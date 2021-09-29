10 festive, cozy items to shop at QVC this fall

There’s something about fall that makes you want to celebrate it as if it were an actual holiday. The changing leaves make the perfect backdrop for cozy throws and décor, while the pumpkins lining our patios look perfect perched anywhere they’ll fit. Thankfully, QVC is rife with incredible home goods to help you get into the fall spirit, and stay there all season long—and you can shop all these autumnal finds right here.

1. This fall-favorite candle set

The perfect fall-themed home is stocked with yummy scented candles.

Set the mood in your living room with one of QVC’s top-selling candle sets. The three-wick candles come in three classic fall flavors of golden harvest pumpkin, deep dish apple pie, and crimson leaves, boasting a mix of notes like cinnamon vanilla marshmallow, golden persimmon and fir needle. They’re each flecked with intricate gold-hued designs and burn for 40 hours.

“These scents are AMAZING!!!!” says one big fan. "At first they smell (when not lit) like they can be a tad sweet, but omg was I wrong! My husband usually complains about sweet scents that I would buy from a popular candle store, but he had the best things to say about these. The scents are beautiful but not overly sweet to where it gives some people a headache like many other candles do. It fills my whole living and kitchen area (which are big). All 3 are just the perfect scents to start fall with and cuddle with a blanket.”

Get the HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Fall Favorites Candle Set for $44.98

2. This cozy fall throw

A cozy Berkshire Blankets throw on a chilly day is the ultimate fall vibe.

Curl up in all the fall vibes with this best-selling throw. It’s made of a plush polyester fleece material that’ll help warm you up on chilly nights. Measuring 60 by 80 inches, it’ll look great draped over the sofa or your shoulders. It’s lined with classic fall motifs like pumpkins and sunflowers that are also appropriate—and super cute!—year-round. They come wrapped in a giftable package.

Reviewers rave over the blanket’s quality and staying power: “The ONLY blankets in my home are Berkshire! My boys each have one on their beds. This fall blanket is gorgeous in person. I will never buy another type of blanket again. Every time you wash it, it just gets fluffier. Top quality!”

Get the Berkshire Blanket Super Oversized Harvest & Halloween Throw for $24.50

3. This decorative fall wreath

Set the tone both outdoors and inside your home with this elegant faux foliage wreath.

Let your neighbors know just how enthusiastic about fall you are with this stunning fall wreath made of faux foliage. Each leaf is made of curled wood in varying shades of autumnal leaves, and it’s suitable for both indoor and covered porch use. It measures 16 inches in diameter and 3.5 inches deep, and weighs just over a pound.

Numerous 5-star reviewers have found unique ways to incorporate the wreath into their home décor: “This wreath is gorgeous. Just the right size to hang in the center of a mirror (using Valerie’s reusable hangers bought on QVC) over a sideboard in my dining room. The sideboard has a wood curl pumpkin and two braided weave raffia pumpkins of varying sizes and colors directly underneath the wreath, and together they make a colorful yet muted fall tableau.”

Get the Home Reflections 16-Inch Fall Wood Curl Wreath for $47.25

4. These pretty plaid pumpkins

Unique pumpkins add a cozy fall vibe to any home.

This modern take on pumpkins is an incredibly creative way to channel the fall spirit in your home. These two pumpkins come in either orange or black and white plaid with alternating panels of sculpted resin, and look stunning perched on a side table or as a dinner party centerpiece.

“These pumpkins are so gorgeous and unique,” says one happy customer. “They are outstanding. The carving work is beautifully done. The checkered fabric adds a wonderful statement. The size of each pumpkin is just right. They were carefully wrapped and packaged and arrived in perfect condition. These pumpkins add lovely character to the fall décor in my home. I am very pleased with this purchase.”

Get the S/2 Checkered Pumpkins with Embossing Sunflowers by Valerie for $43.43

5. This Thanksgiving gift set

This autumnal gift set will save any frazzled dinner party host.

Both you and your giftee will be incredibly thankful for these handy Thanksgiving dinner accessories. The cotton set comes with two plaid large hand towels and a double-sided heat-resistant potholder with a hand slip to prevent your table from overheating under a freshly roasted turkey. Both the potholder and towels are topped off with a hanging loop.

“I got this today and loved how bright and vivid the color print is!” reads one 5-star rating. “I hung them up in my kitchen and loved that these beautiful towels really brightened up my kitchen! The potholder has a very nice terry cloth on the opposite side for picking up hot items.”

Get the Design Imports Gobble Turkey Potholder Gift Set for $20.70

6. This autumnal apron

Protect your outfit from the messes of everyday life in this festive apron.

If you plan on cooking loads of comfort food this fall, you’ll want a protective apron to shield you from the inevitable mess. The cotton Design Imports apron acts as a welcome addition to any home chef’s outfit with its two side pockets, adjustable straps, and delicate plaid and foliage design.

Reviewers say they appreciate that you can tie the neck loop instead of having to lift it over your head, and that it’s made of a sturdy material that’s easy to clean: “Its fabric is comfortable and thick so I know it can take whatever I have to wipe it down, and the pockets are my big favorite as I feel everything needs pockets. It's super easy to whip and tie on too. I'm definitely going to show off at Thanksgiving and wear it all year round.”

Get the Design Imports Thankful Autumn Wreath Apron for $31.51

7. This unbe-leaf-able rug

This woodsy and wooly rug ties a room together best.

More than any other décor item, rugs tend to tie a room together best. Reinforce that cozy, fall atmosphere with Martha Stewart’s Autumn Woods Rug, which measures 5 by 8 feet. The wool and viscose rug comes in both light black and persimmon, and is comfy enough to seat the whole family for a night of boardgames on the floor. It features woodsy free-flowing vines and greenery that make the floral motif suddenly suitable for fall.

“I could not ask for a more excellent quality rug,” says one pleased shopper. “The size fit my smaller living room perfectly. I also love the natural fibers. When I opened the rug there was very little odor. In fact, the odor did not alert my air purifier. Thank you, Martha!”

Get the Martha Stewart Autumn Woods Rug for $270.58

8. These festive pumpkin trays

Tempt your guests with Temptations' festive serving trays.

Serve all the fall looks (and fall-friendly foods) on this three-piece pumpkin patch tray set in a unique square-meets-circular shape. They come in three sizes to suit a range of serving sizes, and are safe for the dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, freezer and oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re painted with a delicate pumpkin patch design dotted with orange flowers perfect for any fall tablescape.

“Temptations trays are the bomb,” says one reviewer. “These are so perfect to have at my Harvest dinners or just sitting around with candies or cookies during Halloween and Thanksgiving.”

Get the Temptations Pumpkin Patch Squoval Trays for $26.22

9. This cozy cardigan

Wear this festive cardigan all-season long to stay stylish and warm.

Why wait until ugly sweater season to rock a festive cardigan? Coming in six fall-friendly colors like espresso and olive, this cozy sweater features a snap-front closure, embroidery in a range of fall motifs, and rhinestone details for a dash of glam. It’s made of a cotton/polyester blend and comes in women’s sizes XXS to 3X.

Fans of the cardigan appreciate how much of a work of art it is: “This is Quacker Factory’s most beautiful and elaborate fall scene yet! I bought this for my mom who adores the fall season and she totally flipped out! It is truly gorgeous. Fall trees, a barn, a creek, millhouse wheel, pumpkins, a barn and an adorable wishing well with crystals draw your eye across each scene. It is truly a work of art!”

Get the Quacker Factory Snap Button Front Knit Cardigan with Fall Motif for $57.04

10. This inflatable candy corn arch

Your home deserves a Halloween costume too.

No matter where you stand on the candy corn debate, we can all agree an arch in its gorgeous orange and yellow stripes makes for the ideal Halloween décor. Greet trick-or-treaters with this eight-foot arch that’ll make them feel like the royalty their costumes suggest they are. It includes 10 ground stakes and four tether ropes for easy and sturdy installation, and features illuminating blink lights on its interior for a mysterious, glowy look indoors or outdoors.

Many reviewers appreciate how it’s suitable for a range of occasions well beyond Halloween: “I purchased it for use on the lawn as a selfie-station for folks walking by. Everyone loved it and it was durable enough to withstand curious children punching and tugging on it. I plugged it in on October 1st and left it up 24/7 though Halloween with no issues.”

Get the Hay & Harvest 8' Candy Corn Inflatable Arch with Light Show Illumination for $49.84

