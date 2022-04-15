The 10 EVs and plug-in hybrids that stood out at the New York Auto Show

Electric vehicles took center stage at the New York International Auto Show this year, with an indoor track as part of the show’s 250,000-square-foot EV display leaving no doubt that EVs are part of the mainstream — at least on the auto show circuit.

Nearly every automaker that participated in the New York International Auto Show had an EV or plug-in hybrid at its display. Many were ones we've seen before, including the Mercedes-Benz EQXX, Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which took top honors at the World Car awards, the Kia EV6 and the VW ID Buzz and ID 4 crossover. Heck, even the Nissan Leaf came back with a refresh.

Amongst all of the battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models and concepts that were revealed, a handful stood out. Here are the ones that got our attention.

Alfa Romeo

alfa romeo tonale

Image Credits: Screenshot/Alfa Romeo reveal

Alfa Romeo’s first compact crossover is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, which officially debuted in February, is a plug-in hybrid that can travel 30 miles on a fully charged battery before switching to its gas engine. The SUV’s gas-engine variant comes with a 256-horsepower, turbo-four engine.

Stellantis

Chrysler all-electric Airflow

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept. Image Credits: Stellantis

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept could set the direction for parent company Stellantis’ $35 billion investment in bringing new electric vehicles to market. The all-electric crossover features 22-inch wheels, a sleek silhouette and a 400-mile range. It also comes with Stellantis’ STLA AutoDrive system with Level 3 automated driving capabilities.

Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe

Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe. Image Credits: Stellantis

The Jeep brand showed off its 4xe vehicles, including newcomer Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe. The latest 4xe plug-in hybrid model, which made its debut with a hydro blue exterior paint, will be available to order in the second half of the year.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent. according to the company. The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Deus Automobiles

Deus Vayanne Electric Supercar

Deus Vayanne Electric Supercar. Image Credits: Getty

The Austrian automaker unveiled its Vayanne EV hypercar, a curvy roadster with slim headlights and oversized air intakes. Deus claims that the 2,200 horsepower Vayanne can zip from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 250 mph. Those figures would put the Vayanne’s performance near the top of the $1 million-plus hypercar segment. Its price has not been disclosed.

Indi EV

INDI EV New York Auto show

Image Credits: Indi EV

The California-based startup is displaying the Indi One, an all-electric, five-passenger crossover with a 300-mile range. Positioned as a Tesla Model Y rival, the “lifestyle-focused” crossover boasts a built-in gaming computer through its Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC). The infotainment unit is supported by open source software that enables a range of customizations from the sound of its horn to a specialized virtual assistant. Starting at $45,000, the Indi One is slated to begin deliveries spring 2023.

Kia

Kia Niro New York International Auto Show

Kia Niro EV. Image Credits: Getty

Kia is using the New York show as a launchpad for its next-generation Niro subcompact SUV. The 2023 Niro will be offered with a hybrid, PHEV or EV powertrain. The new model showcases more futuristic design elements such as boomerang-shaped taillights and a more aggressive grille. It also boasts better range — 253 miles to last generation’s 239.

The automaker also showed off its EV9 concept, which first debuted in 2021 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. We care about this boxy SUV that will use the same E-GMP electric car platform as the smaller EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, because it's actually going into production.

Kia confirmed at the New York Auto Show that the EV9 will come to the U.S. market in the second half of 2023.

Kia Concept EV9 New York International Auto Show 2022

Kia Concept EV9. Image Credits: Getty via Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency

Genesis

genesis speedium EV concept

Image Credits: Genesis

Kia’s upscale sister brand brought its all-electric Genesis X Speedium Concept as a hint of what’s to come as Genesis ramps up its EV offerings to go all-electric by 2030.

The coupe flaunts Genesis’ bold design: a low, long fastback body style with wraparound headlights and an oversize, triangular grille worn by the automaker’s gas engine cars. The design derives from the X Concept Genesis unveiled last year and is named after South Korea’s Inje Speedium race track where it was developed.

Vinfast

Vinfast VF9 EV new york auto show

The VinFast VF 9. Image Credits: Getty

Vinfast, Vietnam’s first-ever domestic car manufacturer, brought its all-electric VF8 and VF9 SUVs to the New York show.

The automaker also announced at the show that it plans to lease the battery separately from utility vehicles themselves, charging a monthly fee based on battery usage. Without the battery, the five-passenger VF8 and seven-passenger VF9 SUVs start at $40,700 and $55,500, respectively.