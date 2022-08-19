9 fab storage benches to keep your entryway chic and clean

Add comfort and utility to your entryway with a storage bench.

As the first place where you (and your guests) set foot in your home, the entryway should be a warm, inviting place to drop your bags, keys, and shoes. However, it’s also one of the top places in the home to become cluttered, and fast.

There are many ways to organize your entryway, but none better than incorporating a stylish entryway storage bench into the equation. The right entryway bench with storage will keep miscellaneous items discreetly tucked away while maintaining a put-together look.

Whether your vibe is farmhouse, modern, or classic, there’s a storage bench that’s perfect for your aesthetic and everyday needs. To save you the time of searching, we rounded up nine of the best storage benches to keep your entryway neat, tidy, and chic.

1. Vasagle Industrial Storage Bench

This industrial-looking bench can be softened with pillows.

Made with a sturdy steel frame and tufted upholstery, this storage bench has great dual-functionality. The convenient bottom shelf makes a fantastic shoe rack while storing blankets, pillows, toys, and more in the roomy hidden compartment.

The rustic look and durable synthetic leather upholstery make it ideal as a bed bench, too, if you want a place to put spare bedlinens. The soft top makes it a great place to sit and put on your shoes to start your day. The same product line includes a more straightforward shoe rack bench and a couple of styles of coat hooks.

Get the Vasagle Industrial Storage Bench at Amazon for $131.99

2. Round Tufted Storage Ottoman

Kick your feet up and keep all your magazines hidden under tow.

For unconventional entryways where perhaps a rectangular shape wouldn’t fit, try something more curated for smaller spaces like this rounded ottoman bench. The decorative tufting and linen fabric make for an ideal place to sit while putting on your shoes and an ideal place for shoe storage.

This piece looks nice enough that it needn’t be restricted to your entryway. If you want to combine storage space with extra seating, it would be just as comfortable in your living room, where the spacious-for-its-size interior creates the perfect home for extra throw pillows or linens.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Round Tufted Storage Ottoman at Walmart for $154

3. Sorbus Storage Bench Chest Ottoman

This plush bench is made of faux suede.

Add a bit of texture to your entryway with this faux suede bench chest that can double as an ottoman, too. At 43 inches long, it can hold everything from reading material to your winter boots, while the top comes off completely for easy rummaging.

This bench is available in a muted gray, but you can also go for purple or teal if you want a bolder option. QVC’s list price is $82.99, but reviewers talk about scoring it for as little as $54 on sale. In any case, the consensus is that the sturdiness is well beyond what you’d expect for the price.

Get the Sorbus Storage Bench Chest Ottoman with Cover at QVC for $82.99

4. Madison Park Mirage Storage Bench

This bench is easy to clean.

The Mirage Storage Bench is a top-rated item on Kohl’s website, boasting a lovely button-tufted design over a solid wood frame. It can easily be spot-cleaned in the event of a spill or smudge. While the weight capacity isn’t the highest of any product on the list, the genuine wood frame, including espresso-finished birch legs, may give it a substantial feeling.

Reviews call out the sturdiness, and the fact that the length makes it a perfect complement to a king-size bed.

Get the Madison Park Mirage Storage Bench at Kohl’s for $329.99

5. Nolan Entryway Collection

Mix and match cabinets and benches according to your needs.

If your space requires more than one type of storage, the Build Your Own collection from West Elm may be your best fit. Choose from many kinds of streamlined entryway storage designed to flatter a space, rather than inhibit it.

The storage bench here is just one option in a wide product lineup. A taller console can take the place of the bench, if you’d prefer. There are also tall options here that can be used in isolation or as endpieces, including a cabinet with a door or open hall trees. A wall shelf with hooks, available in the same finishes as the rest of the product line, rounds out the collection.

Get the Build Your Own Nolan Entryway Collection at West Elm starting at $160.30

6. Ingram Storage Bench

Add a touch of art deco to your decor.

Three drawers of two different sizes gives this storage bench lots of versatile functionality. Rounding out its unique features is the addition of brass and silver hardware and drawers on metal glides for easy open and close.

Cushions are sold separately, but recommended to add a nice pop of color or pattern to the piece. Reviewers indicate that it’s heavier than expected and accordingly sturdy, but that it does need a cushion to look finished.

Get the Ingram Storage Bench at Anthropologie for $698

7. Claudia Storage Bench

This bench will add a traditional touch to your foyer.

Now this is a bench! Made from Chinese hardwood with a walnut finish, this storage bench features a flip-top lid and detailed back slats. At 50 inches in length, it can easily fit two to three people for seating and plenty of storage space underneath.

If you’d like a different color or a slightly different style, you can browse Linon Home’s offerings for other storage benches and ottomans in black, brown, white, beige, and gray. There are a variety of silhouettes, as well as fabric-covered pieces for those who prefer them.

Get the Linon Home Claudia Storage Bench at HSN for $244.99

8. Lucy Mango Wood Entryway Bench

This petite bench is ideal for small spaces.

Ideal for smaller spaces, this entryway bench makes a big impression in a tiny package. Mango wood makes up the sturdy frame while a powder coated steel shelf underneath holds all of your go-to pairs of shoes so you're never scrambling to find them again.

This Pottery Barn piece is sustainably sourced, and its 500 lb weight capacity is one of the highest of any storage bench here. It’s part of a larger “Lucy Mango Wood Entryway Collection” if you want a matching set.

Get the Lucy Mango Wood & Steel Storage Bench for $399

9. Steen Storage Bench

This sleek, modern Crate&Barrel bench is made to order and available in blue.

For a modern design, this entryway storage bench provides not only an uber-comfortable place to have a seat, but also a place to store blankets and throws throughout the seasons. The clean lines and sophisticated look of this bench may turn it into the low-key centerpiece of your entryway.

As one of the longer benches represented here, it’s definitely worth double-checking to make sure you have room for its notable length. But if you have the space and the means, this is a striking piece of modernist furniture that also boasts storage utility.

Get the Steen Blue Storage Bench at Crate & Barrel for $699

