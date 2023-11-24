Here are 10 Florida Christmas tree farms where you can pick your own firs, spruce or pine

There's nothing like the smell of pine floating through your home during the holidays, especially one coming from a tree straight from a Florida Christmas tree.

While the Sunshine State doesn't exactly come to mind when you think of snowy, crisp evergreens, the state does boast quite a few Christmas tree farms.

Looking for where to score a beautiful tree this year to impress your holiday guests? Or you're still on the fence about whether to go natural or just grab a fake tree from a store? We got you covered with what to know.

What type of tree is a Christmas tree?

There is actually no single type of Christmas tree. Across the United States, you can find more than 35 different species grown for their holiday appeal.

The most common types of Christmas trees are firs, spruces, and pines. Some of more popular trees include:

Balsam Fir

Blue Spruce

Douglas Fir

Fraser Fir

Noble Fir

Norway Spruce

Scotch Pine

Sugar Pine

White Spruce

How long does a natural Christmas tree last?

National Christmas Tree Association seasonal spokesman Doug Hundley told USA TODAY a cut Christmas tree can last anywhere from three to five weeks.

More: How can I make my Christmas tree last until the holiday? Don't use 7UP (or Viagra)

However, it does depends on the variety of tree regionally available, as pines last for two to three weeks, spruces can last for three to four, and firs can last up to a month and possibly even longer.

How can I make a real Christmas tree last longer?

Hosting and decorating legend Martha Stewart shared a few tips on her website this year on how to make your beautiful Christmas tree last a few weeks longer, such as:

Keeping water in the stand

Trimming the trunk before placing it in the water

Keeping your tree way from heat

Turning off Christmas lights when you're away

How much should you expect to pay for a real Christmas tree?

Christmas tree

The American Christmas Tree Association states the average price of an authentic Christmas tree is anywhere between $80 and $100.

Are natural Christmas trees cheaper than a fake one?

Not exactly, according to experts.

“According to our 2023 survey, 52% of artificial Christmas tree owners purchased their tree for under $200, and 27% paid $200 to $400,” Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, said to Family Handyman.

“For artificial Christmas trees, costs vary depending on the producer, retailer, size, shape and features such as pre-lit options.”

American Christmas Tree Association does mention there are longer-term cost savings associated with purchasing artificial Christmas trees. Artificial trees are used for an average of 10 years, but most are guaranteed for 20 years.

Looking for a fresh-cut Christmas tree? Consider selecting yours from a tree farm in Florida.

Here are some Florida Christmas tree farms to check out and grab your 2023 tree from:

Can't see the map of Florida's Christmas tree farms? Check it out here.

Bavarian Christmas Tree Farm, Tallahassee

They are located at 4352 Safari Run in Tallahassee. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting the day after Thanksgiving until Dec. 24.

Havana Christmas Tree Farm, Havana

Located at 2867 Florida Georgia Highway in Havana, open as of Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kandy Kane Christmas Treeland, Anthony

They are found at 10001 NE 27th Terrance in Anthony. They will be open the day after Thanksgiving at 9 a.m.

Lee's Tree Farm, Grand Ridge

Located at 23455 NE Fred Tyre Road in Grand Ridge, they are open from 8 a.m. to sundown.

Maphis Tree Farm and Nursery, Chipley

Located on 814 Rattlebox Road, Chipley. Starting the day after Thanksgiving, they will be open on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

Powell Tree Farm and Vineyard, Sneads

Located at 7593 Old Spanish Trail in Sneads. It is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest, Eustis

It is located at 35317 Huff Road in Eustis. To see their holiday hours and what activities they will have, visit their website.

Songer’s Christmas Tree Farm, Middleburg

It is located at 5255 Carter Spencer Road in Middleburg. They are open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting Nov. 24.

The Garden at Peach Tree, Santa Rosa Beach

Located at 4401 U.S. Highway 98 in Santa Rosa County. On Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, they will host their annual “Christmas at The Garden" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm, Milton

It is located at 1603 Penton Road in Milton. They are open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Pensacola to Orlando: Here's 10 Christmas tree farms found in Florida