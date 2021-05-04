Make It Mom's Best Mother's Day Ever By Baking Her This Chocolate Chip Triple-Decker Ice Cream Cake

  • <p>A unique cake can make any day better, and it’s sure to add even more cheer on a special holiday. And there are few people more deserving of a delicious dessert than mothers. They work so hard to bring their children joy, and to pass on all the lessons they’ve learned in their own lives. So this year, consider telling Mom how much she means to you with a tasty (and, dare we say, Pinterest-worthy) Mother's Day cake. </p><p>Every mom will appreciate one of these scrumptious cake designs, whether it's a chocolate meringue layer cake, a delicious raspberry pink velvet cake, or some special cupcakes. One of them could even make the perfect dramatic finale to <a href="http://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/g2237/brunch-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your family's Mother's Day brunch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your family's Mother's Day brunch</a> or <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/g2954/mothers-day-dinner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day dinner</a>. Looking for more sweets that will make Mom happy? Check out these <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g95/mothers-day-dessert-recipes-72419/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day dessert ideas." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day dessert ideas.</a></p>
  • <p>This salty-sweet bundt cake will have Mom running back for seconds (and thirds)!</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a50264/salted-butterscotch-banana-bundt-cake-recipe-wdy0515/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Salted Butterscotch-Banana Bundt Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Salted Butterscotch-Banana Bundt Cake recipe.</a></strong></em></p>
  • <p>Turn a classic treat into an impressive and surprisingly easy three-layer dessert that'll give your mother something to scream about (in a good way!).</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32883539/chocolate-chip-triple-decker-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Chocolate Chip Triple-Decker Ice Cream Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Chocolate Chip Triple-Decker Ice Cream Cake recipe.</a></em></strong></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.womansday.com/relationships/family-friends/g1123/cheap-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:37 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts She Really Wants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">37 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts She Really Wants</a></p>
  • <p>Mom won't be able to resist this decadent meringue layer cake that's filled with chocolate mousse and topped with fresh raspberries. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19124220/chocolate-meringue-layer-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Chocolate Meringue Layer Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Chocolate Meringue Layer Cake recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>This melt-in-your-mouth cake is the perfect dessert for <span class="redactor-unlink">Mother's Day brunch</span>. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19810598/rhubarb-and-almond-upside-down-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Rhubarb and Almond Upside-Down Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Rhubarb and Almond Upside-Down Cake recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>Not only is this cake topped with big coconut flakes, inside is an equally irresistible angel food cake. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a11312/coconut-cream-cake-recipe-122683/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Coconut Cream Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Coconut Cream Cake recipe.</em></a></strong><br></p>
  • <p>What's the secret ingredient that gives these mini upside-down cakes their tropical flavor? Coconut milk in the mix! <br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a59002/mini-pineapple-upside-down-cakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Mini Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Mini Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes recipe.</em></a> </strong></p>
  • <p>For maximum flavor, don't skip adding the lemon pudding on top. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53696/key-lime-poke-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Key Lime Poke Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Key Lime Poke Cake recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>This cake is almost too pretty to eat! </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a10913/lemon-poppy-seed-cake-strawberries-recipe-122355/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Lemon Poppy Seed Cake with Strawberries recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Lemon Poppy Seed Cake with Strawberries recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>Everyone at brunch will love having his or her own mini bundt cake. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a50261/mini-lemon-blueberry-bundt-cakes-recipe-wdy0515/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Mini Lemon-Blueberry Bundt Cakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Mini Lemon-Blueberry Bundt Cakes recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>For something different for Mom, try this famous ice cream cake. It has a ladyfinger cookie base and a toasted meringue topping.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a59423/best-baked-alaska-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Baked Alaska recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Baked Alaska recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>For a tropical dessert, try this cupcake recipe, which combines the flavors of pineapples and bananas and is decorated with pineapple and blueberry "flowers."</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19123934/hummingbird-cupcake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Hummingbird Cupcakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Hummingbird Cupcakes recipe.</em></a> </strong></p>
  • <p>Make mom feel extra special by creating this showstopper of a springtime confection. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54430/pink-ombre-cake-with-buttercream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Pink Ombré Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Pink Ombré Cake recipe.</a> </em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>This treat features layers of fresh strawberry-rhubarb compote and oh-so-sweet cream cheese frosting. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a39888/strawberry-rhubarb-layer-cake-recipe-ghk0414/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Strawberry Rhubarb Layer Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Strawberry Rhubarb Layer Cake recipe. </em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Make this gift even more personal by topping these miniature cheesecakes with mom's favorite fruits or candies. </p><p><strong><em><a href="http://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a34796/mix-match-mini-cheesecakes-recipe-ghk0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Mix and Match Mini Cheesecakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Mix and Match Mini Cheesecakes recipe.</a> </em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>This layered number, which overflows with vanilla icing and fresh blueberries, will be the highlight of your mom's day. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a13417/lemon-blueberry-layer-cake-recipe-wdy0414/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Lemon Blueberry Layer Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Lemon Blueberry Layer Cake recipe. </em></strong></a><br></p>
  • <p>This bright and cheery cake (made with almond extract instead of vanilla) will make Mom's day!</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a11896/daisy-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Daisy Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Daisy Cake recipe.</em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Does Mom <em>love</em> cereal? Then surprise her on Mother's Day with cake for breakfast!</p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a46351/froot-loops-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>If you're not fully confident in your baking skills, try an easy sheet pan cake — this one is especially great if you prefer to make it ahead of time.</p><p><em><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a30996763/carrot-sheet-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>.</strong></em></p>
  • <p>Covered in a pretty-in-pink raspberry cream cheese frosting, this fluffy pink velvet cake is also topped with edible flowers and sweet meringues. </p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41986/raspberry-pink-velvet-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living</a>. </em></strong></p>
  • <p>If you're a fan of the classic Andes mints you'll love this minty chocolatey cake. </p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50654/andes-chocolate-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>If your mother is a classic carrot cake kind of woman, this will be the dessert of her dreams.</p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58283/best-carrot-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </em></strong></p>
  • <p>This warm, crumbly dessert tastes like summer in a bowl. Your mom will love the fresh fruity taste. <br></p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27973835/peach-dump-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>Take a simple pound cake to the next level with this salted caramel sauce. Is your mouth watering just thinking about it? </p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28540769/salted-caramel-pound-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </em></strong></p>
  • <p>This simple vanilla bundt cake is perfect for any occasion, and your mother will probably ask for the recipe after she's devoured her slice. Dress it up with a berry compote or some chocolate details. </p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19637463/best-bundt-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </em></strong></p>
  • <p>Red velvet is a classic flavor, not to mention a pretty looking cake! And this cream cheese frosting is to die for. </p><p><strong><em>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58093/best-red-velvet-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </em></strong></p>
