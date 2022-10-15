10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days

Richard Bradford / Shutterstock.com

During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings.

Sam's Club, which boasts nearly 600 locations across the U.S and Puerto Rico, has won over the hearts (and wallets) of millions of members. But its aisles can be just a tad overwhelming -- especially if you're in a hurry and just looking to duck in and out as quickly as possible. Knowing what to buy is paramount for the shopper budgeting both money and time.

With the weather cooling, you may not naturally gravitate toward the frozen aisle, but there you can find a treasure trove of ready-to-make meals that are perfect for these busy fall days (and nights). Next time you're at Sam's Club, consider these 10 frozen aisle staples that experts recommend.

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Ready to Cook Chicken Wings

"These chicken wings are your perfect solution for an easy weeknight dinner or game day appetizer," said Kelsey Sackmann, MS, RD, a registered dietitian. "Just add your favorite seasoning or sauce and toss in the oven. Plus, you'll get double the amount of wings for almost half the price by stocking up on [a] 10 lb bag."

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Mixed Vegetables

"This blend of carrots, corn, green beans, and peas is great for your favorite fall soups, no thawing required," Sackmann said. "You can also steam the individual pouches in the microwave and use as a simple side dish."

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Shrimp Scampi

"The perfect seafood appetizer is shrimp scampi," said professional chef Jessie Hall. "For a quick, stylish, and full lunch, serve it with linguine spaghetti, rice, or bread and a side of vegetables. It can be swiftly prepared and is ready to cook in less than 10 minutes. Prepared using entire, tail-off shrimp that are responsibly obtained. No need for ahead planning; convenient and simple to prepare."

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Mesquite Grilled Chicken Breasts

"[These] are made with premium chicken breast filets and come in a 3lb bag and are perfect for quick and easy meals," said Brittany Kline, a money-saving kitchen organization and meal planning expert at The Savvy Kitchen. "We love them because they are fully cooked, so all you have to do is warm them and use them in your favorite dish. After warming the chicken breasts, we cube them for salads or slice them for fajitas. They are also great warmed up for sliders if we are looking for a quick, easy dinner after work."

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions

"As a registered dietitian, these frozen salmon fillets from Chile are my top Sam's Club choice because they make for convenient, fast meals and are packed with nutrition benefits," said Bianca Tamburello, RDN on behalf of the Chilean Salmon Marketing Council. "The salmon fillets take just 15 minutes to thaw and cook just as quickly."

Sam's Club

Cedarlane Foods, Breakfast Wraparounds

"At around $2.50 and 12 grams of protein each, these make a practical choice," said Sarah Skovran, RDN LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist and ACE-certified personal trainer. "These are fairly low in calories and carbohydrates, so add a piece of fruit and a yogurt, and you have a fast filling breakfast that can support you for your morning."

Sam's Club

Dole Fruit and Veggie Smoothie Mix, Fruit 'n Greens

"If you're a smoothie fan, it doesn't get any easier than Dole 'Fruit N Greens' smoothie mix," Skovran said. "These are individually packaged, so all you have to do is add the contents to a blender with your liquid and blend. You get a variety of fruits plus spinach, with no measuring or opening of multiple containers."

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frozen Pizza

"Frozen pizza is also a great choice for when you're super busy and don't have time to cook," said Rusty Hansen, professional chef at Hunters Feast. "And when it's this cold outside, there's nothing better than coming home after a long day and putting on your comfiest pajamas before eating some delicious pizza in front of the TV."

iStock.com

Veggie Burgers (Various Options)

"Veggie burgers are great because they're easy to cook and don't require any additional ingredients other than maybe some cheese or condiments like ketchup or mustard depending on which flavor you choose," Hansen said.

Shutterstock.com

Various Pies

"Fall is the perfect time for baked goods, especially pie," Skovran said. "If you don't have time or inclination to bake from scratch, Sam's Club has several frozen options. Member's Mark makes a fall favorite -- apple pie -- that you can put into the oven straight from the freezer."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam's Club for Busy Fall Days