10 finalists for Indiana teacher of the year announced; 3 from Indy area schools

Three teachers from Marion County school districts are among the top 10 finalists for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year award, the Indiana Department of Education announced Tuesday.

Brandon Denning from the Indianapolis Public Schools district, Callie Hoppes from the Warren Township school district and Jonee Sutton from Beech Grove City Schools were all chosen to be in the top 10 group that recognizes outstanding teachers across the state.

The Indiana Teacher of the Year program is meant to celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing existing teachers who excel in their field while also encouraging others to join the profession.

“Becoming a teacher is a calling, driven by the desire to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education in a statement. “The small, everyday actions of teachers have a profound impact, which can be felt for weeks, months and even years to come.”

School districts are encouraged to nominate their local teacher of the year and finalists are selected by a committee that is made up of former teacher of the year recipients, state department staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders and representatives from higher education.

Here is a complete list of the top 10 finalists:

Veronica Buckler, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Robi Davidson, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

Brandon Denning, Indianapolis Public Schools

Callie Hoppes, MSD Warren Township

Gina Iacobucci, Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County

Eric Jenkins, Franklin Community Schools

Eric Phagan, Madison Consolidated Schools

Jonee Sutton, Beech Grove City Schools

Matt Thomas, Valparaiso Community Schools

Natalie Wheeler, Western School Corporation

Brandon Denning is a math teacher at the Center for Inquiry School 84 and was one of the winners of IPS's 2024 teacher of the year.

Callie Hoppes is a second-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary in Warren Township and has been an educator in the township for 27 years.

Jonee Sutton is a visual arts education teacher at Beech Grove Middle School and just celebrated her 20th year teaching.

The winner of the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year award will be announced later this fall.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.

Caroline’s reporting is made possible by Report for America and Glick Philanthropies. As part of its work in Marion County, Glick Philanthropies partners with organizations focused on closing access and achievement gaps in education.

Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local newsrooms. Report for America provides funding for up to half of the reporter’s salary during their time with us, and IndyStar is fundraising the remainder.

To learn more about how you can support IndyStar’s partnership with Report for America and to make a donation, visit indystar.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Top 10 Indiana teacher of the year finalists announced