10 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: swing dancing, Day of the Dead, Winter in Paris

Friday, Nov. 3

5 Buck Friday Dance with GottaSwing Charlotte

Location: 501 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Get out and dance with GottaSwing Charlotte’s Five Buck Friday event, which focuses on the fun of swing dancing without a bunch of pretense or pressure. Just $5 gets you admission to three hours of swing dancing with DJs playing toe-tapping swing tunes.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Day of the Dead celebration at Camp North End

Location: 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 12-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Presented in partnership with the Latin American Coalition, save the date for the annual Festival Día de Muertos celebration. This colorful and vibrant event will be held at Camp North End and features traditional foods, folkloric arts and crafts, community altars, traditional dances and fun activities for children.

EpicFest Literary Festival for Kids at ImaginOn

Location: 300 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

EpicFest is a free literary festival that joyfully connects children, teens and families with books and the people who write them through activities that encourage a love of reading and learning. Nationally recognized children’s and young adult authors and illustrators will spend two days in Charlotte to share their latest books, experiences and passion for libraries with kids of all ages.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Providence Chamber Music Recital Series

Location: 2810 Providence Rd a4, Charlotte, NC 28211

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Providence Chamber Music Recital is presenting “Requiem” by Gabriel Fauré at The Chancel Choir of Providence United Methodist Church with orchestral accompaniment Adam Ward, director of music ministries.

Monday, Nov. 6

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Location: 8181 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

Time: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Come and celebrate Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s for a winter experience including Santa’s arrival, a Christmas toy shop and more.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Piano Karaoke and Sing Along at Petra’s

Location: 1919 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Looking for fun plans after work? Come by to Petra’s for a piano karaoke night. Pick a song, grab the mic. Host Ryan Stamey will accompany you on piano while you take the stage. Come grab a drink, sing your heart out, make requests or just sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Trivia at Ghostface Brewing

Location: 215 S Broad St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join Ghostface Brewing every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. for Drinkin’ N Thinkin’ General Knowledge Trivia. Four rounds of super fun trivia including Mixed, Music, True or False, Timed Visual Quiz and a Wager Final Bonus. It’s free to play, with prizes going to the top three teams.

Seabrooks’ Music Bingo at Lake Norman Brewery

Location: 1753 Triangle Cir, Denver, NC 28037

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Get ready for a fun event — Lake Norman Brewery is hosting music bingo. Music bingo starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday and goes until 9 p.m. Expect great music and prizes for each round.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Winter in Paris experience

Location: SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov. 12

Cost: Free

Stop by St Pierre Bakery’s Winter in Paris experience at SouthPark Mall. St Pierre’s Parisian corner of Charlotte will include a Waffle Decorating Grotto, an opportunity to create a holiday postcards and festive French-inspired cocktails created in partnership with Suffolk Punch Brewery. Giveaways will be ongoing over the weekend, as well.

Patrick Alston, Post-Traumatism: In Search of Freedom

Location: Gantt Center, 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join with the Gantt Center to celebrate the opening of Patrick Alston - Post-Traumatism: In Search of Freedom. Curated by Dexter Wimberly, the exhibition seeks to illuminate the profound interconnectedness of human existence and the universality of our struggle for emancipation. Experience and explore the intense abstract works of Patrick Alston, who will attend the opening in person, and gain a deeper understanding of his artistic process in a live talk.

