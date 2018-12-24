10 Gold Outfits That Aren't Over-the-Top

Bianca Nieves

Holiday dressing = sparkles, right? Come December and January, the glitz and the glamour from sequins, metallic fabrics, and velvet is everywhere, and rightfully so. But we don't believe shiny festive outfits should be restricted solely to the eveningwear category, which is why we like incorporating holiday garments in with our daily staples. The one color that works every time for this purpose? Gold. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 gold outfits that miraculously aren’t over-the-top. See a few style combinations care of our favorite influencers below, and scroll on to shop their looks for yourself.

Gold suits were made to be worn at golden hour. 
Pair your gold velvet pants with a leather jacket to balance the outfit out. 
Add just a gold shimmer to your outfit by opting for gold shoes.
Elevate your black jeans with a gold top. 
Dress up your graphic sweater with a pleated gold skirt. 
Get ready for the night with a gold suit and peek-through bralette. 
Or wear your gold suit during the day with a graphic tee. 
Make your winter outfits stand out with a pair of gold pants. 
Instead of going for a complicated hairdo, go for a nice headband. 
Gold backgrounds are optional when wearing your pleated gold skirt. 

