10 High Paying Jobs That Also Offer Growth & Security

As news of a possible recession looms over the consciousness of many Americans as inflation and the economy remains unsteady, many people are looking ahead to what jobs may be the most secure.

To answer that question, Finance tech company SmartAsset looked into the most “stable and lucrative” jobs of the future, in particular honing in on the highest paying jobs that will continue to grow over the next decade.

The study included a look at 790 jobs with a projection of 10% growth from 2021-2031, as presented by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To narrow that pool down, SmartAsset considered positions that paid an annual salary of $68,590 or higher, or in the 75th percentile of earnings for American jobs. That narrowed the list down to 42 gigs, which were then further ranked by projected growth in their workforce, average earnings and the change in earnings over a four-year period from 2017-2021.

There were some interesting trends SmartAsset uncovered in these top jobs; namely, health care was a big contender in the top spots (nurse practitioners alone will grow by 45.7 by 2031). As the study also shows, many of these prime healthcare jobs earn more than $100,000 a year at the high end and $79,000 at the low end.

As well, the study found that nearly half of the jobs required in-person or in-office work, even as demands for remote jobs increase. And business and financial employment opportunities made a strong entry on SmartAsset’s 2022 list with six spots in the top 10.

Here’s a look at SmartAsset’s 10 high-paying jobs expected to grow in the next decade, their projected rates of growth and their average salaries:

  1. Nurse practitioner ($118,040) – expected to grow by 45.7%

  2. Information security analyst ($113,270) – expected to grow by 34.7%

  3. Physician Assistant ($119,460) – expected to grow by 27.6%

  4. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary ($113,310) – expected to grow by 24.1%

  5. Medical and health services managers ($119,840) – expected to grow by 28.3%

  6. Athletes and sports competitors ($116,930) – expected to grow by 35.7%

  7. Computer and information research scientists ($142,650) – expected to grow by 21.3%

  8. Computer and information systems managers ($162,930) – expected to grow by 16.2%

  9. Financial managers ($153,460) – expected to grow by 16.8%

  10. Statisticians ($99,450) – expected to grow by 32.7%

