Thankfully, you can still find a few online—though they may take a few days (or even weeks) to ship.
- Get the Vicks Rectal Thermometer at Bed Bath & Beyond for $15.99
- Get the Vicks Baby Rectal Thermometer with Flexible Tip at Walmart for $14.98
8. Disinfectant spray and cleaner
Similar to cleaning wipes, disinfectant spray can help clear surfaces of harmful bacteria and potentially guard against the spread of coronavirus. The CDC recommends sticking to household cleaners with at least 70% alcohol, and most EPA-registered disinfectants—like Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, for example—should be effective for regular use. If you haven’t already grabbed a bottle or two, you can get this on Amazon right now, but we’d suggest you hurry and snag it fast, as it’s selling out everywhere.
- Get the Tilex Soap Scum Remover & Disinfectant at Staples for $10.89
- Get the Pledge Citrus Disinfectant All-Purpose Cleaner at Lowe's for $4.78
9. Diapers
If you’re stuck at home for an extended period of time, you absolutely don’t want to run out of diapers—it could be a mess, literally and figuratively. As you’re trying to plan ahead, you may want to buy a few extra boxes worth of diapers. Every baby is different though, and some diaper brands may work better than others, so we recommend you grab your brand (whichever it may be) and stockpile them.
- Get the Parent's Choice Diapers, 144 Count at Walmart for $17.57
- Get the Huggies Little Snugglers Diapers, 136 Count at Walmart for $39.76
- Get the Huggies Little Snugglers, 124 Count at BuyBuyBaby for $39.99
10. Tissues
Although the major symptoms of coronavirus include a dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC, it's always a good idea to have an extra box of tissues lying around. You could wind up with a runny nose due to allergies or get the cold or flu. After testing nine different boxes (and blowing many noses), we found that Puffs Ultra Soft are the best tissues and won't irritate your nose. You can stock up on these on Amazon right now. Other brands still have tissues in stock, too.
- Get Puffs Ultra-Soft, 4 Cubes at Office Depot for $6.64
- Get the Perk Ultra Soft Standard Tissue, 6 Pack at Staples for $11.99
- Get the Puffs Facial Tissue at Home Depot for $2.68
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: The top 10 essentials selling out and where you can still get them