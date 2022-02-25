10 great plants to give as gifts

Plants make an excellent gift for anyone in your life.

I love giving (and receiving) gifts. For many people, it’s a love language. I especially love gifting plants because they are vibrant, alive, and serve as a reminder of the friendship I share with the giftee. Plants make great gifts for a range of occasions: housewarmings, birthdays, holidays, and celebrations of accomplishment. Plus, they last longer than a bottle of wine or gift card. Here are some of the best plants to gift.

1. A spider plant

You can propagate an existing spider plant to make gifts from the "babies."

My go-to plant to give is a spider plant. It’s easy to care for because it only requires indirect light and weekly waterings. The plant can be large, but you can also propagate the “babies” from a large plant and gift those instead—which means your plant and the one you gift are connected. Spider plants are also non-toxic, making them pet-friendly in case the home you’re gifting into has furry friends.

Get the Variegated Spider Plant at Amazon for $13.99

2. A pilea plant

This "friendship plant" is a cute way to show someone you care.

Pilea peperomioides, also known as the Chinese money plant, is a popular plant to gift. I’ve heard it called a “friendship plant,” especially because it grows small baby plants that you can repot and give, very similar to the propagation process. Pilea plants require bright to indirect lighting and add a bright pop of greenery to any window sill or shelf. I especially love the round leaves.

Get the Pilea Peperomioides at The Sill for $38

3. A jade plant

Jade is a low-maintenance plant.

Jade plants are part of the succulent family, so they tend to be low-maintenance. They love bright light and can go a while between waterings, so they’re great gifts for busy (or forgetful) friends. Sunset jades like this one can turn a bit pink or purple around the edges in the sun, which some people mistake for sunburn—which happens to plants too. As long as you pair this with a well-draining pot, you’re good to go.

Get the Sunset Jade Plant at Amazon for $12.50

4. A snake plant

Snake plants may be more expensive than others, but they boast an impressive size.

Snake plants are larger than others on this list, but they’re just as easy to care for and are inexpensive for their size. The leaves are shaped like swords, growing up and then fanning out slightly towards sunlight. You may see these flanking fireplaces or porch steps as cooler temperatures come around, but snake plants are happy in almost any room because they can grow in low light. I recommend gifting these in pairs unless you know your recipient has a corner available.

Get the Large Snake Laurentii at The Sill for $75

5. A ZZ plant

ZZ plants grow well even in low-light settings.

ZZ plants have thick, waxy leaves that grow along a vertical stem. ZZ plants are fun and carefree; they grow in practically any light or humidity level, making them a good gift for someone who may not have a lot of light in their home. ZZ plants grow moderately quickly and last forever (at least in my experience) so these are great gifts for saying “thank you” or “congratulations.”

Get the ZZ Plant at Bloomscape for $69

6. A philodendron

Hanging plants aren't just for spring.

I see people gift hanging baskets of flowers and plants in the spring, often close to Mother’s Day, but not during other parts of the year. I think we should change that. Many hanging plants, like this ​​Philodendron Brasil, will do well in outside air and humidity, but remember to bring it inside for winter! Philodendrons are easy to grow and care for, and they are more beautiful in time because they vine downwards.

Get the Philodendron Brasil at The Home Depot for $23.98

7. A red prayer plant

Prayer plants are said to bring good luck to recipients.

A prayer plant (maranta plant) makes a wonderful gift for someone who has accomplished something or is having a hard time. I’ve seen them given to people struggling with grief and illness, and I was given one from my college workplace at graduation. The prayer plant is said to bring good luck. The maranta plant gets its name from its leaves, which move and fold throughout the day resembling hands held together in prayer. The leaves are very beautiful, especially some variants that have an almost-neon pink color of veins.

Get the Red Prayer Plant at Bloomscape for $39

8. A monstera plant

Monstera plants are a fun option for a design-focused friend.

The Monstera Adansonii, better known as a “Swiss cheese plant” is a conversation starter and altogether fun to look at. The leaves are bright and have different sized and shaped holes, like Swiss cheese. The plant will do well in most environments but prefers medium, indirect light and biweekly waterings. I’d gift this to a friend who likes abstract decor for maximal appreciation.

Get the Monstera Adansonii at The Sill for $43

9. A succulent

Succulents are low-maintenance and just plain adorable.

Succulents are popular gifts because they’re small and relatively easy to care for. Most need bright light and occasional waterings. This assortment from The Sill has three popular succulent types, and they’re small enough to fit on a desk or windowsill. You could also gift a hoya heart plant for a more romantic vibe; I gave one to my boyfriend on our first Valentine’s Day and it’s still around four years later.

10. A fake plant

A faux fiddle leaf plant can look just as good as the real thing.

Some people don’t have a green thumb, or space, or time to care for a plant—and that’s OK! Consider gifting them an artificial plant to add a pop of color to any room, as well as some height. This faux fiddle leaf plant makes a great gift for an office space or nursery and will look great in the background of Zoom calls or photos.

Get the Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig from Amazon starting at $59.99

