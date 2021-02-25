10 face charges for alleged contraband smuggling operation at Silverdale Detention Center
Feb. 25—Ten people face conspiracy charges in an alleged contraband smuggling operation at the Silverdale Detention Center, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
The sheriff's investigation found that a woman — Sara Meredith, 24 — staged a domestic assault with the purpose of getting arrested in order to smuggle a phone charger and suspected narcotics into the jail, sheriff's officials said during a news conference.
Once at the jail, officials obtained a search warrant for a body cavity search. But before the search was executed, Meredith produced "produced two packages from her person which negated the need for medical personnel to intervene," according to a sheriff's office news release. As she was getting dressed, another package was found on her person.
The contraband was contained in a total of four packages, according to the news release. "Each was wrapped with black electric tape and condoms."
According to authorities, the packages contained:
— 45 grams of methamphetamine
— 26 suboxine strips
— an unspecified amount of tobacco
— 0.6 grams of heroin
"This investigation by our detectives highlights the extreme measures individuals are willing to take to introduce contraband into our facility," Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said in a statement. "Since assuming full operational control of the Silverdale Detention Center on Dec. 30, our primary focus has been and remains the safety of both our personnel and the inmates in our custody. We will continue to vigorously investigate and hold accountable anyone who attempts to violate the safety and integrity of our facility."
Seven other people have already been charged and booked in connection with the conspiracy. They are Haley Neal, 35; Angelica Daniels, 32; Scarlett Jackson, 30; Jamie Brock, 29; Melissa Millsaps, 40; and Shaina Hughes, 23.
Three others — Falisha Daniels, 30; Richard Gray, 34; and Denesia Hemphill, 28 — remain at large.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Times Free Press for updates.