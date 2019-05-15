30 Father's Day Brunch Recipes Dad Will Happily Devour

The best thing your dad can wake up to on Father's Day is the smell of his favorite meal. The simplest gestures often mean the most - and Dad will definitely be touched when he sees the Father's Day brunch spread you've put together to celebrate him this year. From breakfast tacos (with shells made of bacon!) to apple pie pancakes, these recipes are sure to give him the best Father's Day yet. Not only will he be reaching for seconds, but he'll return to work on Monday with major bragging rights. After you've finished eating, head out for a fun activity - and don't forget the gift and card!