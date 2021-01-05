10 food brands you didn't realize were owned by celebrities

Zoë Ettinger,Max Kalnitz
Jennifer Garner speaks onstage about Once Upon A Farm.
Jennifer Garner speaks onstage about Once Upon A Farm. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company

These celebs may be best known for their performances on the stage, court, or screen, but they have also invested in ventures outside the entertainment industry. Though many famous people sponsor food brands or appear in advertisements, these stars have taken it a step further by creating and owning their own.

Many of these brands don't just offer delicious food, but have a message behind them as well. These celebrities aren't just focused on offering a quality product, but on giving consumers added benefits, like healthy eating and charitable donations.

Take a look at all the food brands you didn't realize were owned by celebrities. 

Kristen Bell started the granola bar company, This Saves Lives. For each bar sold, food is donated to children in need.

Left to right, Ryan Devlin, Ravi Patel, Kristen Bell, Todd Grinnell, Troian Bellisario, and Patrick Adams.
Left to right, Ryan Devlin, Ravi Patel, Kristen Bell, Todd Grinnell, Troian Bellisario, and Patrick Adams. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bell co-owns This Saves Lives with fellow actors Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel, pictured above. They started the brand with a focus on childhood malnutrition, and for each bar sold, a packet of life-saving peanut paste goes to a child in Haiti or African countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z teamed up with her trainer, Marco Borges, to create the 22 Days Nutrition Meal Planner.

Beyonce Jay Z
Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Win McNamee/Getty

Borges created 22 Days Nutrition himself at first, and when Beyoncé used it to get in shape for her Coachella performance, she decided to get involved.

The 22 Days Nutrition Meal Planner offers plant-based recipes and ingredients that can be purchased online. The program also has online food coaches to help people stick to their goals.

Sugarpova is a candy brand created by tennis star Maria Sharapova, who loves sweets herself.

Maria Sharapova sugarpova
Maria Sharapova. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Sharapova created Sugarpova in 2012. "The key to a happy, healthy life for me is this idea of Moderation in Moderation — you can 100% have your cake (or candy) and enjoy it, too," she wrote on her website. "That's why I started Sugarpova — to celebrate the fun and passion of candy by creating high quality treats you can feel good about indulging in."

Jennifer Garner co-owns a baby food company called Once Upon a Farm. It focuses on organic nutrition and local farming.

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage about Once Upon A Farm.
Jennifer Garner speaks onstage about Once Upon a Farm. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company

Garner co-founded the brand with industry professionals John Foraker, Cassandra Curtis, and Ari Raz. Once Upon a Farm was created with babies' nutrition in mind and centers on organic fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

Organic baking brand Foodstirs was created by Sarah Michelle Gellar after she was inspired by baking with her children.

sarah michelle gellar foodstirs
Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT

Gellar founded Foodstirs with friends Galit Laibow and Greg Fleishman. The group was inspired to start the brand after enjoying baking with their children. It claims to be a healthier way to bake for their kids, with the slogan "Junk-Free Bakery."

Foodstirs offers organic baked goods as well as ingredients and baking kits.

"I have always liked to challenge myself, and this seemed like the logical next step to tackle. I am not a spokesperson for the company. I have the same accountability and responsibilities as any other co-founder," Gellar told Forbes.

Jon Bon Jovi owns Bongiovi Pasta Sauces. Growing up, his dad was famous in his neighborhood for his homemade pasta sauce.

bon jovi pasta sauces
Matthew Bongiovi, John Francis Bongiovi Sr., Jon Bon Jovi, and Anthony Bongiovi pose at the Bongiovi Brand chef station. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Bongiovi Pasta Sauces uses a recipe handed down from Bon Jovi's Sicilian grandmother, and is a family-run business with his father, John Bongiovi Sr. According to the site, the "It's My Life" singer only agreed to bottle the sauce if a portion of the proceeds was donated to charity. Now, some of the profits go towards the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel founded Skinnygirl. It started as an alcohol brand, but now includes snacks, salad dressing, and popcorn.

bethenny frankel skinnygirl
Bethenny Frankel. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Frankel, formerly of "The Real Housewives of New York City," founded Skinnygirl in 2011. The creation of the brand is all documented on "RHONY."

Skinnygirl started as a cocktail company, offering ready-to-serve drinks like margaritas. Frankel sold the cocktail portion of her company in 2011 for a reported $100 million, according to Business Insider, but she still retains naming rights — which has also been lucrative for her.

Now, the brand has expanded to include clothing, beauty products, clothing, popcorn, snacks, salad dressings, and coffee.

Grammy winner Patti LaBelle owns Patti's Good Life, a line of baked goods. In her family, she's always been known for her baking.

patti labelle
Patti LaBelle. Anna Webber/Getty Images

LaBelle is also an accomplished chef. She published her first cookbook, "LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About," in 1999. She then began selling Patti's Good Life baked goods at Walmart in 2015.

  •  

The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland owns a hot sauce company.

Dexter Holland
Dexter Holland performing in 2019. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

The rocker, who is from Garden Grove, California, told the Los Angeles Times in 2009 that the inspiration to start a hot sauce company came from growing up in an area with an abundance of Mexican culture.

"For over two years I searched far and wide for the perfect combination of spices to make your next dining experience a zinger," he writes on the sauce's website

He launched his company, Gringo Bandito, and began selling his Mexican-style hot sauce in 2006.

Media personality, activist, and former model Heather Mills owns the plant-based food company VBites.

Heather Mills
Heather Mills in 2013. picture alliance/Getty Images

VBites, the self-dubbed "original plant-based pioneers," started in 1993 as Redwood Wholefood Company but was bought by Mills in 2009. The company produces vegan alternatives to foods including burgers, cheese, and fish. 

According to the company's website, Mills switched to a plant-based diet after her tragic 1993 accident that required one of her legs to be amputated.

"Although a practicing vegan for many years I realised that I missed the taste of burgers, pizzas and sausages and wished I could still have them," Mills writes on the website. "So decided to begin developing and perfecting plant-based alternatives and VBites was born. We now have over 140 products and I'm so proud of what we have achieved."

