These 10 global flight routes are where airlines made the most money in 2018 and 2019

Air travel data firm OAG ranked the highest revenue-generating routes for airlines in the world for the 12-month period from April 2018 to March 2019, revealing which routes are most important to some of the world's top airlines.

Most of the routes originate or terminate in London, a highly influential economic center and European connection hub.

The highest revenue route in the world was London-New York with British Airways earning over $1 billion on the route.

Just because an air route is popular does not make it the most lucrative. An airline can connect two cities with multiple flights per day and still not make as much revenue as they would with a small handful of flights on key routes.

Air travel data firm OAG compiled a list of the top 10 routes that generate the most revenue and that airlines that bring in the most cash from them during a 12-month period from March 2018 to April 2019.

The rankings show that business travelers continue to be the biggest market for airlines, as seen with the number of routes on the list that connect economic hubs and the aircraft serving those routes.

London, one of the world's most influential economic hubs, was featured numerous times in the list, with service to and from the UK capital among the most revenue-generating for most airlines.

In North America, domestic routes also appeared frequently, with transcontinental routes in the US and Canada earning the most revenue for some of the continent's largest airlines.

Take a look at just which routes are the most important to some airlines. All revenue figures are estimates provided by OAG.

10. Air Canada: Toronto (YYZ) - Vancouver (YVR)

The near-2,000 mile nautical route that connects Toronto and Vancouver yielded Air Canada an estimated $541,122,509 during the 12-month period, making the domestic hop Air Canada's highest revenue earning route. The route saw over 45,000 hours of scheduled flight time during that time period, with each hour earning the airline almost $12,000 despite competing with WestJet, Sunwing Airlines, and Flair Airlines.

Air Canada connects two of the country's largest cities with multiple flights per day with aircraft ranging from its smaller Airbus A320 family narrow-bodies to its largest wide-body aircraft including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing 777, and Airbus A330. The wide-body aircraft allow for maximum capacity on the route while also catering to business travelers sitting in premium cabins that have access to larger and more private lie-flat seats.

9. Singapore Airlines: Singapore (SIN) - Sydney (SYD)

With four daily flights between the two Asia-Pacific economic hubs, Singapore Airlines earned $549,711,946 in revenue. Despite competing with the likes of Qantas and British Airways, as well as low-cost subsidiary Scoot, Singapore Airlines dominated the route with two of its four departures being operated by the Airbus A380 and the other by Boeing 777 aircraft.

The 12-month period saw 26,402 scheduled flight hours bringing in $20,821 per hour. Singapore's Airbus A380s are also known for their extravagant first-class cabins featuring spacious, fully-enclosed suites complete with proper beds, full-screen televisions, and a vanity counter.

8. Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong (HKG) - London (LHR)

Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong (HKG) - London (LHR)