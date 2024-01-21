The 10 frozen meals an Aldi employee swears by for her family of 4

As an Aldi employee, I love picking up tasty frozen foods for my family.

The Kirkwood breaded chicken-breast fillets are hearty and taste home-cooked.

I add the Season's Choice tropical blend of frozen fruit to smoothies for a speedy breakfast.

As a busy mom and Aldi employee, I need easy meals that come together quickly for my family.

Here are 10 frozen foods I like to pick up at Aldi.

The Season's Choice hash-brown patties are perfect for breakfast.

Each pack of Season's Choice hash browns comes with 20 patties. Dajha Zamot

There's nothing like homemade breakfast, and I love using the Season's Choice hash-browns patties in my meals.

The patties are perfect alongside eggs for a quick, easy breakfast.

The Breakfast Best French-toast sticks are great for those with a sweet tooth.

I serve the Breakfast Best French-toast sticks with eggs. Dajha Zamot

If you're looking for a quick but easy breakfast, I highly recommend trying the Breakfast Best French-toast sticks.

You can choose from original or double-cinnamon flavors.

I love to pair them with scrambled eggs for a savory and sweet combination.

The Sundae Shoppe mochi ice cream is a satisfying dessert.

The Sundae Shoppe mochi comes in different flavors. Dajha Zamot

A good snack, like the Sundae Shoppe mochi ice cream, always cheers me up.

The ice cream comes in an assortment of flavors, including strawberry, mango, and cookies-and-cream.

For me, the best part is that they're mess-free and bite-sized.

The Kirkwood all-natural chicken wings make a filling dinner.

I pair the Kirkwood all-natural chicken wings with green beans and corn. Dajha Zamot

I'd recommend almost any Kirkwood product at Aldi, but if you're looking for a filling, reliable meal, I'd tell you to grab the all-natural chicken wings.

These wings don't disappoint, especially when paired with corn or green beans.

Season's Choice steamed broccoli florets make for an easy, nutritious side.

I think the Season's Choice steamed broccoli florets are delicious. Dajha Zamot

Though I'd love to have access to a fresh garden, the Season's Choice frozen broccoli florets will do for now.

Broccoli is my go-to vegetable when I need a nutritious side.

When I'm not eating or serving it by itself, I use it to make a quick broccoli casserole.

The Bremer flatbread-pocket snack sandwiches satisfy my cravings.

I go for the Bremer flatbread-pocket snack sandwiches when I need a hearty snack. Dajha Zamot

As someone who's six months pregnant, the Beamer flatbread-pocket snack sandwiches from the frozen section are my best friend.

They take less than 15 minutes to heat up and have a great salty, cheesy flavor. My location carries two flavors: Angus-beef patty cheeseburger and chicken melts.

I love pairing the sandwiches with french fries or eating them by themselves.

Pair your pasta with Mama Cozzi's five-cheese Texas toast.

Mama Cozzi's five-cheese Texas toast hits the spot. Dajha Zamot

If I'm making pasta, I must have Mama Cozzi's Texas toast to go with it.

I picked up the five-cheese version, made with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Parmesan, and Asiago this time.

My family loves enjoying the cheesy bread alongside spaghetti and meatballs.

I highly recommend the Specially Selected lobster mac and cheese.

I pick up frozen foods I can make for my family in a pinch. Dajha Zamot

If you like mac and cheese, I think you should try the lobster version from Specially Selected.

This is my store's most popular Specially Selected item.

It can serve as a side dish to a family dinner or become the star of the show at an event.

When I need a good home-cooked meal, I reach for the Kirkwood breaded chicken-breast fillets.

The Kirkwood breaded chicken-breast fillets pair well with potatoes and corn. Dajha Zamot

As a wife, mom, and full-time employee, I love making quick yet delicious recipes with the Kirkwood breaded chicken-breast fillets.

I find they taste like you prepared the chicken yourself.

They're also perfect for pairing with mashed potatoes and corn.

The Season's Choice tropical blend of frozen fruit is perfect for smoothies.

I add the Season's Choice tropical blend of frozen fruit to my breakfasts. Dajha Zamot

Smoothies are the way to go, so I like to pick up the Season's Choice frozen fruit.

Using mixed frozen fruit in my smoothies and acai bowls was a game changer.

I picked up the tropical blend with pineapple, mango, strawberries, and papaya this time.

I also like to give the frozen fruit to my teething little ones.

Read the original article on Business Insider