10 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

Mario Gabelli built his reputation as one of Wall Street’s most successful investors when he caught the media and telecommunication wave just as it was blasting off in the 1980s. He founded GAMCO Investors in 1977 and is currently serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the firm. The firm includes two businesses, GAMCO Asset Management and Gabelli Funds. As of September 2022, the billionaire’s real-time net worth stands at $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

From the very beginning, GAMCO Investors seeks to invest in value, growth, ESG-centric, and convertible securities. The firm’s research-driven investment philosophy takes its inspiration from Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Before investing in a company, the fund carries out meticulous research of its fundamentals, balance sheet, earnings, and free cash flow generation. In addition to this, Gabelli has always been fond of investing in different industries which act in accordance with his firm’s investment philosophy. This approach led to the development of the Gabelli Pet Parents Fund, which was founded in 2018. The fund delivered a 53.4% return in 2020 and gained 6.83% since its inception, as reported by Business Insider. The firm’s Gabelli Capital Asset Fund surged 7.90% in the last ten years with its five-year return of 4.3%.

GAMCO Investors’ dividend investment is also worth noticing. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust was founded in 2003 with the aim to provide high returns to shareholders. Under stable market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying companies. Since its inception, the fund delivered a 7.53% return to shareholders and gained 6.07% in the last five years.

As of the end of Q2 2022, GAMCO Investors’ 13F portfolio had a value of over $9 billion, down from $11 billion in the previous quarter. The hedge fund invested heavily in services, industrial goods, and consumer goods sectors, with technology and healthcare taking up significant portions of its portfolio. Dividend stocks also make up a notable section of the portfolio. Some of the best dividend stocks that the firm had investments in include The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). In this article, we will further discuss high dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli.

10 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

Our Methodology:

For this list, we selected dividend stocks from GAMCO Investors' 13F portfolio as of Q2 2022. The stocks mentioned below have dividend yields above 3%, as of September 26.

10. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dividend Yield as of September 26: 3.01%

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $54,407,000

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a New York-based multinational financial services company that provides banking, investment, and mortgage products and services. In September, Deutsche Bank maintained its Buy rating on the stock with a $60 price target as the firm sees strong loan growth which would lift its net interest income.

GAMCO Investors opened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter of 2012 with shares worth over $107.4 million. In Q2 2022, the hedge fund owned roughly 1.4 million WFC shares, worth over $54.4 million. The company represented 0.59% of billionaire Gabelli's portfolio.

On July 26, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a 20% hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share. This was the company's second dividend raise this year, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks in GAMCO's portfolio. As of September 26, the stock's dividend yield came in at 3.01%.

At the end of Q2 2022, 83 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), down from 93 a quarter earlier. These stakes hold a collective value of over $5.1 billion. Eagle Capital Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q2.

In addition to The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is also considered one of the best dividend stocks due to its consistent dividend payments.

9. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Dividend Yield as of September 26: 3.19%

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $73,302,000

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) is an Ohio-based manufacturing company that specializes in the production of plastics and rubber products. Though the company hasn't raised its dividends since 2014, it continued making consistent dividend payments over these years. Currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share and has a yield of 3.19%, as recorded on September 26.

GAMCO Investors initiated its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) with shares worth over $55 million during the third quarter of 2012. At the end of Q2 2022, the firm owned over 3.2 million shares of the company, after reducing its position by 2%. The firm's total MYE stake amounted to over $73.3 million, which represented 0.8% of its 13F portfolio.

At the end of Q2 2022, 9 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned stakes in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE), compared with 10 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $114 million. Jim Simons and Israel Englander were some of the company's most prominent stakeholders in Q2.

8. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Dividend Yield as of September 26: 3.22%

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $44,390,000

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is one of America's largest suppliers of industrial and environmental machinery. The company also sells products related to chemical and other industries. The company was a part of 13 hedge fund portfolios in Q2 2022, according to Insider Monkey's data. The stakes owned by these hedge funds hold a consolidated value of over $148.2 million. Among these hedge funds, First Eagle Investment Management had the largest position in the company in Q2.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has been a holding of GAMCO Investors for over a decade now when the hedge fund purchased over $151.6 million worth of stake in the company. At the end of Q2 2022, the fund had over 1.5 million FLS shares, worth over $44.3 million. The company accounted for 0.48% of billionaire Gabelli's portfolio.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is one of the best dividend stocks in GAMCO's portfolio as it maintains a 15-year streak of dividend payments. It currently pays $0.20 per share in quarterly dividends, with a dividend yield of 3.22%, as of September 26.

In August, Citigroup raised its price target on Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to $39 with a Buy rating on the shares. The firm thinks that the company is getting better at managing the current challenging environment and is well-positioned for good margin expansion in 2023.

7. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dividend Yield as of September 26: 3.26%

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $59,553,000

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) is a Nevada-based company that provides natural gas services to its residential, industrial, and commercial customers. In August, BofA raised its price target on the stock to $96 with a Buy rating on the shares, appreciating the company's ongoing strategic review processes.

On September 21, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, consistent with its previous dividend. The company has been paying dividends to shareholders since its IPO in 1956 and has raised its payouts every year since 2007. This makes it one of the best dividend stocks in Mario Gabelli's portfolio. As of September 26, the stock's dividend yield came in at 3.26%.

At the end of Q2 2022, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) represented 0.65% of GAMCO Investors' portfolio. The hedge fund's total stake in the company amounted to nearly $60 million.

Of the 895 elite funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 30 hedge funds owned investments in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in Q2 2022, up from 29 in the previous quarter. These investments are collectively valued at over $933.4 million. With over 5 million shares, Icahn Capital LP was the company's leading stakeholder in Q2.

6. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Dividend Yield as of September 26: 3.30%

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $50,497,000

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is an American supplier of products used in passenger vehicles. Some of the company's products include driveshafts, transmissions, thermal, and digital equipment for nearly all kinds of vehicles. GAMCO Investors has been investing in the company since the third quarter of 2012. At the end of Q2 2022, the hedge fund owned nearly 3.6 million shares of the company, worth over $50.4 million. The company represented 0.55% of the firm's 13F portfolio and is another important holding of the hedge fund alongside some best dividend stocks like The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) resumed its dividends in April 2021, after ceasing its payouts for over a year in recognition of the pandemic of 2020. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.30%, as recorded on September 26.

In Q2 2022, Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) reported revenue of $2.48 billion, up 9.7% from the same period last year. The company’s operating cash flow came in at $121 million, compared with $27 million in the prior-year quarter. Its free cash flow for the quarter stood at $237 million, up from $426 million in Q2 2021. For FY22, the company expects its free cash flow to represent 1.9 to 2.3 percent of sales.

At the end of Q2 2022, 18 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), down from 20 in the previous quarter. These stakes hold a collective value of over $363.2 million. Carl Icahn, Chuck Royce, and Cliff Asness were some of the company's major stakeholders in Q2.

