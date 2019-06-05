15 Fun 4th of July Activities That the Whole Family Will Love

With the kids out of school and you off of work, the 4th of July weekend is the best time to cross a couple of items off your summer bucket list. Sure you could just let it be a typical summer day. But why not break away from the same old routine and plan some fun 4th of July activities?



If you want to stay close to home, you can plan something as inexpensive as heating up the grill and baking patriotic desserts; or you can go all-out and plan a big barbecue for friends and family. But, if you’d rather get away for the weekend, you can plan a trip to the nearest beach - kids or sans kids - or visit patriotic landmarks. Just don’t forget to catch a firework show at the end of the night!



So, if you're still looking for some ideas, scroll through for some fun 4th of July activities

