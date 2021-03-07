10 of our favorite beaches from all across Florida: Daytona, Delray, St. Pete, Siesta, more

Wade Tatangelo, Megan Kearney, Dave Osborn, Jake Newby, Tom Szaroleta, Laurie K. Blandford and Jim Abbott, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
·8 min read

While the rest of the country shivers every time they step outside, we're currently enjoying temps approaching the 80s these days in the Sunshine State. Yes, our winter has ended, we've put away our windbreakers, and now it's officially beach season in Florida.

So, with spring break right around the corner and a forecast of balmy weather for pretty much the next eight months, we thought it would be a good time to share our picks for best beaches in the state. Plus, we can't think of a better way to social distance than with our toes in the sand.

It's a list culled from USA Today Network contributors living in coastal communities across Florida. Presented in alphabetical order, these are 10 of our favorite places to be when the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean or sets on the Gulf of Mexico.

In case you missed it: In 2020, 5 of TripAdvisor's Top 10 Beaches were from Florida. This year, it's just these 2

Boneyard Beach

Just south of Amelia Island on A1A, you'll find one of the most dramatic beaches in Florida. You can't swim there, the parking lot is kind of small and you'll have to walk for a few minutes to reach the beach access, but be sure to bring your camera. The beach is littered with bleached-out, long-dead trees that have fallen from the eroding shoreline. Think of them as full-tree driftwood. The beach, which borders Nassau Sound in Big Talbot Island State Park, is a favorite of photographers and tree-climbing kids. — Tom Szaroleta, The Florida Times-Union

Guest column: It really is easier to visit Jacksonville

Daytona Beach

Touted as the &#x00201c;World&#x002019;s Most Famous Beach,&#x00201d; Daytona beckons sunbathers with its 23 miles of hard-packed, white-sand beaches.
Touted as the “World’s Most Famous Beach,” Daytona beckons sunbathers with its 23 miles of hard-packed, white-sand beaches.

Speed, sand and sun are the calling cards of Daytona Beach, the signature destination along Volusia County’s Atlantic coastline. Touted as the “World’s Most Famous Beach,” Daytona beckons sunbathers with its 23 miles of hard-packed, white-sand beaches that can be enjoyed by foot, bike, and even car from sunrise to sunset from Nov. 1 through April 30.

There are also the eateries and game-rooms of the famed Daytona Beach Boardwalk and concerts at the historic oceanfront Daytona Bandshell, within view of the balconies of landmark beachfront restaurants such as Sloppy Joe’s. Of course, Daytona Beach also roars with events such as NASCAR’s iconic Daytona 500 that took place last month and the 10 days of two-wheel excitement at the annual Bike Week celebration that begins today.— Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal

Another popular option: Ormond Beach makes TripAdvisor's list of Top 25 beaches in the U.S.; let the debate begin

Delray Beach

Delray Municipal Beach hosts over 3.2 million visitors every year, but it rarely feels overcrowded.
Delray Municipal Beach hosts over 3.2 million visitors every year, but it rarely feels overcrowded.

Park along A1A and step onto Delray Beach, spanning one-and-one-half miles of South Florida coastline. One of the only downtowns in the U.S. located right on the ocean, Delray Beach offers the best of both worlds — beautiful beaches paired with the sprawling Atlantic Avenue, which boasts a seemingly endless amount of bars, restaurants and shops.

The beach itself hosts over 3.2 million visitors every year, but it rarely feels overcrowded. Delray Municipal Beach is very accessible, located just a few miles east of I-95 at the east end of Atlantic Avenue. — Megan Kearney, Florida Digital Optimization Team

Coming soon near the beach: Here’s what to expect at the mega food hall coming to downtown Delray

Naples Beach

The sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico and Naples Pier, a free attraction for fishing, strolling or just relaxing.
The sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico and Naples Pier, a free attraction for fishing, strolling or just relaxing.

Beyond the silky sand and daily sunsets, Naples Beach has lured nature lovers and, well, lovers for years. Unlike hard-sand beaches in other parts of Florida, Naples Beach is soft and the narrowness of it creates a secluded spot to view the Gulf, Naples Pier and others enjoying fun in the sun.

After some sun and water, head to Old Naples Pub, 255 13th Ave. South., not far from the Pier and tucked away off Third Street South. The fish is fresh, and so are the jar of pickles on each table, and you’ll enjoy anything you order. — Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News/Fort Myers News-Press

From the archives: Naples, Marco Island named among “20 Best Places to Vacation in Florida” by TripAdvisor

And: Naples has the highest well-being in the nation, survey shows

Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach is world renowned for its sugar-white sand and emerald green waters, placing&#xa0;No. 15 on Trip Advisor&#39;s 2021 Top 25 Beaches list.
Pensacola Beach is world renowned for its sugar-white sand and emerald green waters, placing No. 15 on Trip Advisor's 2021 Top 25 Beaches list.

A slice of paradise in the Panhandle, Pensacola Beach is world renowned for its sugar-white sand and emerald green waters, placing No. 15 on Trip Advisor's 2021 "Top 25 Beaches" list. It's home to the historic Fort Pickens military fort and campground and the newly revamped Laguna's Adventure Park activity venue.

Fresh seafood caught straight from the Gulf of Mexico highlights the menus of the sports bars, fine dining restaurants and everything in between. Plus, the beach is rich with nightlife, as some of Northwest Florida's most popular bars – like Shaggy's and Bamboo Willie's – line Via De Luna Drive and Pensacola Beach Boulevard. —Jake Newby, Pensacola News Journal

Did you know? Pensacola named 2021's fourth most affordable beach town in America, per study

And: Wanna get away? Here are the best Airbnb's in Northwest Florida near Pensacola

Sanibel Beach

Beach fishing at Sanibel Island is a great way to explore the outdoors during winter.
Beach fishing at Sanibel Island is a great way to explore the outdoors during winter.

There’s something about being on an island, out there in the water a few miles from the shoreline that makes Sanibel Beach a top spot. Besides shelling (annually ranked among best spots in the U.S.), the beach’s Gulf breezes make you feel more like you’re truly away from it all. — Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News/Fort Myers News-Press

Where to watch the sunset: 48 restaurants with sunset views in Sanibel and beyond

Hungry? Sanibel's 11 best restaurants: JLB picks their island favorites

Sebastian Inlet State Park

This undeveloped state park with a manmade cut connects Florida’s Space Coast to its Treasure Coast, as well as the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River Lagoon. It stretches over 3 miles of barrier island and spans 1,000 acres. Surfers travel from across the world to catch waves at “First Peak” or “Monster Hole,” and fishermen cast lines from two jetties that extend into the ocean.

The park also is great for beachcombing, swimming and snorkeling, especially at the protected Cove area on the north side of the inlet. It includes camping, two museums and a restaurant. — Laurie K. Blandford, TCPalm/Treasure Coast

Siesta Beach

Siesta Beach&#39;s fame comes from its powdery sand made almost exclusively of pure quartz, which&#xa0;remains cool on your feet even on a scorching summer afternoon.
Siesta Beach's fame comes from its powdery sand made almost exclusively of pure quartz, which remains cool on your feet even on a scorching summer afternoon.

Named the best beach in the U.S. twice by Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman and leading Tripadvisor's list in 2020 while placing in its Top 20 this year, Siesta Beach's fame comes from its powdery sand made almost exclusively of pure quartz, which remains cool on your feet even on a scorching summer afternoon.

Located on the north end of Siesta Key in Sarasota County, it's regularly seen on the MTV reality show “Siesta Key” along with nearby bar the Crescent Club, established in 1949. Located even closer, less than a mile away from the main Siesta Beach parking lot, visitors will find Siesta Key Village, a vibrant mix of restaurants, bars and shops including the Beach Club, which opened in 1947 and has also been seen on the MTV show. — Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

In case you missed it: Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, No. 1 in 2020, drops in ranking of best in the US for 2021

More than just a beach: 15 of our favorite Siesta Key Village restaurants and bars

And: What are the best beaches in Sarasota-Manatee? Here are 10 of our favorites

South Beach

You know you've arrived at Miami's popular South Beach — nicknamed SoBe — when you hear music blaring from every direction and see colorful, art-deco lifeguard stands. An always-bustling atmosphere paired with white sand beaches has secured its reputation as one of Florida's most popular spring break and vacation destinations.

If you're hungry, South Beach offers an interesting mix of casual beach fare to fine dining. South Beach comes alive in the evening at an array of impossibly trendy bars, clubs, hotels, sidewalk cafes and restaurants located along the iconic Ocean Drive. If you're lucky, you may even spot a celebrity. — Megan Kearney, Florida Digital Optimization Team

St. Pete Beach

The big winner on Tripadvisor's annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for beaches, St. Pete Beach in the Tampa Bay region's Pinellas County was lauded as "a great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload. It's the most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean."

Home to the Don Cesar, aka The Legendary Pink Palace, built in 1928, St. Pete Beach places visitors within steps of numerous resorts, restaurants and bars that also includes Jimmy B's, Postcard Inn and the Undertow.

Considering visiting the area? Pinellas County landed a total of four on Tripadvisor's latest list of best beaches in the country: St. Pete (No. 1); Madeira (No. 9); Treasure Island (No. 16), which is home to the original Caddy's; and Clearwater (No. 18), another one of our favorite places for outdoor fun in Tampa Bay. —Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Nearby destinations in Tampa Bay: Here are 5 well-known places for outdoor fun

More Tampa Bay destinations: Here are 10 famous places to eat, drink, play and stay

Support local journalism by subscribing.​​​​​​

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Florida beaches: Our 10 favorites, including St. Pete, Delray, Siesta

Recommended Stories

  • Zipline Above Bears and Kayak With Gators in Florida’s Best Secret Getaway

    Renee Jones, Visit TallahasseeThis is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.When planning a trip through Florida, chances are that Tallahassee doesn’t even enter the conversation.At first glance, unless you’re a dork like me who collects stamps from state capitol buildings, or a bright-eyed highschooler curious about Florida State University (one of the country’s top party schools), it doesn’t seem like Tallahassee has much to offer. My younger sister, a recent FSU grad, certainly had me convinced as much after years of visits filled with football games, cheap brunches, and lunchboxes—a heinously large pitcher with some ungodly combination of different alcohols.But after many months of staying home in South Florida, itching for a drivable getaway, I made my way north to Tallahassee at the invitation of the state’s tourism board and with the promise of some socially distanced fun. What I found and will forever preach to any willing listener is a capital city that’s underestimated in every way possible, from its outdoor adventures to its fine dining.I should have known politicians and college students wouldn’t make for the most accurate or flattering representation of a city, but alas, it took returning to Tallahassee with fresh eyes (and more adult supervision than my little sister) to really see that. My first indication started with checking into the new Hotel Indigo Tallahassee. Playing into the city’s role as a former railroad hub, the train motif of this boutique hotel takes the typical “industrial chic” look and makes it even more stylish with its colorful modern touches and the added significance of Tallahassee’s railroad history. It’s only a small part of the growing hotel landscape that’s bringing non-cookie cutter properties to the area and hopefully more tourists as well.While I can certainly appreciate a cozy place to lay my head at night, I was there for an adventure, so they promptly sent me to the Tallahassee Museum—a place whose name does not do it justice. Set on 52 acres of natural wonders, this museum features hiking trails, historic farmstead buildings that recreate what North Florida life was like two centuries ago, and elevated boardwalks that allow you to safely admire the native animal exhibits below with freely roaming black bears, red foxes, wild turkeys, and more. But for my favorite, and perhaps most unique, part of the museum, you have to look up. Renee Jones, Visit Tallahassee The Tree-to-Tree Adventure took the tree climbing of my childhood and basically turned it into an extreme sport that’s part zipline, part obstacle course, and, luckily for me, entirely beginner-friendly. Floating anywhere from eight to 60 feet off the ground, the Tree-to-Tree Adventure takes you throughout the grounds of the museum, above the buildings and trails as you move from one tree platform to the next, maneuvering through aerial obstacles while safely harnessed to the course.I walked a tightrope, hopped across shaking bridges, zoomed from one tree to the next while balancing on a skateboard-like platform, and more. Along the way, I took in the gorgeous forest scenery, including a few animal sightings, right before the grand finale: soaring on a zipline above a marshy, tree-filled lake just as the sun was setting and at the same time, my friend was speeding by on the zipline above my head.The Tree-to-Tree Adventure is also available for private groups to try at night with nothing but the moonlight and their headlamps leading the way. I didn’t get to try this after-dark experience, but between that, and the fact that the obstacle/zipline course changes every few years, it’s definitely something worth revisiting. There’s even a kid-friendly version of the course that’s not as high off the ground. Renee Jones, Visit Tallahassee As exhilarating and fun as it was, the Tallahassee Museum represents just a sliver of the city’s outdoorsy experiences. The next day, I explored more and finally got some rebuttal to my biggest complaint when I moved from California to Florida. Turns out that the Sunshine State isn’t as flat as I thought, at least not in Tallahassee. The city didn’t give me mountains, but there were enough rolling hills to make for a challenging yet exciting mountain bike ride. The trailhead we went to gave us two options: embark on the 16-mile St. Marks Trail that follows a converted railway path straight to the Gulf of Mexico, or stick to the eight-mile loop on the Munson Hills Trail that would take us through Apalachicola National Forest. We took the latter, and it was just enough for me and my out-of-shape legs. Though I had to pay special attention to the slightly narrow trail, I still managed to appreciate the towering longleaf pines that filled this forest, plus all the other flora and fauna.Munson Trail also gave me the first glimpse at what earned the capital its nickname as Trailahassee. Throughout the city, there are 700 miles of trails for hiking, biking, or paddling your way through Mother Nature. With the first two already under my belt, I knew I had to get the complete Tally experience and find my way to the water. Toting kayaks rented from Harry Smith Outdoors, and with the help of their guides, we paddled down the Wacissa River past cypress swamps, coastal marshes, and plenty of wildlife. We didn’t get lucky enough to spot a gator, but the guides assured us that they were lurking in the area. Nothing to worry about, according to them. And though my slightly chilly autumn visit didn’t inspire me to jump in the water, Wacissa River is fed by natural springs that you can paddle to for a quick dip (and a safe one, because there are no gators in that area). Renee Jones, Visit Tallahassee Because you have to refuel at some point with all of these outdoorsy excursions, it’s also worth noting that Tallahassee has a surprisingly robust and progressive foodie scene, where—in an age of Instagram and Yelp—the dishes tend to be as beautiful as they are tasty. Sure, there’s the typical combo of fast food, casual dining, and pub fare you’d expect in a college town, but a more elaborate meal or some delectable fine dining options are never too far either.Nestled under the canopy of moss-covered oak trees, I settled in one night for some porchfront dining at Table 23. Serving up elevated takes on Southern classics, the dinner menu didn’t disappoint with appetizers like pecan-crusted okra and fried green tomatoes, followed by main dishes like the prosciutto-wrapped filet or the blackened redfish served over cheesy grits and topped with a tomato creole sauce. As a sweet finish, there were several tempting treats, but when in Florida, the key lime pie is always a good idea. And for a true fine dining experience, Il Lusso’s Italian menu will spoil you with its divine steaks, chops, and pastas. It’s all a part of the growing food, beverage, and hospitality landscape that perfectly complements Tallahassee’s natural beauty. Renee Jones, Visit Tallahassee I have my doubts that this city will ever reach that international level of fame and fortune enjoyed by Miami and Orlando, but for those who know about it, Tallahassee is an underrated gem of outdoorsy adventures, deliciously satisfying cuisine, and much more that I have to go back to discover.Either way, I’m happy to finally be in on the secret.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Raya and the Last Dragon Introduces Disney’s First Southeast Asian Princess. Advocates Say Hollywood Representation Shouldn’t Stop There

    The new animated movie is a step forward, but it's also sparking conversations about greater opportunities for inclusive storytelling

  • U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 520,000 as Dr. Fauci cautions against reopening too soon

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 520,000 on Friday, as Dr. Anthony Fauci became the latest health expert to slam state officials for prematurely dropping restrictions on movement at a time when their case numbers remain high and their vaccine programs are making slow progress.

  • Dolphins reportedly hire new coaching assistant

    Dolphins reportedly hire new coaching assistant

  • Drone Captures School of Blacktip Sharks Near Florida's Singer Island

    A large school of blacktip sharks was spotted near the beaches of Singer Island, Florida, on March 3.Florida photographer Paul Dabill captured drone footage of the sharks as dozens of them gathered off the coast, some even flipping through the air after breaching the surface of the water.Blacktip sharks typically migrate during winter months, with the highest concentration of them appearing in February.“I’ve seen them many times in years past around this time. However this is the first time I’ve filmed them with a drone,” Dabill told Storyful. Credit: Paul Dabill Photography via Storyful

  • This Tiny U.S. Island Is Full of Quiet Beaches, Art, Rum, History — and Some Say Voodoo

    Dirt roads and lonely beaches beckon travelers to an island frozen in time.

  • In-form Viktor Hovland impresses again on day two of Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Hovland has finished no worse than sixth in his last four starts.

  • How to Binge ‘WandaVision’ Online: Stream the Complete Series Now on Disney+

    The highly anticipated Marvel Studios' show is now available to stream on Disney+

  • California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen

    California on Friday lifted some coronavirus restrictions on outdoor sports and entertainment venues, clearing the way for fans to attend games on Major League Baseball's opening day and for theme parks like Disneyland to reopen for the first time in more than a year. The rules take effect April 1, but they only apply to people living in California. Baseball teams, event organizers and theme parks are not allowed to sell tickets to anyone living out of state as public health officials try to limit mixing while continuing to roll out coronavirus vaccinations.

  • Astros address major weakness, reportedly sign Jake Odorizzi to two-year deal

    Jake Odorizzi is coming off an injury-riddled 2020 season.

  • Mat Barzal turns Sabres D-man into a pretzel for absurd goal

    Watching Rasmus Ristolainen race Mat Barzal to a loose puck and then try to defend him 1-on-1 must be pure nightmare fuel for Sabres fans.

  • Ace for Jordan Spieth and India on top again – Saturday’s sporting social

    Virgil Van Dijk continues his recovery from injury.

  • Learn The Chevrolet SSR's Strange Story

    We may never see a vehicle like this ever again.

  • George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life

    Travis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young. It was on those steps that Cains — who considers himself Floyd's older brother and stuck with him through the highs of sports stardom at school to the lows of addiction and incarceration — became convinced that Floyd was destined to make his mark on the world. Floyd is a martyr for us.

  • Boy, 12, arrested for series of 4 armed carjackings in just under an hour: Police

    The incidents began at approximately 6:29 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, when two suspects reportedly approached a person who was seated in their vehicle, brandished a handgun at them and demanded that they exit the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The suspects struck again 46 minutes later at approximately 7:15 p.m. just a few blocks away from their initial carjacking attempt when they, again, approached an individual sitting in their car, showed them their firearm and demanded that they get out of their vehicle. Just five minutes later at approximately 7:20 p.m., the suspects made a third approach to a victim, showed them the firearm and subsequently demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle before the suspects ended up fleeing the scene on foot.

  • Spring break crowd storms Fort Lauderdale beach — COVID or not

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thong bikinis, cold beer and maskless throngs. That’s how spring break looked Thursday on the famous Fort Lauderdale strip, just days into the start of the popular college pasttime that lasts into April. Universities across the country canceled spring break to discourage college coeds from spreading the coronavirus. But judging from the crowds hitting the beach, the ...

  • Boy killed in Senegal protests as opposition steps up pressure

    A 17-year-old boy was killed by gunfire in southern Senegal on Saturday, a government official said, and several police stations were ransacked as opponents of President Macky Sall called for more protests next week. Protesters also burned down a military police station and ransacked several government buildings, the official said. At least five people have died in protests sparked by Wednesday's arrest of Ousmane Sonko, Senegal's most prominent opposition leader.

  • Born out of love: How the baby they gave up 50 years ago reunited high school sweethearts

    For decades, two lovestruck teenagers made good on a promise to their parents to never talk again. But one day, 51 years later, everything changed.

  • McManus: McConnell wants to use the filibuster to block Biden's agenda. Here's how Biden can outfox him

    As the Senate has become increasingly polarized, the filibuster has become a weapon enabling the minority party to obstruct rather than compromise. But a couple of reforms could fix that.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.