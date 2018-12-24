10 Gold Outfits That Aren't Over-the-Top

Holiday dressing = sparkles, right? Come December and January, the glitz and the glamour from sequins, metallic fabrics, and velvet is everywhere, and rightfully so. But we don't believe shiny festive outfits should be restricted solely to the eveningwear category, which is why we like incorporating holiday garments in with our daily staples. The one color that works every time for this purpose? Gold. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 gold outfits that miraculously aren’t over-the-top. See a few style combinations care of our favorite influencers below, and scroll on to shop their looks for yourself.

Gold suits were made to be worn at golden hour. More

Pair your gold velvet pants with a leather jacket to balance the outfit out. More

Add just a gold shimmer to your outfit by opting for gold shoes. More

Elevate your black jeans with a gold top. More