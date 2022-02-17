The 10 Fastest Ways To Make Money From Home, According to Experts

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Making money without leaving your house has always been appealing, and as the world continues to change, there are more options now than ever. These options can mean appealing to specific talents and skills you already have, while others can be achieved by just about anyone who might be interested in taking on the task.

To help navigate the increasingly diverse world of remote work, freelance income, and the gig economy, GOBankingRates talked to a number of experts about what type of income to look for, and where to start looking for it. Here’s what they had to say.

Recycle Old Electronics

There’s nothing like working from home while helping clean it out in the process. Especially if you’ve got a stash of unused electronics collecting dust. “Making money from home doesn’t have to take up all your time and can be simple and straightforward, plus you’re helping the environment,” Stewart McGrenary, managing director at Freedom Mobile said.

“While the average person only uses recycling sites to sell their own devices for a bit of cash, this can also be pursued as a lucrative side hustle,” McGrenary added. “There are many companies that will buy old phones, iPads, and other outdated electronic devices. You can make a decent income out of acquiring unwanted stuff from people and selling them this way.”

Sell Your Used Items

Electronics aren’t the only thing that can help bring in cash while you’re at home. Piggybank.ca Marketing Strategist Bonny Albo recommended selling gently-used items on “websites like VarageSale, thredUP, Poshmark and Kijiji are all great bets. The added bonus here is that “you can have cash in hand later today.”

Take Surveys

For anyone who’s already prone to hanging around at home with their phone or laptop, online surveys can be a lucrative money-maker. “It might sound like a scam, but Swagbucks is a legitimate company with legitimate payouts,” Albo explained. She even cited her own weekly earnings “doing things like answering questions about my PPE equipment and playing games like CandyCrush.”

Test New Products

Similar to taking surveys, companies are always on the lookout for consumer input on their new products. And, as Oak View Law Principak Attorney Lyle Soloman pointed out, these new inventions “are usually subjected to numerous rounds of testing,” which could translate to a payday for you. “These stages of testing ensure that every bug is discovered before the product reaches paying customers. Most of the time, brands will offer you to try out new products. Toluna, Nielsen, Vindale Research and Pinecone Research are just a few platforms that might assist you in finding goods to test for extra cash.”

Proofread and Transcribe

For all the grammar enthusiasts out there, there are plenty of transcription and proofreading jobs out that have been outsourced to freelance platforms. Solomon recommended setting up an account on one of these platforms — like Upwork — and start looking for side jobs that best suit your skill set. “Set your ideal hourly wage and take on assignments as needed,” he said.

Monetize Your Hobbies

Any number of hobbies can be turned into some cash on the side. Depending on what you do to pass the time, Albo recommended “sites like Etsy and SoundCloud,” which “offer many opportunities for budding knitters, musicians, photographers and gardeners to make some quick cash online.”

Dog-Walking

While this one technically involves leaving your house, if you’re an animal lover, dog-walking can be a lucrative source of income. Albo called it “a surprisingly lucrative business” that’s easy to get going. “Start with Rover or MindMyHouse, or take out ads on local classifieds sites like Craigslist, and you’ll have cash-in-hand faster than you can bark at it.”

Coding

As technology continues to play a bigger and part of everyday life, there will always be a need for people to help build and maintain the systems that keep things running. “Knowing how to code and build websites is a skill that allows you to work from home at your own pace and on your own schedule,” said Julia Taylor, founder of GeekPack. “It’s not unusual for new coders to make double their salary in the 9-to-5 world in their first month of coding. And while it’s a highly in-demand skill, it’s not difficult to learn, akin to learning a second language, as that’s really what code is like.”

Virtual Assistant

For those who want to build on their coding skills, virtual assistants are another in-demand profession. “The market is hot for virtual assistants who can build automations for clients, segment email lists and create integrations that every business owner dreams of so they can automate their business to save time and money,” said The OBM Office LLC owner LaToya Russell. “Being an automation specialist gives you the freedom to charge a premium rate as a VA while being able to work from home during the hours you want.”

Data Entry

Working from home on a computer doesn’t have to involve coding, of course. As Solomon explained, “many businesses require assistance with importing files into databases.” And, like transcription and proofreading, a lot of that outsourced work can be done remotely. “A medical practice, for example, may not have the opportunity to place client papers into the database daily. You may get paid per hour to input data to web platforms in your spare time to assist out.”

