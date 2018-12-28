10 Genius Decisions Real People Made for Their Careers This Year

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Decisions People Made for Their Careers in 2018

Making a decision to change something about your career can be tough. Whether it’s deciding to switch jobs, go back to school for an advanced degree or launch your own business, it can feel like leaping into the unknown. But those decisions — even the riskiest ones — can pay off.

For the following 10 ordinary people in all kinds of jobs, from marketer to writer and CEO, betting big really paid off. Let them inspire you to set your own career goals and take action to achieve them.

Deciding to Pursue an Executive MBA

By all measures, Jacqueline Tung has been successful. In just 12 years, she has climbed the career ladder in the financial services industry to become vice president of sales at NEI Investments, Canada’s leading provider of responsible investing solutions. However, she decided this year that she wanted a new challenge: to go back to school and get an MBA.

So she enrolled in Ivey Business School’s executive MBA program and has been attending classes four days a month — all while continuing to work. “My whole goal is to continue to grow personally and professionally,” Tung said. And going to graduate school has allowed her to do that because she’s been exposed to people from a variety of industries with different viewpoints and different approaches to decision-making. As a result, she’s gained new perspectives she can apply to her work in the financial services industry. “Learning is really important,” she said. “As people, we need to grow. We need to grow to stay relevant.”

When she graduates in June 2019, Tung said she believes the investment she has made in herself will be worth the time, effort and money she has put into it.

Getting Certified as a Career Coach

Esther Gonzalez Freeman has been a university administrator for the past 16 years. In that role, she coached students and staff but felt called to make an impact beyond the campus she was serving. So Freeman decided this year to become a board-certified life, career and business coach and launch her own company, E Powered Media.

She admits that it hasn’t been easy, but the sacrifices she and her family have made have been worth it to make her dream come true. “Entrepreneurship is not as sexy as the movies and social media make it out to be, but I feel like I am finally walking in my purpose,” Freeman said.

Joining a CEO Mentoring Program

Even CEOs need mentorship sometimes. That’s what John Crossman, CEO of Crossman & Company, realized this year. His real estate firm had grown quickly, representing 400 shopping centers throughout the Southeast. “It became apparent that we needed to make a ton of changes,” Crossman said. “After a great deal of research, I found that joining a CEO group was exactly what I needed.”

He had to pay a fee to join the group, but it was worth it because it gave him access to other CEOs who’d been through the same challenges his company is facing and who had wisdom to share. As a result of what he learned in the group, Crossman put a leadership team in place at his company, empowered them to do their jobs and restructured how he personally deals with business needs.

Leaving a Low-Wage Job to Launch a Business

Hilary Hull was working at a small marketing agency with low wages, few workplace benefits and no room for growth. So she decided it was time to make a career change. She left the world of marketing behind to launch her own wedding and portrait photography business, Hilary Hull Photography.

She started her business in late October 2017 and built up a portfolio before launching it to the public through social media and a website in February 2018. “Owning my own business has been one of the hardest but best decisions of my life,” Hull said. “I have always had that entrepreneurial spirit, wanting to own something that I built … I am able to control my own success.” Best of all, because she is doing something she is passionate about, it doesn’t even feel like work.