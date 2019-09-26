The 10 Hardest Math Problems That Remain Unsolved

For all the recent strides we’ve made in the math world, like how a supercomputer finally solved the Sum of Three Cubes problem that puzzled mathematicians for 65 years, we’re forever crunching calculations in pursuit of deeper numerical knowledge. Some math problems have been challenging us for centuries, and while brain-busters like the ones that follow may seem impossible, someone is bound to solve ‘em eventually. Maybe.

For now, take a crack at the toughest math problems known to man, woman, and machine.