10 Gambino crime family members and associates arrested on charges including intimidation with bat

Ten members and associated of the Gambino crime family were arrested and accused of crimes aimed at strong arming their way into New York City garbage hauling and demolition businesses, authorities said Wednesday.

And at least four of the defendants were accused of wielding a baseball bat as part of their intimidation tactics to gain entry to those lucrative fields, prosecutors said.

The men face a 16-count indictment, unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn, which include allegations of racketeering conspiracy, extortion, witness retaliation and union-related crimes "committed in an attempt to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries," according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A woman stands near the Brooklyn federal court. (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images file)

“As alleged, for years, the defendants committed violent extortions, assaults, arson, witness retaliation and other crimes in an attempt to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Alleged Gambino organized crime family soldier Diego “Danny” Tantillo and associates Vito Rappa and Kyle “Twin” Johnson allegedly threatened a victim in the carting business with a baseball bat and set fire to the steps of his house, damaged one of his trucks and assaulted an associate, prosecutors said.

“Today’s arrests reflect the commitment of this Office and our law enforcement partners, both here and abroad, to keep our communities safe by the complete dismantling of organized crime," Peace said in the statement.

The list of suspects was topped by Joseph Lanni, also known as “Joe Brooklyn” or “Mommino,” who is an alleged Gambino captain

Alleged Gambino soldiers Angelo “Fifi” Gradilone and James LaForte also face charges.

And alleged Gambino associates Francesco “Uncle Ciccio” Vicari, Salvatore DiLorenzo, Robert Brooke and Vincent “Vinny Slick” Minsquero were also implicated.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men had hired or been assigned attorneys by early Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com