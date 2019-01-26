10 Figures That Sum Up Social Security Today

Although there are many social programs that Americans might struggle to do without, few if any are as important as Social Security. Signed into law in 1935, Social Security has been providing a financial foundation for retired workers since payout began in January 1940. Without this program, and taking into account the generally poor saving habits of Americans, our country would probably be facing a serious elderly poverty crisis.

But for as important as Social Security is, it's also facing some serious challenges. The following 10 figures will help you understand the true promise and peril that America's most important social program provides.

A Social Security card partially wrapped up by cash bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. 62.9 million beneficiaries

According to the latest snapshot in December 2018 from the Social Security Administration, just over 62.9 million people were receiving a benefit check each month. As you might have expected, nearly 7 out of 10 of these recipients are retired workers, who were, on average, receiving $1,461.31 per month. But keep in mind that Social Security is also designed to protect the long-term disabled and survivors of deceased workers. More than 5.9 million survivor benefits were paid out last month, with close to 10.2 million disability benefit-related payouts made.

2. 22.1 million kept out of poverty

We often hear about Social Security being important, but it's tough to quantify what "important" actually means. Based on an analysis conducted by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, some 22.1 million Social Security beneficiaries are kept out of poverty as a result of their guaranteed monthly payout. This includes more than 15 million retired workers, whom the program was originally designed to protect.

3. 62% reliant on Social Security for half their income

Social Security is only designed to replace about 40% of the average retired worker's wages, but seniors tend to lean more heavily than they should on the program. Data from the Social Security Administration finds that 62% of retired workers generate at least half of their income from the program, with 34% leaning on their monthly payout to provide between 90% and 100% of what they earn. Seniors who are heavily reliant on Social Security could be in for an unpleasant surprise, as you'll find out if you keep reading.