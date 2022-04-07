10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elyssa Kirkham
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Nati Harnik / AP
Nati Harnik / AP

Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing.

Related: 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally
Learn: These 15 Billionaires Got Richer During The Pandemic

When you're aiming to reach the top of the mountain, it's usually wise to closely follow the footprints of those who have successfully made the climb before you. Your odds of investing success can increase exponentially if you learn and apply Buffett's best investing tips.

DedMityay / Shutterstock.com
DedMityay / Shutterstock.com

1. Never Lose Money

One of the most popular pieces of Buffett advice is as follows: "Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1." If you're working from a loss, it's that much harder to get back to where you started, let alone to earn gains.

Juthamat89 / Shutterstock.com
Juthamat89 / Shutterstock.com

2. Get High Value at a Low Price

In the 2008 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter, Buffett shared another key principle: "Price is what you pay; value is what you get." Losing money can happen when you pay a price that doesn't match the value you get -- such as when you pay high interest on credit card debt or spend on items you'll rarely use.

Instead, live modestly like Buffett by looking for opportunities to get more value at a lower price. "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down," Buffett wrote.

g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

3. Form Healthy Money Habits

In a 2007 address at the University of Florida, Buffett said, "Most behavior is habitual, and they say that the chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken." Work on building positive money habits, and breaking those that hurt your wallet.

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

4. Avoid Debt, Especially Credit Card Debt

Buffett built his wealth by getting interest to work for him -- instead of working to pay interest, as many Americans do. "I've seen more people fail because of liquor and leverage -- leverage being borrowed money," Buffett said in a 1991 speech at the University of Notre Dame. "You really don't need leverage in this world much. If you're smart, you're going to make a lot of money without borrowing."

Buffett is especially wary of credit cards. His advice is to avoid them altogether. "Interest rates are very high on credit cards," Buffett once said. "Sometimes they are 18%. Sometimes they are 20 percent. If I borrowed money at 18% or 20%, I'd be broke."

nikolaeff / Shutterstock.com
nikolaeff / Shutterstock.com

5. Keep Cash On Hand

Another key to ensuring security is to always keep cash reserves on hand. "We always maintain at least $20 billion -- and usually far more -- in cash equivalents," Buffett said in the 2014 Berkshire Hathaway annual report.

Businesses and individuals alike might get an itch to put liquid cash to work through investments. "Cash, though, is to a business as oxygen is to an individual: never thought about when it is present, the only thing in mind when it is absent," Buffett said. "When bills come due, only cash is legal tender. Don't leave home without it."

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

6. Invest In Yourself

According to Inc.com, Buffett said, "Invest in as much of yourself as you can. You are your own biggest asset by far." He echoed those sentiments in a CNBC interview when he said, "Anything you do to improve your own talents and make yourself more valuable will get paid off in terms of appropriate real purchasing power."

Those returns are big, too. "Anything you invest in yourself, you get back tenfold," Buffett said. And unlike other assets and investments, "nobody can tax it away; they can't steal it from you."

tsyhun / Shutterstock.com
tsyhun / Shutterstock.com

7. Learn About Money

Part of investing in yourself should be learning more about managing money. As an investor, much of Buffett's job consists of limiting exposure and minimizing risk. And "risk comes from not knowing what you're doing," Buffett once said, according to Forbes. The more you know about personal finance, the more security you'll have as you minimize risks.

The lesson from this Buffett quote is to actively educate yourself about personal finance. As Charlie Munger -- Buffett's partner -- put it, "Go to bed smarter than when you woke up."

create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com
create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com

8. Trust a Low-Cost Index Fund for Your Portfolio

While much of Buffett's wisdom and advice borders on the philosophical, he has also provided some actionable tips that nearly anyone can apply. For instance, Buffett urges the average investor to purchase index funds.

"Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund," he wrote in his 2013 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

Buffett has given this advice for years. "If you invested in a very low-cost index fund -- where you don't put the money in at one time, but average in over 10 years -- you'll do better than 90% of people who start investing at the same time," Buffett said at the 2004 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

9. Give Back

According to Forbes, Buffett once said, "If you're in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%." And as a top member of that 1% himself, Buffett makes it a point to put his money where his mouth is.

Along with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Buffett is a founder of The Giving Pledge, which is a promise made by more than 100 billionaires to give their fortunes away. While you might not be a billionaire, you can still enrich your life by giving back.

Air Images / Shutterstock.com
Air Images / Shutterstock.com

10. View Money as a Long-Term Game

Buffett once said, "Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." And it's true. Planting and nurturing the seeds of financial success now will lead to shade to enjoy later in life. That shade might include freedom from debts, a secure retirement or the ability to cover the cost of college for your children.

Such a long-term view of money is central to Buffett's investing decisions. In his 2014 letter to shareholders, he said people should "invest with a multi-decade horizon ... Their focus should remain fixed on attaining significant gains in purchasing power over their investing lifetime." He urged investors not to focus on moments of stock market volatility or economic crisis.

Building true wealth and financial security takes time, and you'll likely encounter financial challenges along the way. But viewing your finances as a lifelong endeavor can help you stay on course despite hardships. That gives you a financial foundation that will last.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

    Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas.

  • Dave Ramsey Says These 8 Types of Insurance are Crucial to Protecting Your Family and Finances

    Most people know they need certain kinds of insurance protection in place, such as home insurance and auto insurance. In fact, finance expert Dave Ramsey has identified eight crucial types of insurance that consumers shouldn't go without. As Ramsey points out, complying with the law isn't the only reason to buy car insurance.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids paying UK tax as she regards India as her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Russia says it sent $650 million bond payment in rubles after US Treasury blocked dollar transfers

    Ratings agencies have said that payment in rubles on dollar bonds would put Russia in a technical default.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market rebounded robustly, hotter than ever, particularly in 2021. As we've rolled into 2022, the market is starting to simmer...

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

    Some sectors of the population may feel the pain of interest rate hikes, while current retirees, and those near retirement, could actually benefit.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Looking for Bargains. It Just Took a Stake in HP.

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • The tax breaks backing Plug Power's new $93 million factory

    Plug Power Inc. is seeking millions of dollars in tax exemptions and other financial assistance to offset its big investment at the Vista Technology Campus. The requests, which are pending before the Albany County Industrial Development Agency, are separate from the millions of dollars in tax exemptions that have been awarded to an LLC controlled by Joe Nicolla, president of Columbia Development Cos., who put the Plug Power deal together with assistance from county and town officials. The facilities will house Plug Power's fast-growing GenDrive business unit, which manufacturers fuel cells that power forklifts, pallet jacks and other equipment for customers such as Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot.