Our 10 Favorite Toys Under $30 From Amazon's 2022 Holiday Toy List

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As a parenting editor and mom of three, these are the toys I'm snagging this year.

Amazon

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're still scrambling to find the perfect toy for the kids in your life, don't worry. Amazon's 2022 Holiday Toy List is filled with great finds and deals—and thanks to the wonder that is free Prime shipping, most will arrive on your doorstep in a few days, giving you more than enough time to wrap and relax.

As a parent of three ranging in age from 4 to 11, I've definitely got my eye on more than a few of these, and have rounded up the best picks for kids of all ages—all under $30. Because parents don't need to break the bank to make the holidays magical.



Crayola Scribble Scrubbies

Amazon

I'll be honest, I was doubtful of whatever these Scrubbie Pets were until we received one for a birthday gift, which then proceeded to entertain my 4-year-old for hours on end. Kids can color on the figurines with the special markers, then give them a "bath" so they can start the creative process over and over (and over) again.

To buy: Crayola Scribble Scrubbies, Peculiar Pets $27.64; amazon.com

Skip Hop Explore & More Follow Me Bee

Amazon

Sometimes it's hard to know what to gift the babies in your life. I love this sensory laden toy not only because it's cute to look at, but can be used well beyond just the first few months of their lives. During the pre-crawling months, the baby can explore the world by touching all of the bee's ribbons, rattles and beads and listening to music, then be encouraged to crawl when parents set the cloud to move around. Finally, when they're already avid crawlers, the toy can be set to move even faster and further away providing a fun game of chase.

To buy: Skip Hop Explore & More Follow Me Bee $26.99; amazon.com

Crayola Ultimate Light Board

Amazon

This clever board comes with a tracing panel and washable gel markers and can even be used as a traditional tracing pad. The options for creativity are really endless, and I've found kids of all ages find great use for it. This is one I like to stock up on for future friend birthday presents—and it's at its lowest price in the last 30 days!

Story continues

To buy: Crayola Light Board $23.19 (was $36.19); amazon.com



Melissa & Doug Wooden Sorting Barn

Amazon

This sweet sorting toy is great for both babies and toddlers alike. Little ones will learn about shapes and animals along with developing hand-eye coordination as they practice putting the animals away. The best part? All of the animals are stored inside the barn when it comes time to clean up!



To buy: Melissa & Doug Wooden Sorting Barn $23.99 (was $32.99); amazon.com



Deluxe Swirl N' Spin Kinetic Sand Playset

Amazon

Kinetic sand has been a staple in our house for years. It's the ultimate winter boredom buster and beloved by everyone from the toddler to the big kid.



To buy: Deluxe Swirl N' Surprise Kinetic Sand Playset $29.99; amazon.com



National Geographic Break Open Geodes

Amazon

Not until one becomes a parent do they ever think they'll be paying to buy a rock simply for their kid to break open, but here we are. I've bought this exact set multiple times for birthday gifts and it's always a giant hit.



To buy: National Geographic Break Open Geodes $29.99; amazon.com



Gravity Maze Marble Run

Amazon

According to its description, this marble run is "a combination logic game, marble run, and STEM toy" that invites kids 8 and older to use their critical thinking skills to create their own challenging mazes.



To buy: Gravity Maze Marble Run, $29.99; amazon.com

Osmo Super Studio Frozen 2

Amazon

If you already have an Osmo base, the Super Studio drawing programs are a great addition—particularly as the long indoor winter months loom ahead. At $10 off it's normal price, I'll definitely be snagging this Frozen-themed one for my Anna and Elsa obsessed kiddo.

To buy: Osmo Super Studio Frozen 2 $20.99 (was $29.99); amazon.com

Lego City Horse Transporter Set

Amazon

Whether it's your own kid, a niece, nephew or friend, it seems like everyone knows at least one kid obsessed with horses—and this sweet Lego set totally fits the bill for the little equine lover in your life.

To buy: Lego City Horse Transporter Set $23.99 (was $29.99); amazon.com

Unstable Unicorns Game

Amazon

This super fun and easy to learn game is a staple for family game night in our house with the 8 and 11 -year-olds equally into it. (Okay, the parents love it too.) It's currently over $5 off, which means I'll be grabbing some for extended family members.

To buy: Unstable Unicorns $14.42 (was $20); amazon.com

Shop More Holiday Deals