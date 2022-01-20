10 Fastest Ways To Pay Off Your Mortgage

Morgan Quinn
·6 min read
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Making monthly mortgage payments can sometimes feel like something you’ll be doing for the rest of your life — but it doesn’t have to be.

Paying off a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage early can save you a bundle in interest charges. For example, if you have a $220,000 mortgage with an interest rate of 4%, you can cut four years off your loan term and save over $23,000 in interest if you pay one extra payment of $1,051.31 per year.

See: Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties
Find: 8 Insider Tips To Get Rich in Real Estate

Here are 10 strategic planning and creative cost-saving measures that might require a sacrifice or two, but will help you pay off your mortgage early.

Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?

Before you implement any of the following strategies, make sure that paying off your mortgage early is the best financial decision for you. First, check with your mortgage company to make sure that they accept extra payments without penalties. If they do, make sure you specify that any extra payments are meant to go toward your principal balance, rather than to the next month’s payment.

If your mortgage company allows you to pay off your mortgage loan early and you have the financial means to do so, follow the below tips. There’s no need to pay for a mortgage accelerator program — all of these strategies are things you can easily do yourself.

1. Rent Out Space in Your Home

Thanks to the new sharing economy, it’s easier than ever to make money from the unused space in your home. You can rent rooms or your entire house to students or vacationers through sites like Airbnb or opt for long-term tenants while you live somewhere less expensive.

Sharing your space with strangers might sound uncomfortable, but you’ll never know until you try it. Plus, hosting students and Airbnb guests can be a relatively short-term commitment. You don’t have to keep doing it if you decide it’s not worth the savings you’d get from paying off your mortgage early.

See: Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?

2. Accelerate Your Mortgage Payments

Accelerating your mortgage payments might be the easiest way to pay off a mortgage loan early. If you make four extra mortgage payments each year — or an additional $4,201.24 — you’ll save more than $63,000 in interest and pay off your mortgage early by 11 years, given a $220,000, 30-year mortgage loan with a 4% interest rate.

3. Make Biweekly Payments

The biweekly payments system is meant to shorten your loan’s amortization schedule. So instead of making 12 full payments a year, you make a half-sized payment every two weeks, which adds up to 13 payments a year. With that extra mortgage payment, the principal balance of the loan gets reduced, which shortens the payoff period.

For example, if you have a $220,000, 30-year mortgage with a 4% interest rate, biweekly payments can shave off four years and around $24,000 in interest from your loan.

Some banks can set up this payoff plan for you, but you should probably do it on your own. That way, you won’t be locked into a biweekly payment contract with the bank if you change your mind.

Check Out: What To Consider When Choosing a Mortgage Lender

4. Refinance Your Mortgage

Simply put, refinancing your mortgage is getting a new loan to replace the original. Refinancing your mortgage loan can help you in a couple different ways:

  • You can shorten the loan and commit to higher payments to pay off your debt sooner.

  • You can take advantage of better mortgage rates.

Refinancing could allow you to pay off your mortgage early and cut your interest costs, according to U.S. News. It might also eliminate private mortgage insurance, and those funds could then be used to pay off your mortgage principal, which will speed up the process even more.

5. Set a Payoff Date

Use an online mortgage payoff calculator to set a payoff goal that is challenging but attainable. The calculator will show you how much progress you can make toward paying off your loan by a certain date. Once you set your goal, you’ll be more likely to stick to your plan.

Learn: How To Refinance a Mortgage

6. Increase Your Earnings

Take extra shifts at work, wait tables on the weekends, pick up holiday or seasonal work, freelance, consult, pet sit or do odd jobs. As you earn additional income from your side hustle, put it toward your mortgage loan balance.

7. Become Super Frugal

Start eliminating all unnecessary expenses: Cut cable, get cheaper insurance and stop eating out or buying new clothes. It might sound extreme, but it works if you use the money you save to pay off your mortgage early.

8. Make a Lump-Sum Payment

If you receive an inheritance, tax refund or bonus, apply it to the principal balance of your mortgage loan. The interest savings could be better than any potential investment.

9. Round Up Your Payment

Rounding up your mortgage payment, even by just a few dollars, can help you pay off the loan early. You can also use an app like Qapital to round up all your purchases and set aside the spare change for an additional payment. If you don’t have a lot of room in your budget to put hundreds of extra dollars toward your mortgage loan each month, this strategy can help you chip away at your mortgage payment.

For example, by paying an extra $10 per month on a $220,000, 30-year loan at 4% interest, you can pay off your mortgage loan six months earlier and save $3,276.86 in interest.

Read: Finance Pro Rachel Cruze Shares the Biggest Money Mistake You’re Probably Making

10. Downsize

If you really want to get rid of your existing mortgage, one way to do so is to consider selling your current home and using the profits to buy a less expensive one. You might not be able to buy a new house from the profits of the sale alone, but at least you will have a smaller mortgage that you will be able to pay back more quickly.

Of course, you should crunch the numbers to make sure that selling your current home is a smart move. There are a lot of expenses involved that could diminish your profits and leave you with a larger mortgage balance than you might anticipate having, such as closing costs, real estate agent commissions and any moving expenses.

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Fastest Ways To Pay Off Your Mortgage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what credit score you’ll likely need to get the lowest rate on a personal loan

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. You’ve probably seen the low personal loan rates advertised recently, and might be wondering: How do I get that personal loan for 5-6%, or could I even get that? Or maybe you’re simply just curious: What is a personal loan anyway?

  • Bad news for first-time buyers: Mortgage rates rise to pandemic-era high

    Home buyers today can expect to pay nearly $3,000 more a year to own a home than they would have a year ago.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • How Much Money You Should Keep in Your Standard Savings Account, According to Experts

    If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one such token. If you were bold enough to invest $100 in SHIB coin at its founding in August 2020, your position would be worth a jaw-dropping $5.9 million today. Keep reading to learn more about Shiba Inu.

  • 3 Things I Wish I'd Known Before I Started Investing

    Do you want to save yourself some aggravation -- and potentially a lot of money -- by not repeating mistakes of other investors?

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and

  • 5 things you should know about “free” at-home covid tests

    To get Americans cheaper tests, the federal government now plans to have insurance companies pay for them. The Biden administration announced Jan. 10 that every person with private insurance can get full coverage for eight rapid tests a month. You can either get one without any out-of-pocket expense from retail pharmacies that are part of an insurance company’s network or buy it at any store and get reimbursed by the insurer.

  • One surprising thing people think is a dealbreaker to getting a home equity loan or HELOC — but often isn’t

    Thanks to surging home prices across the country in the past two years, homeowners have record levels of equity in their residences that they can tap into with either a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit (HELOC). What’s more, interest rates remain low by historical standards, and as a result, homeowners have a window of opportunity to take advantage of low borrowing rates before they start to creep higher. The most competitive rates are around 3% for HELOCs and are slightly higher (3% and up) for home equity loans currently.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quaranti

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value