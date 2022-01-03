I Asked A Remote CEO For Tips On Getting A WFH Job, And Here's What He Said
If you're hoping to land a remote job in 2022, the beginning of the year may be one of the best times to do it. According to data from Indeed, companies tend to do the most hiring in January and February after new year hiring budgets go into effect.
BET / Via giphy.com
To learn more about the remote job market going into 2022, I emailed with Kevin Kirkpatrick, CEO of the job posting site We Work Remotely. Here's what he had to say:
1.First, remote teams can work in many different ways, and you might see employers using terms like "distributed" or "telecommute" to describe remote jobs.
2.Communication skills (especially in writing) are among the top attributes remote employers are looking for.
CBS / Via giphy.com
No matter what kind of remote job you're hoping to land, Kirkpatrick says that having excellent written communication skills will serve you well. "One skill everyone should work on if they want to get a remote job is written communication. A lot of what happens in the remote world is written, so being a good communicator is key." And as someone who's been working remotely and basically living on Slack and email, let me tell you, this checks out.
Looking to improve your writing skills? Adding some time to read and practice writing to your daily routine can help, and I'd also recommend trying a tool like Grammarly. It's not a human editor, so its suggestions aren't always 100% right, but it can help you spot those pesky spelling errors, missing words, or punctuation issues before you hit send.
3.It's also a good idea to show remote employers that you can be resourceful and work well independently.
4.Make sure you include the right keywords in your résumé so that an actual human will read it.
Fox / Via giphy.com
Lots of companies use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to help sort through résumés before a recruiter or hiring manager takes a look. When it comes to getting human eyeballs on your résumé, using the right keywords is everything. Kirkpatrick says, "If you don't add relevant keywords in your résumé, your application won't even get to a human. We have a great guide on beating the ATS here. If you don't want to read it, just know that you have to find keywords in the job listings and sprinkle them in your résumé."
For example, if a job posting says, "Previous experience with outside sales required," and your résumé just says, "Sales," you might not get past the ATS. But using the same language you see in the job posting should help you beat the ATS for that employer. Bottom line: You're gonna want to tweak the keywords in your résumé just a bit for each new job you apply for.
5.And while we're on the subject of résumés, adding specific and measurable details to yours will help you stand out.
6.If you're new to the workplace or in the first couple years of your career, that doesn't necessarily mean you have no experience.
NBC / Via giphy.com
"Being early in your career doesn't mean you don't have relevant experience," Kirkpatrick explains. "The secret is to frame your experience in a useful way. Did you do volunteering work? Add it to your résumé along with what you accomplished there. Did you lead a student group? That's also relevant. Still struggling to come up with examples? Start your own project and document your approach."
7.And if you're more established in your career, you don't necessarily need to have remote experience already to snag a WFH job.
8.When you have a remote interview coming up, do your homework on the company to be prepared.
TV Land / Via giphy.com
If you're interviewing remotely, making sure you're set up for a video call and dressed appropriately (at least from the waist up) are obvious tips. But it's also a really good idea to look into the company. This can give you a better sense of what they're looking for in a candidate and what it might be like to work there.
"Research the company, learn about their culture, what they do, and everything you might think is important. There are many review sites you can visit like Glassdoor, for example, that can help you learn about the company culture," Kirkpatrick says.
9.And be authentic and as honest as possible in your interview.
10.And finally, make sure you know how to spot and avoid fake and scammy job listings.
CBC / Via giphy.com
Unfortunately, online job scams have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Kirkpatrick says that these four things are big, bright red flags that a remote job listing is a scam:
"1. They're asking you for confidential information (don't ever share this information!).
2. They offer a very high salary and ask for very little qualifications.
3. They want to charge you to apply.
4. You can't find reliable information about the company online."
While you're job searching, practice good cyberhygiene and don't give out information like your Social Security number unless you know for certain that you're dealing with a legitimate company.
Do you know of another great tip for getting a remote job? Tell us all about it in the comments!
And for more stories about work and money, check out the rest of our personal finance posts.